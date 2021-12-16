Reimagining Nuclear Arms Control: A Comprehensive Approach

Pranay Vaddi departed the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in May 2021. Every effort was made to ensure that this report was accurate as of October 21, 2021.
Preface
In January 2020, the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace initiated a project to define a more promising future for arms control. We aim to mitigate acute nuclear risks by developing practical, concrete, and innovative ideas for interstate cooperation. In particular, we seek to catalyze the restart of U.S.-Russian risk-reduction efforts and to productively engage third parties, especially China.
In December 2020, we published a working paper containing five near-term politically binding proposals for reducing the risks of arms racing and inadvertent escalation.1 After soliciting and receiving valuable feedback, we revised these proposals and are republishing them here—in our final report—along with one additional near-term measure and three ambitious, longer-term concepts. We welcome critiques on all these proposals from officials and experts in China, Russia, and the United States and its allies, as well as from other states. After all, because the consequences of a U.S.-Chinese or a U.S.-Russian nuclear war would be global, every state has an interest in reducing its likelihood.
Summary
The governments of China, Russia, and the United States all express support for arms control. They disagree profoundly, however, about its purposes and preconditions. To try to find common ground, this report presents nine detailed practical measures that—implemented individually or as part of a package—would help address each state’s specific security concerns and the shared dangers of arms racing and inadvertent escalation.
Growing Nuclear Dangers
A renewed U.S.-Russian nuclear arms race, which has been largely qualitative so far but could soon turn quantitative, is underway. To compensate for perceived conventional inferiority, Russia maintains a much larger force of nonstrategic nuclear weapons (NSNWs) than the United States does, is fielding new systems, and may be increasing its overall number of nonstrategic warheads. In response, the United States is developing and deploying its own new types of NSNWs. (Russia and the United States generally use the term “strategic” to describe nuclear weapons with sufficient range to reach the other’s homeland from deployment locations in the possessor’s homeland or, in the case of sea-launched ballistic missiles, from firing locations well away from the other’s coast.)
At the strategic level, Russia believes that the United States is seeking capabilities—including high-precision conventional weapons and ballistic missile defenses—to undermine its nuclear deterrent. Moscow’s response has included the development and deployment of various new kinds of strategic weapons. The 2010 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) helps to manage this competition by limiting all currently deployed U.S. and Russian strategic weapons, though it will expire in 2026.
Like Russia, China believes that the United States seeks to undermine its nuclear deterrent. As a result, Beijing is improving and expanding its long-range nuclear forces without giving any indication of its intended endpoint. Separately, it is also modernizing and enlarging its force of regional missiles, including dual-use weapons, in a likely effort to acquire more credible options for limited nuclear use. (Dual-use weapons can accommodate a nuclear or nonnuclear warhead.)
The vulnerability of nuclear C3I systems creates the possibility that Chinese or Russian operations against the United States could also lead to inadvertent escalation.
In a deep crisis or a conventional conflict between the United States and China or Russia, Chinese and Russian concerns about force vulnerability could spark inadvertent escalation. This risk is increasing because of the growing entanglement between the nuclear and nonnuclear domains. Such entanglement includes nonnuclear threats to nuclear forces and their command, control, communication, and intelligence (C3I) systems and a reliance on dual-use C3I capabilities (that is, C3I capabilities that support nuclear and nonnuclear operations). Indeed, the vulnerability of nuclear C3I systems creates the possibility that Chinese or Russian operations against the United States could also lead to inadvertent escalation.
Unilateral responses to these dangers typically involve trade-offs between different escalation risks. For example, China’s development of a strategic early-warning system that could enable it to launch its nuclear forces before they were destroyed in an incoming attack—thus enhancing their survivability—also creates the danger that it might mischaracterize a U.S. missile test as an attack.
The Purpose and Politics of Arms Control
Arms control—a term used here in its broad, original sense to mean “all the forms of military cooperation between potential adversaries” intended to improve mutual security—offers a proven and potentially powerful approach to managing nuclear risks. A first step is for Russia and the United States to commence negotiations toward a follow-on to New START. To avoid the overload and potential collapse of these negotiations, the scope of a New START follow-on should be limited to strategic offensive arms. As such, it could not manage every critical risk. Its focus on strategic arms would preclude the inclusion of Russia’s and the United States’ NSNWs. As a bilateral agreement, it would not regulate any Chinese capabilities and would also therefore be the wrong forum to manage the danger of misidentifying a missile test as an attack. And because its scope would be restricted to offensive arms, it would do nothing to address Chinese and Russian concerns about ballistic missile defense and not enough to manage threats to nuclear C3I capabilities.
This report offers nine proposals—six near-term politically binding transparency and confidence-building measures and three more ambitious treaty concepts—that would help address these lacunae. These proposals would also help all three states—especially Russia and the United States—demonstrate commitment to their disarmament obligations and hence bolster the nonproliferation regime.
While each proposal raises some unique difficulties, a few implementation challenges would be common to many of them. Russia and the United States already have a dedicated channel for exchanging arms control notifications. China and the United States (and possibly China and Russia) would have to create one. In doing so, Beijing would be tacitly acknowledging the potential value of transparency—a step that it has not yet taken. Separately, a number of these proposals would require inspections on the territory of U.S. allies. While such inspections could be politically sensitive, the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty provides a clear precedent.
Some proposals would provide concrete benefits to all participants, while others would address the particular concerns of one state and therefore need to be negotiated as part of a mutually beneficial package.
China is the most skeptical of arms control and has recently emphasized its lack of interest in negotiations over nuclear limitations. However, it has failed to indicate whether it believes that its security could be enhanced by other forms of arms control and should now consider what concessions it would require from Washington in return for addressing U.S. concerns.
The United States is concerned about Russia’s habit of violating arms control agreements, while Russia is concerned about the United States’ habit of abrogating them. However, they are moving closer on the question of format. The United States is generally supportive of politically binding transparency and confidence-building measures. Russia, which has traditionally been skeptical of them, has recently shown more interest. The hybrid approach advocated here—which starts with a treaty that constrains strategic offensive arms implemented alongside separate transparency and confidence-building measures—offers the most practical and plausible way forward. Moreover, politically binding agreements can facilitate the development of legally binding ones.
Six Near-Term, Politically Binding Measures
The following six proposals are intended to quickly reduce the risks of arms racing and inadvertent escalation through politically binding agreements:
- A U.S.-Russian data exchange for sea-launched cruise missiles (SLCMs) and nonnuclear sea-launched boost-glide missiles (SLBGMs)
- A U.S.-Russian transparency regime for empty actual or suspected warhead storage facilities
- A U.S.-Russian confidence-building regime for European Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense installations
- A U.S.-Chinese fissile material cutoff and transparency regime
- A trilateral launch notification agreement for ballistic missiles, missile defense tests, and space launches
- A trilateral agreement to establish keep-out zones around high-altitude satellites
The first three proposals, which involve Russia and the United States, aim to manage capabilities that cannot realistically be limited in their next bilateral treaty. The other three aim to engage China with the objectives of heading off a Chinese-U.S. arms race, reducing the danger of escalation as the result of a test or space launch, and protecting the survivability of key nuclear C3I assets.
First, Russia and the United States should, twice a year, exchange confidential declarations of the number of deployed nuclear-armed SLCMs, nonnuclear SLCMs, and nonnuclear SLBGMs (disaggregated by two range categories). Because of their potentially long ranges and high accuracies, SLCMs and, in the future, SLBGMs could drive arms racing and crisis instability. These dangers could be heightened if Russia or the United States overestimates the other’s current or future deployments. Because limiting SLCMs or SLBGMs in a follow-on to New START would present insurmountable challenges—with the sole exception of making nuclear-armed SLBGMs accountable—transparency is a more practical way forward. Any security risks associated with this exchange should be minimal because it would not reveal a capability that was previously unknown to the other state or the precise mix of weapon types deployed—let alone the armaments on any particular ship.
Second, Russia and the United States should agree, on a politically binding basis, to reciprocal inspections of two to five pairs of empty actual or suspected warhead storage facilities to demonstrate that they do not contain nuclear warheads (here “empty” connotes the absence of all nuclear warheads, regardless of type). Ambiguity around the location of NSNWs creates serious risks. The possible presence of nuclear warheads in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad, for example, exacerbates tensions—potentially unnecessarily if, in fact, none are present. Moreover, in a conventional conflict, ambiguity could prove escalatory by leading to unnecessary attacks on storage facilities in an effort to forestall nuclear use. Inspections of empty facilities could help to reduce these risks.
Facilities would be selected on the basis of mutual consent, including from the host state for a facility located on the territory of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) outside of the United States. Following facility selection, Russia and the United States would exchange baseline information, including site diagrams, and negotiate inspection boundaries.
Inspections should occur within sixty days of site selection. Following preliminary inspection procedures, the duration of the facility inspection should be limited to twelve hours. During that period, the inspection team should be given access first to any vehicles designated for inspection and then to any weapon storage containers and rooms that it selects in whatever order it chooses. The host state should have the right to shroud, in advance of the inspection, any items other than warhead storage containers that it deems sensitive. The inspection team should have the right to request the opening of any warhead storage container to verify that it does not contain a nuclear warhead. It should also have the right to employ radiation detection equipment to confirm that any shrouded objects, storage containers for nonnuclear munitions, and other objects do not contain nuclear material.
The technical challenges associated with this proposal appear manageable. From a political perspective, this proposal would not require negotiations over limits on NSNWs, thus respecting a Russian redline, and would build experience and confidence in inspecting warhead storage facilities, thus advancing the U.S. goal of a more comprehensive treaty. Because facilities must be selected by mutual consent, the host state could always veto an inspection request that presented insurmountable difficulties. This veto power represents an important safeguard—though if it were used too often, the proposed agreement would likely fall apart amid reciprocal accusations of bad faith.
Third, Russia and the United States should agree to a package of measures on European Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense installations:
- Russia should, at the invitation of the United States, observe one flight test of a Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) Block IB interceptor and one of an SM-3 Block IIA interceptor in order to measure, with its own equipment, each interceptor’s burnout speed (the maximum speed, which is reached immediately after a rocket’s motors have cut off or burnt out).
- The United States should commit to (1) notifying Russia in advance of the first European deployment of any type of missile defense interceptor with a burnout speed greater than 3 kilometers per second (1.9 miles per second) that is not currently deployed there and (2) inviting Russia to observe, at least sixty days prior to the interceptor’s first deployment in Europe, a flight test in order to measure the interceptor’s burnout speed.
- The United States should reaffirm to Russia the exclusively defensive purpose of European Aegis Ashore installations and commit to refraining from (1) loading offensive missiles into European Aegis Ashore launchers and (2) modifying such launchers so they become capable of launching offensive missiles.
Russia is concerned that the United States’ deployment of SM-3 interceptors in Europe to defend against Iranian ballistic missiles may threaten its ability to target the United States with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Moreover, the launchers for these interceptors are adapted from the U.S. Navy’s MK-41 Vertical Launching System, which is used on ships equipped with the Aegis air and missile defense system to launch SLCMs and other missiles as well as SM-3s. The possibility that so-called Aegis Ashore launchers could also be used to fire offensive missiles, particularly cruise missiles—in spite of U.S. statements to the contrary—is a second concern for Moscow.
These concerns could motivate Moscow to attack Aegis Ashore installations preemptively in a crisis or conflict. They also complicate the development of arms control agreements—including measures to manage the new kinds of strategic weapons that Russia is developing to penetrate U.S. missile defenses. These risks could be reduced by increasing Russia’s confidence in the capabilities of Aegis Ashore launchers.
Russia could monitor U.S. interceptor flight tests by positioning its missile range instrumentation ship on the high seas near the U.S. test site in Hawaii. The approach to verifying the exclusively defensive nature of Aegis Ashore installations would depend on whether Russia and the United States could jointly identify externally observable distinguishing features between such installations and their sea-based equivalents that would preclude the former from launching offensive missiles. If they could, verification would be based on national technical means (NTM) or inspections of external features. If not, the United States could permit Russian inspectors to select and view the inside of an agreed number of Aegis Ashore launchers to check that they are loaded with missile defense interceptors. Any form of on-site access would require the consent of the host state.
U.S. critics would probably argue that disclosing burnout speeds to Russia could compromise national security. This information, however, would not meaningfully assist Russia (or any third party to which Russia disclosed this information) to defeat U.S. defenses.
Russia’s newfound willingness to consider politically binding confidence-building measures presents an opening for this proposal. To improve the prospects for progress, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden should frame this proposal as the first step of a long-term process to address a wider range of concerns that could potentially include the development of legally binding instruments.
Fourth, China and the United States should declare a joint politically binding cutoff in the production of weapon-usable fissile material. If China is unwilling to agree to a complete cutoff because it is still producing or plans to produce fissile material for civil purposes, it should agree to a cutoff in production for military purposes and to place all newly produced highly enriched uranium and separated plutonium under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards. The two states should also commit to talks about mutual confidence building and to exchange confidential declarations about their stockpiles of weapon-usable fissile material.
There is broad consensus within the U.S. national security community about the importance of engaging China in arms control—not least to prevent China from challenging the United States in warhead numbers. Washington, however, cannot force Beijing to negotiate. Instead, if the United States is to have any chance of engaging China, it will have to craft proposals that mitigate Chinese concerns about transparency, while also identifying suitably valuable American concessions that could form part of a mutually beneficial quid pro quo. Because implementing this proposed measure would reveal only an approximate maximum size for China’s nuclear arsenal and nothing about weapon locations, it would help manage Chinese concerns about transparency.
The United States unilaterally ceased the production of fissile material for any purpose, civil or military, almost thirty years ago and has no plans to restart it. There are widespread but unconfirmed reports that China has ended the production of fissile material for military purposes, though the country has ambitious plans to develop a civil reprocessing program. The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assesses that China’s extant fissile material stockpile is not large enough for China to challenge the United States in warhead numbers. A credible cutoff in military fissile material production should therefore be sufficient to address U.S. concerns, so long as China places any newly produced civil fissile material under IAEA safeguards.
After declaring a cutoff, China and the United States should exchange confidential declarations about their stockpiles of weapon-usable fissile material and discuss any compliance concerns they might have, with the aim of developing targeted verification measures.
In verifying a cutoff, the primary challenge would be confirming the nonproduction of highly enriched uranium at enrichment facilities—which could require physical access. To be politically palatable, reciprocity would be required. By contrast, the comprehensive verification of stockpile declarations would be functionally impossible; ultimately, China and the United States would have to decide whether or not they were better off receiving additional information, even if they could not verify it.
This proposal would benefit the United States, which has an excess of fissile material, more than China, which probably wants to retain the option to produce more. Nonetheless, Beijing has three potential motivations to explore this proposal. First, it could be adopted as part of a mutually beneficial package. A politically binding agreement not to test or deploy space-based missile defenses could be a suitable quid pro quo. Second, the proposal would help China gain deeper insight into the U.S. fissile material stockpile. Third, it would presumably be more acceptable to China than the United States’ preferred alternative of binding limits on nuclear forces.
Fifth, China, Russia, and the United States should agree to notify one another of (1) all space launches, (2) all test launches of ballistic or boost-glide missiles, and (3) all test launches of missile defense interceptors and of target missiles (subject, in each case, to defined conditions). If mistaken for an attack, a ballistic missile test, missile defense test, or space launch could spark escalation. Similarly, if preparations for a test launch were mistaken as preparations for an attack, they could invite preemption. While these risks may be low in peacetime, they could rise significantly during times of heightened tensions and, because of technological developments, could soon arise in a U.S.-Chinese crisis as well as a U.S.-Russian one.
Notifications before test or space launches can help reduce these risks; indeed, U.S-Russian and Chinese-Russian notification agreements are in place. The existing regime has notable gaps, however. China and the United States have not agreed to exchange any launch notifications. The range thresholds that trigger notification requirements are too large. And, no state has committed to providing notifications about tests of boost-glide missiles, missile defense tests, or sub-orbital space launches.
Compared to other concepts for trilateral arms control, the political obstacles facing this proposal are small—though three challenges that are significant in absolute terms would have to be overcome. First, both China and the United States are more concerned about deliberate aggression than they are about inadvertent escalation, though both have recognized the possibility that escalation might not be deliberate. Second, they may disagree about what steps, if any, should follow this proposal—but this should not prevent them from supporting it if they believe it would enhance their security. Finally, all three states may be concerned that launch notifications could cue additional espionage activities to monitor launches. Such warning, however, would not significantly enhance the effectiveness of the intelligence-collection capabilities that each state already has or is developing.
Sixth, China, Russia, and the United States should make a joint political commitment to establish keep-out zones around their high-altitude satellites—that is, each should commit to maintain minimum separation distances between its satellites and the satellites in high-altitude orbits that belong to other participants. Military communication and early-warning satellites in high-altitude orbits play critical roles in nuclear C3I systems. A repositioning operation that brought a satellite into proximity with one involved in nuclear operations could be misconstrued as preparation for an attack against the latter. Moreover, many satellites involved in nuclear operations are dual-use. As a result, in a conventional conflict, they might be attacked in an attempt to disrupt nonnuclear operations being conducted by their possessor. Such inadvertent threats to, and attacks on, space-based nuclear C3I capabilities would risk being interpreted as preparations for nuclear war—potentially sparking catastrophic escalation.
Keep-out zones could reduce the threat posed by co-orbital anti-satellite weapons to high-altitude satellites in two key ways, even while recognizing that such zones could not physically prevent attacks in a conflict. First, they would mitigate the danger of unintended threats to satellites resulting from nonhostile repositioning operations. Second, even if one participant decided to attack another’s satellites, keep-out zones could buy time.
To ease implementation, repositioning operations that led one satellite to enter another’s keep-out zone would be permitted—subject to various rules such as providing advance notification of the maneuver. Moreover, only the satellites declared by each participant would be afforded the protection of keep-out zones.
Participants would verify compliance with this proposed measure by using their own space situational awareness capabilities. The United States is likely already capable of effective verification. It is unclear whether Russia and China are too—though, if not, they are probably on a trajectory to acquire the necessary capabilities.
One key political challenge is that China and Russia appear to want the ability to hold U.S. satellites in high-altitude orbits at risk. However, as they are investing heavily in their own high-altitude military satellites, including for nuclear C3I, they may be interested in this proposal.
Three Longer-Term, Legally Binding Measures
Over the longer term, bilateral and trilateral treaties could be negotiated to build a more durable and robust risk-reduction architecture. Three such agreements, with varying levels of ambition, are proposed here:
- A trilateral treaty to prohibit the development and deployment of space-based missile defenses
- A trilateral treaty to limit ground-based missile launchers, sea-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) launchers, and bombers
- A U.S.-Russian limit on all nuclear warheads
First, China, Russia, and the United States should conclude a treaty prohibiting the testing or deployment of space-based missile defense weapons. Space-based missile defenses are capable, at least in theory, of addressing some key weaknesses of terrestrial missile defense systems. Russian and Chinese concerns about space-based defenses contribute to arms racing and exacerbate escalation risks, while complicating the development of agreements to manage these dangers. However, the development of space-based missile defenses presents daunting technical challenges and carries potentially exorbitant costs; for these reasons, the United States is unlikely to ever deploy a meaningful capability.
A trilateral prohibition on the testing and deployment of any space-based weapon designed to counter ballistic or boost-glide missiles would apply to both kinetic and nonkinetic weapons but would not affect the deployment of space-based sensors to detect missile launches or track missiles during flight. The prohibition would be verified through NTM, with efforts primarily focused on assessing compliance with the ban on testing. To gain a meaningful operational capability, a lengthy testing campaign would be needed. Such a campaign would be difficult to conceal against multiple intelligence-collection techniques, even if a state were sometimes successful in hiding individual tests.
Russia and China would likely support this proposal. The primary political impediment to its conclusion would be domestic resistance in the United States, stemming from an understandable though unattainable desire to develop a comprehensive defense against ballistic missile attack. That said, limitations on space-based interceptors, whose development costs would be prohibitive, may be somewhat more palatable for the United States than limitations on ground-based missile defenses. Furthermore, if China and Russia want a prohibition of space-based missile defenses, they will have to make significant concrete concessions to the United States in return.
Second, China, Russia, and the United States should conclude a treaty that would limit each party to equal total numbers of launchers for ground-launched cruise missiles, ground-launched ballistic missiles, and ground-launched boost-glide missiles with ranges over 475 kilometers (295 miles); SLBM launchers; and bombers with ranges greater than 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles). Such limits could help prevent arms racing and mitigate escalation risks by curtailing the threat posed to national and military leaders and to nuclear forces and their enabling capabilities.
This agreement would limit launchers, rather than smaller items like warheads or missiles, to reduce verification difficulties significantly. Ground-based launchers would be accountable if used to launch missiles with a range in excess of 475 kilometers—and not 500 kilometers (310 miles) as under the INF Treaty—to bypass the controversy over the range of the SSC-8, a Russian ground-launched cruise missile that the United States claims, almost certainly correctly, was developed in violation of that treaty. In a major concession to China and Russia, the United States would agree that, for the purposes of treaty implementation, its Aegis Ashore launchers met the definition for launchers of ground-launched cruise missiles and were thus accountable. In a major reciprocal concession to Washington, Beijing and Moscow would agree that the treaty should not constrain SLCM or SLBGM launchers.
It appears that China, Russia, and the United States currently possess roughly equal numbers of accountable launchers and accountable bombers (though there are large uncertainties in the estimates for China and particularly Russia), and it seems possible this rough equality will persist. To make the agreement more politically palatable, the chosen central limit should be slightly higher than any state’s arsenal of accountable launchers and accountable bombers at the time of entry into force.
To facilitate verification, China, Russia, and the United States should exchange baseline information, comprehensive semiannual updates, and regular notifications about accountable launchers and accountable bombers. The three parties should be able to use NTM, including satellite imagery, to verify numbers of accountable bombers, fixed accountable ground-based launchers (silos), and SLBM launchers. To facilitate verification, they should agree not to interfere with one another’s NTM.
On-site inspections would likely be needed to verify mobile accountable ground-based launchers. These inspections would be modeled on New START’s provisions for inspections of mobile ICBM launchers, though would be less intrusive because there would be no requirement to display missile front sections, revealing the attached reentry vehicles and other sensitive objects.
The proposed treaty is built on Russia’s and the United States’ extensive experience in implementing limits on heavy bombers and various types of missile launchers pursuant to past arms control agreements. That experience suggests that verification is feasible and that the risk of a party’s retaining a militarily significant number of undeclared accountable launchers—mobile ground-based launchers, in particular—should be manageable.
There would be many political barriers to reaching an agreement, including Chinese concerns about a radical increase in transparency. Most acutely, many U.S. officials and analysts would likely argue that the United States should build up its force of regional missiles before seeking limits through arms control. One problem with this approach is that deploying mobile ground-launched missiles to allied territory, where they would be militarily useful, would likely prove politically fraught. Moreover, while some buildup may be unavoidable, it risks stimulating arms racing. The question that decisionmakers in Washington—and Beijing and Moscow, for that matter—must ask themselves is how the risks of trying to break away from today’s rough equality compare to the risks of living with it.
Third, Russia and the United States should work toward a treaty that would limit each state’s total number of nuclear warheads—irrespective of their type, location, or deployment status and whether or not they are awaiting dismantlement. New START limits the approximately 2,700 nuclear warheads deployed on ICBMs and SLBMs—less than 25 percent of Russia and the United States’ combined total inventory of warheads. No other warheads—those in storage, those being transported, and those that have been retired and are awaiting dismantlement—are even indirectly accountable. Given the concerns of the United States and its allies over Russia’s large force of nonstrategic nuclear warheads, there is considerable interest across the U.S. political spectrum in a warhead limit. Russia, by contrast, has little interest in such a treaty. To have any chance of Russia’s agreeing to it, the United States would have to offer a very significant concession in return, such as limits on missile defense.
The technical challenges associated with verifying a warhead limit would likely preclude agreement today. Verification would involve data exchanges and notifications (which would be relatively straightforward) and on-site inspections (which would be much more challenging), supplemented by each state’s NTM capabilities.
A treaty would not need to contain specific verification provisions for warheads deployed on ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers, which are accountable under New START and should continue to be under a successor. However, the agreement would require inspections of warhead storage facilities. All warheads in transport would be exempt from inspections.
Inspections would face a fundamental difficulty: The classification rules surrounding warheads would prevent inspectors from viewing them directly or conducting any measurements that could reveal sensitive design information. Therefore, verification would largely focus on warhead storage containers on the assumption that, to prevent nuclear accidents, Russian and U.S. warheads are always kept in such containers when not attached to strategic delivery vehicles.
In many circumstances, classification rules would not impede effective verification since the host state would generally gain no advantage by claiming that an empty storage container held a warhead. Prior to warhead dismantlement, however, such a claim could enable cheating (by subsequently “dismantling” those nonexistent warheads, the state could retain more warheads than it had declared). It therefore would be necessary to verify that an object declared to be a warhead awaiting dismantlement really was an actual warhead. This process would be challenging for two reasons: first, it would be necessary to define what a warhead is in terms of measurable criteria, and second, the unauthorized disclosure of classified information during the measurement process would need to be prevented.
Technological solutions to these problems have been proposed and developed. A warhead could be defined in terms of certain attributes or its similarity to a template, and a so-called information barrier could sit between the detection equipment and the inspector to provide an approved output. However, these solutions are far from being ready to use in treaty verification. Moreover, given the exceptional sensitivity of assembly/disassembly facilities, which were not intended to be transparent, designing and implementing a credible verification system could prove challenging.
Overcoming these challenges requires more individual and joint research. Individual efforts should include restarting national research programs on warhead-level arms control. Russia and the United States should also undertake the following cooperative efforts, which would realistically require some improvement in their political relationship:
- Restart joint research into warhead verification
- Start joint studies into inspections at warhead storage facilities and commit to extending such studies to include assembly/disassembly facilities in the future
- Negotiate reciprocal inspections to verify the absence of nuclear warheads at empty actual or suspected warhead storage facilities
- Negotiate a warhead information exchange for implementation on a politically binding basis
- Consider whether New START’s replacement should limit all warheads located on ICBM, SLBM, and heavy bomber bases, whether deployed or in storage
Prospects
Although these proposals vary significantly in their level of ambition, none likely present any currently insurmountable technical barriers—except for the treaty to limit all warheads for which significant additional preparatory work would be required. Moreover, implementing any of them would help to reduce nuclear dangers. We therefore urge Beijing, Moscow, and Washington to adopt them.
While calling for progress, however, we recognize that politics create real roadblocks, especially to the more ambitious proposals. The pace of progress on arms control will be constrained by fraught international relationships and divisive internal politics that create incentives for leaders not to cooperate with rivals. Indeed, generating the necessary political will to turn these nine proposals into reality will be challenging. There may be no simple fix, but history demonstrates that political barriers are not immutable. While it is impossible to predict when opportunities for arms control will arise, China, Russia, and the United States and NATO should consider and refine proposals now to enable rapid progress when political conditions are favorable.
Each state should ask itself whether its interests would be better served by a broader conception of its security goals—one that encompasses the prevention of arms racing and the mitigation of inadvertent escalation risks as well as the development of effective deterrence capabilities. Arms control can be a powerful tool for navigating the trade-offs in pursuing these objectives and hence for better managing the risks inherent to enhancing security through threats of catastrophic destruction.
Acknowledgments
This work was made possible by generous support from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Embassy of Japan in Washington, DC; the German Federal Foreign Office; the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland; the Royal Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs; the Carnegie Corporation of New York; the New-Land Foundation; and the Prospect Hill Foundation. For research assistance, we are grateful to Megan DuBois, Garrett Hinck, Gaurav Kalwani, and Natalie Montoya. For their outstanding editing, design, and production work, we thank Sam Brase, Lori Merritt, and Jocelyn Soly. For helpful conversations and insightful comments on earlier drafts, we are grateful to Mike Albertson, Andrey Baklitskiy, Konstantin Bogdanov, Linton Brooks, Elaine Bunn, Evgeny Buzhinskiy, Jessica Cox, Fiona Cunningham, Rose Gottemoeller, Zia Mian, Jim Miller, William Moon, John Ordway, George Perkovich, Steven Pifer, Pavel Podvig, Sergey Oznobishchev, Sergey Rogov, David Rust, Victoria Samson, Benjamin Silverstein, Nikolai Sokov, Dmitry Stefanovich, Steve Steiner, Brian Weeden, David Wright, Wu Riqiang, and Tong Zhao, and other private meeting and workshop participants. The authors of this paper are solely responsible for its contents.
Introduction
The governments of China, Russia, and the United States all express support for arms control.1 However, they disagree profoundly about its purposes and preconditions. At the root of this disagreement are important and growing differences between the threats that concern the United States and those that concern China and Russia. Having largely failed to bridge this divide, these states are now responding to their perceived threat environments in ways that drive nuclear arms racing and thus exacerbate interstate tensions. Should these tensions spill over into war, their responses could spark inadvertent escalation and nuclear use. Arms control could help to manage these risks and enhance the security of all three states—if they can find a mutually acceptable way forward.
The New Nuclear Arms Race
To date, the renewed U.S.-Russian nuclear arms race has been largely qualitative but could soon turn quantitative. One driver is an imbalance in conventional forces. Many of Russia’s neighbors, including Eastern European members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), are concerned about being coerced by Moscow through either nonmilitary or military means. Moreover, because of Russia’s conventional superiority around the Baltic region, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania also worry about a full-scale invasion. These concerns have led the United States to keep about 100 nonstrategic nuclear weapons (NSNWs)—out of a total of about 230 such weapons—deployed in Europe.2 (In unhelpful language inherited from the Cold War, Russia and the United States generally use the term “strategic” to describe nuclear weapons with sufficient range to reach the other’s homeland from deployment locations in the possessor’s homeland or, in the case of sea-based weapons, from firing locations away from the other’s coast.3)
Russia, meanwhile, views itself as conventionally inferior to NATO across Europe as a whole. It relies heavily on nuclear weapons—especially NSNWs—for deterring large-scale aggression. The U.S. Department of Defense assesses that Russia has “up to 2,000” nonstrategic warheads and may be increasing that number.4 Moreover, Moscow is developing and deploying various new types of NSNWs, including, most controversially, the SSC-8—a dual-use ground-launched cruise missile that the United States assesses, almost certainly correctly, was developed in violation of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. (Dual-use weapons can accommodate a nuclear or nonnuclear warhead.)
Russia believes that the United States is seeking capabilities— particularly nonnuclear ones—to undermine its nuclear deterrent.
Washington believes that these developments reflect a growing Russian willingness to threaten to use, or even to use, nuclear weapons early in a conflict—particularly following an invasion of the Baltic states—in the hope of compelling the United States to stand down.5 Russian officials have strenuously denied that their nuclear doctrine embraces this concept, which is often called “escalate to de-escalate” in Western discourse.6 These denials have not assured Washington. Indeed, to correct the “mistaken Russian perception” that Moscow’s advantage in NSNWs would provide it with “a coercive advantage,” the United States has deployed low-yield warheads on some Trident D5 sea-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and has started to acquire a nuclear-armed sea-launched cruise missile (SLCM), though the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden may cancel this program.7 Meanwhile, the United States’ withdrawal from the INF Treaty, ostensibly because of Russia’s deployment of the SSC-8 cruise missile, has opened the door to a competition in medium- and intermediate-range ground-launched missiles (though only Russian weapons are likely to be nuclear-capable).
The U.S.-Russian competition is also playing out with strategic weapons. Russia believes that the United States is seeking capabilities—particularly nonnuclear ones—to undermine its nuclear deterrent. Moscow fears that, after the further development and deployment of both offensive and defensive systems, the United States could be in a position to launch nuclear or nonnuclear preemptive strikes on Russia’s nuclear forces and then use ballistic missile defenses to mop up any surviving Russian weapons fired in retaliation. Stripped of its nuclear deterrent in this way, Moscow believes it would be left vulnerable to U.S. coercion.
Russia’s defense spending suggests that these concerns are acute. In 2018, for example, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the development of three new kinds of “exotic” strategic nuclear delivery systems as a way of preserving Russia’s ability to defeat U.S. defenses.8 Russia has since deployed one of these systems—an intercontinental hypersonic glider, Avangard. The other two—a nuclear-powered cruise missile, Burevestnik, and a nuclear-powered torpedo, Poseidon—remain under development.
The New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) helps to manage this competition by limiting all currently deployed U.S. and Russian strategic weapons, including Avangard. Following its extension in early 2021, this treaty will remain in force until 2026. However, the prospects for negotiating a follow-on agreement are unclear. Without a strategic arms limitation agreement in place, the result could be a renewed numerical arms race in strategic weapons.
China is not a party to New START or any other agreement that limits its nuclear forces. Currently, those forces are significantly smaller than either Russia’s or the United States’. The United States estimates that China’s nuclear warheads number in the “the low-200s.”9 By comparison, the United States has indicated that, as of September 2020, it possessed 3,750 nuclear warheads, while Russia has likely well in excess of 4,000.10 However, China is steadily expanding its nuclear arsenal without giving any indication of its intended endpoint. The U.S. Department of Defense expects China to “at least double” its warhead stockpile over the next decade.11
Like Moscow, Beijing believes that the United States seeks to undermine its nuclear deterrent.12 The commander of U.S. Northern Command, which is responsible for homeland defense, has publicly assessed that China is “investing heavily to improve the survivability and penetrability of its nuclear forces in an effort to guarantee its ability to retaliate following a strategic first strike.”13 To meet these objectives, Beijing is improving and expanding its long-range nuclear forces. Many of its programs are focused on ensuring that its nuclear forces will continue to have the ability to penetrate U.S. missile defenses for the indefinite future. Official U.S. sources, for example, have indicated that China has deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) armed with multiple warheads and is “looking at” nuclear-powered cruise missiles and torpedoes.14 According to media reports, U.S. officials also believe that, in the summer of 2021, China conducted two tests of a novel nuclear-weapon delivery system that first enters orbit before releasing a hypersonic glider.15 To complicate any U.S. attempt to attack its nuclear forces preemptively, China is upgrading its mobile ground-based ICBM launchers, deploying six nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), and constructing at least 230 missile silos (and possibly many more), though it may not be intending to place an ICBM in every silo, at least initially.16 (Launchers are any device used to store and launch missiles. They include truck- and rail-based systems, silos, fixed above-ground systems, and launch tubes on submarines.)
Separately, China is also modernizing and expanding its force of regional missiles, including dual-use weapons.17 This development is probably motivated by the desire to acquire more credible options for limited nuclear use rather than concerns about force survivability.
Growing Escalation Dangers
In a deep crisis or a conventional conflict between the United States and China or Russia, the concerns about force vulnerability that drive arms racing could spark inadvertent escalation. Crisis instability is one potential danger.18 If the United States’ adversary concluded that a U.S. attack on its nuclear forces was imminent, it might issue nuclear threats or engage in limited nuclear use to try to terrify Washington into backing off. If the adversary were Russia, then in extreme circumstances, it might even attack U.S. nuclear forces preemptively to try to protect itself (China’s nuclear forces are currently too small to even attempt such an operation).
This risk of crisis instability is being exacerbated by the growing entanglement between the nuclear and nonnuclear domains.19 For much of the Cold War, threats to nuclear weapons came largely from other nuclear weapons. Today, both China and Russia perceive a real and growing danger of preemptive nonnuclear attacks on their nuclear forces—including with cyber capabilities, cruise missiles, and, in the future, hypersonic boost-glide missiles—and of interception after the launch of those forces by nonnuclear missile defense interceptors.
The United States, by contrast, is much less concerned about the survivability of its nuclear forces. Entanglement, however, is also undermining the survivability of nuclear command, control, communication, and intelligence (C3I) capabilities—including the United States’—and creating new escalation risks. For early-warning and long-range communications especially, the U.S. nuclear C3I system relies on a relatively small number of impossible-to-hide assets in space and on the ground. They are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the improving anti-satellite and long-range conventional strike capabilities being acquired by China and Russia. The U.S. nuclear C3I system is almost certainly vulnerable to cyber attacks too (though it is more difficult to assess whether the risk of successful attacks is increasing or decreasing).20
To compound these vulnerabilities, many C3I assets—including ground-based radars and communication transmitters and early-warning and communication satellites—support both nuclear and nonnuclear operations. In a conventional conflict, an adversary might attack these assets to undermine the effectiveness of U.S. nonnuclear operations. However, such attacks could have the effect of degrading U.S. nuclear C3I systems. As a result, Washington might interpret them as the prelude to nuclear use and escalate the conflict in an attempt to coerce the adversary into backing down. In fact, the United States has explicitly threatened to resort to nuclear use should its nuclear C3I capabilities come under nonnuclear attack.21 (China and Russia are almost certainly concerned about the survivability of their nuclear C3I systems too. However, the extent to which China’s system, in particular, depends on dual-use assets is less clear.)
Unilateral efforts to enhance the resilience and survivability of states’ nuclear forces and their C3I systems can enhance security but typically involve trade-offs between different escalation risks. For example, China is currently developing a strategic early-warning system that could enable it to launch its nuclear forces before they were destroyed in an incoming attack.22 While a launch-under-attack capability could increase Beijing’s confidence in the survivability of its nuclear forces, it could also lead to China’s mischaracterizing, say, a U.S. missile test in the Pacific region as an attack—potentially catalyzing a nuclear response.
An Agenda for Cooperative Risk Reduction: Nine Practical Measures
Arms control offers a complementary, proven, and potentially powerful approach to managing the risks of both arms racing and inadvertent escalation and, more generally, to reducing the risk of conflict. The term “arms control” is used here in its broad, original sense to mean “all the forms of military cooperation between potential adversaries” intended to improve mutual security.23 Such cooperation includes treaty-mandated limits on nuclear forces with intrusive verification and extends to confidence building, transparency, and behavioral norms.
A first step in reviving arms control is for Russia and the United States to commence negotiations toward a follow-on treaty to New START. Two authors of this report recently set out a detailed concept for such an agreement.24 To avoid overloading negotiations and thus risking their collapse, the scope of a New START follow-on should be limited to strategic offensive arms, including new kinds of such weapons (nuclear and nonnuclear) developed since New START’s entry into force. Such an agreement would help mitigate the acute dangers created by Russia’s and the United States’ possessing large and uniquely destructive forces of strategic nuclear weapons that threaten one another.
A bilateral treaty on strategic offensive arms could not manage all the risks outlined above, however. Its focus on strategic arms would preclude any limitation of Russia’s and the United States’ NSNWs. And as a bilateral agreement, it would not regulate any Chinese capabilities and would also, therefore, be the wrong forum to manage the danger of misidentifying a missile test as an attack. Further, because its scope would be restricted to offensive arms, it would do nothing to address Chinese and Russian concerns about ballistic missile defense and not enough to manage threats to nuclear C3I capabilities.
In the near term, politically binding transparency and confidence-building measures present the most promising means to start addressing these lacunae, not least because of the difficulties posed by treaty ratification procedures within the United States. Such measures should be negotiated alongside a New START follow-on and would both complement and enable it. This report proposes six such measures:
- A U.S.-Russian data exchange for SLCMs and nonnuclear sea-launched boost-glide missiles (SLBGMs)
- A U.S.-Russian transparency regime for empty actual or suspected warhead storage facilities
- A U.S.-Russian confidence-building regime for European Aegis Ashore ballistic missile defense installations
- A U.S.-Chinese fissile material cutoff and transparency regime
- A trilateral launch notification agreement for ballistic missiles, missile defense tests, and space launches
- A trilateral agreement to establish keep-out zones around high-altitude satellites
Over the longer term, bilateral and trilateral treaties could be negotiated to provide a more durable and robust risk-reduction architecture. Three such agreements, with varying levels of ambition, are proposed here:
- A trilateral treaty to prohibit the development and deployment of space-based missile defenses
- A trilateral treaty to limit ground-based missile launchers, SLBM launchers, and bombers
- A U.S.-Russian limit on all nuclear warheads
Although these proposals vary significantly in their level of ambition, none likely present any currently insurmountable technical barriers—except the treaty to limit all warheads for which significant additional intragovernmental preparatory work would be required. Moreover, implementing any of them would help reduce nuclear dangers. Therefore, in laying out these proposals, we generally urge Beijing, Moscow, and Washington to adopt them. While calling for progress, however, we recognize that politics create real roadblocks, especially to the more ambitious proposals. The pace of progress on arms control will be constrained by the overall state of the U.S.-Russian and U.S.-Chinese relationships, and, to a lesser extent, the Russian-Chinese relationship.
Cross-Cutting Implementation Issues
The proposals detailed here are intended to be practically useful for the officials who would be charged with negotiating them. While each proposal raises some unique difficulties, a few implementation challenges would be common to many of them. Determining a missile’s range, largely a technical issue, could be difficult (see appendix A). Exchanging data and facilitating inspections on the territory of U.S. allies—technically more straightforward—could be politically contentious.
Most arms control regimes require a dedicated mechanism to exchange data. Normal diplomatic channels may occasionally suffice, but they are ill-suited to rapid exchanges, especially involving large quantities of information. For this reason, Russia and the United States agreed, in 1987, to each set up a Nuclear Risk Reduction Center to enable reliable and rapid communications, including arms control notifications (the United States has since renamed its center the National and Nuclear Risk Reduction Center). These centers provide Russia and the United States with an already established, dedicated communication channel that would be useful in implementing virtually all the proposals described in this report.
But the proposals including China would also require data exchanges, and it is unclear whether Beijing has a similar center or organization. It may have one to facilitate its current participation in other arms control regimes. Perhaps the most relevant such regime is a 2009 Russian-Chinese launch notification agreement (discussed further in chapter 5) that requires the parties to maintain a communication channel. However, there is no publicly available information on what Chinese entity is responsible for sending and receiving notifications, thus making it difficult to assess this channel’s utility for other applications. Regardless, even if Beijing and Moscow have a dedicated communication channel suitable for exchanging arms control notifications, Beijing and Washington do not.
By agreeing to establish a communication channel, Beijing would be tacitly acknowledging the potential value of arms control and, in particular, of transparency—a step that it has not yet taken.
A U.S.-Chinese link and, if needed, an additional Russian-Chinese link would be useful in facilitating further cooperation both bilaterally and trilaterally. Although establishing the former channel would be straightforward from a technical perspective, the process would be plagued by politics. By agreeing to establish it, Beijing would be tacitly acknowledging the potential value of arms control and, in particular, of transparency—a step that, as discussed below, it has not yet taken.
Regarding inspections, a number of proposals would require them of specified kinds of U.S. military equipment located on the territory of its allies (and of any similar Chinese or Russian equipment deployed outside of their national territory in the future). While such inspections could be politically sensitive, the INF Treaty provides a clear precedent. Although it was negotiated bilaterally, this agreement permitted the Soviet Union and then Russia to conduct inspections at various bases in five NATO states. These inspections were facilitated through a separate agreement between the United States and those NATO states.25 A similar approach, which would require close coordination between the United States and its allies, should be adopted here.26
The Politics of Arms Control
U.S. priorities for arms control largely relate to China’s and Russia’s nuclear forces.27 The Biden administration seeks to preserve the existing limits on Russia’s strategic forces and extend them to capture Moscow’s developmental exotic strategic nuclear weapons and its nonstrategic nuclear forces. Where China is concerned, the administration has identified risk reduction as its most immediate priority, while also seeking to prevent “unnecessary arms races”—which, in practice, means limiting the growth of China’s nuclear forces.28 By contrast, China and Russia are primarily worried about developments in U.S. nonnuclear technology—precision strike capabilities and missile defenses, in particular—which those states fear could undermine the survivability of their nuclear forces.
As a result of this divergence, it is becoming ever more difficult to craft individual arms control proposals that simultaneously further all three states’ interests—at least as they define them—even if the obligations enshrined in each proposal are entirely reciprocal. Indeed, many of the proposals outlined in this report are intended to address the concerns of just one or two states.
It is becoming ever more difficult to craft individual arms control proposals that simultaneously further all three states’ interests— at least as they define them—even if the obligations enshrined in each proposal are entirely reciprocal.
One practical way to overcome this problem would be to negotiate over multiple proposals simultaneously. Even if no single measure were acceptable to all the parties concerned, a package deal, comprising two or more measures, could nonetheless be mutually beneficial. For example, Russia and the United States could agree to simultaneously implement one confidence-building measure focused on ballistic missile defense and another covering NSNWs. While such packages are suggested here, it is difficult to predict exactly which agreements may be within reach at any given time; therefore, success would depend on skillful diplomacy to take advantages of opportunities as they arise.
More generally, because of the potentially cataclysmic consequences of a nuclear war—which, because of radioactive fallout, climatic effects, and economic collapse, would be experienced by every state, including nonbelligerents—China, Russia, and the United States have a clear joint interest in avoiding inadvertent nuclear escalation, thereby creating much stronger shared interests than they often realize. Measures that reduced the likelihood of such escalation would create benefits for every participant, even if they did not address the concerns of every participant. In theory, this realization should leave Beijing, Moscow, and Washington more willing to address one another’s concerns—though, as a practical matter, they are likely to find the logic of negotiating package deals more compelling.
Another consideration for all three states—but particularly Russia and the United States—is their commitment, under Article VI of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, “to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament.” The proposals in this report would advance the goals of Article VI in various ways. Limits on fissile material production, warheads, and missiles are necessary steps toward a world without nuclear weapons, while inspections of storage facilities to verify the absence of nuclear warheads would be needed as part of any credible regime to verify the transition to such a world. In the meantime, many of these same proposals would help to curtail arms racing—as would enhanced transparency around ballistic missile defenses and sea-based missiles. Member states have also agreed that the purpose of Article VI can be advanced through “policies that could . . . lessen the danger of nuclear war.”29 A number of proposals—including launch notifications and keep-out zones for high-altitude satellites—fall into this category. At a time when many non-nuclear-weapon states are deeply skeptical of the nuclear-weapon states’ willingness to live up to their disarmament commitments—and when there is little prospect of any major breakthrough in efforts to achieve a world without nuclear weapons—the proposals set out here offer a way to make visible progress on Article VI and thus bolster the nonproliferation regime.
Beyond the problem of finding enough shared interest to catalyze progress, China, Russia, and the United States also have their own specific concerns about arms control, even while they say they support it in principle. China is the most skeptical. It is not a party to any nuclear arms control agreement other than the 1968 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (though, like the United States, it has signed but not ratified the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty). Recently, Beijing has been very clear about its lack of interest in negotiations over nuclear limitations—at least until the United States makes deep reductions in its nuclear forces.30 Beijing has failed, however, to indicate whether it believes that China’s security could be enhanced by other forms of arms control—though Chinese scholars have expressed a general concern that greater transparency would risk undermining the survivability of its nuclear forces.
China has previously participated in nonnuclear arms control with potentially hostile foreign powers when there have been clear benefits to doing so.
Yet the benefits and risks of transparency, as an abstract principle, are not at issue; the effects of specific proposals on Chinese security are. Indeed, China has previously participated in nonnuclear arms control with potentially hostile foreign powers when there have been clear benefits to doing so. For example, in the late 1990s, when Chinese-Russian relations were significantly worse than they are today, China negotiated a verified treaty that limits conventional weapons near its borders with Russia and three Central Asian republics.31 In that spirit, Chinese officials and analysts should consider what arms control measures related to nuclear weapons, missiles, and missile defenses would advance Chinese interests. They should then explore the trade-space with their U.S. counterparts—first in unofficial and then official dialogues—with the goal of developing mutually beneficial packages.32
Russia and the United States, meanwhile, each have various concerns about engaging the other. In recent years, the United States has raised frequent and legitimate complaints about Russian compliance with various existing agreements and is therefore understandably hesitant to enter into new ones.33 At the same time, Moscow points to the United States’ withdrawal from a number of arms control and nonproliferation agreements over the past two decades as a reason for skepticism about engaging Washington.34 (Two of these withdrawals, from the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, were particularly damaging to U.S. credibility as Washington assessed that the Soviet Union and Iran, respectively, were complying with their commitments at the time it left the agreements.) Legally, abrogating obligations is certainly preferable to violating them; politically, however, Russian concerns about entering into new agreements with the United States also are understandable (and shared by other countries too). None of these concerns can be addressed through the text of an agreement, yet they have not precluded cooperation where it has been clearly mutually beneficial—as most recently illustrated by the extension of New START.
One question that Moscow and Washington will have to address is whether agreements should be politically or legally binding. The United States is generally supportive of the principle of politically binding transparency and confidence-building measures—not least because they obviate the challenge of obtaining the Senate’s advice and consent for treaty ratification—even if, in practice, Washington has sometimes shown a lack of willingness to elaborate or explore specific proposals. Russia, by contrast, often expresses skepticism about politically binding agreements, dismissing them as “verification for the sake of verification, transparency for the sake of transparency.”35 It seeks the greater predictability that is supposed to come with legally binding agreements. Moreover, Russian officials privately argue that it is more politically difficult and time consuming for the United States to withdraw from treaties.36
In June 2021, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov indicated a clear interest in negotiating legally and politically binding instruments alongside one another.
In practice, however, the benefits of treaties have not proven to be so marked. Given the fate of the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, the INF Treaty, and the 1992 Open Skies Treaty, it is far from clear that a U.S. administration actually pays a greater political price for withdrawing from a treaty than from a politically binding agreement such as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. And, although treaties contain withdrawal timelines, the minimum notification periods are often quite short—typically just six months.
Moreover, Russia has sometimes shown flexibility and, despite its concerns, has accepted politically binding agreements. For example, in 1988, the Soviet Union and the United States conducted the Joint Verification Experiment, in which each state measured the yield of a nuclear test conducted by the other, pursuant to a politically binding agreement. More recently, in June 2021, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov indicated a clear interest in negotiating legally and politically binding instruments alongside one another, stating that Russia and the United States could “decide to adopt a package of interrelated arrangements and/or agreements that might have different status if necessary.”37
The hybrid approach advocated here—which starts with a treaty that constrains strategic offensive arms and is implemented alongside transparency and confidence-building measures—is consistent with Ryabkov’s suggestion and offers the most practical and plausible way forward. Politically binding measures currently represent the only viable way to address issues that, for technical or political reasons, cannot be managed through treaties. Moreover, historically, politically binding agreements have facilitated the development of legally binding ones. For example, the Joint Verification Experiment facilitated the 1974 Threshold Test Ban Treaty’s entry into force in 1990. In this spirit, the development of politically binding confidence-building measures should be the start of a process, not the end of one.
Filling a Legal Lacuna: A U.S.-Russian Data Exchange for Nonaccountable Missiles
Modern SLCMs are highly capable. They are accurate, difficult to detect and track, and have sufficient ranges—approaching 3,000 kilometers (1,900 miles)—to reach targets deep within an adversary’s interior.1 Both Russia and the United States deploy large forces of conventional SLCMs, creating escalation risks. Russia is concerned that U.S. weapons threaten its nuclear forces, particularly mobile ICBMs but also docked SSBNs, heavy bombers on the ground, and perhaps even silo-based ICBMs.2 Meanwhile, Russian nonnuclear SLCMs threaten critical U.S. military assets, including ground-based C3I capabilities that support nuclear operations, and potentially national and military leadership.
The development of SLCMs can also feed arms racing. The United States is acquiring (for now, at least) a nuclear-armed SLCM in response to its concerns about Russian NSNWs, which include SLCMs. If deployed, this new U.S. missile will likely further exacerbate Moscow’s concerns about the survivability of its nuclear forces, potentially catalyzing a Russian response.
SLBGMs have not yet been deployed by either state. But if various technical challenges are overcome, these missiles could be as accurate as SLCMs, while traveling much faster and over potentially greater distances.3 As such, they could exacerbate both escalation risks and arms racing. The United States is currently developing nonnuclear SLBGMs.4 There is no public evidence of an equivalent Russian effort—though it would come as no surprise to learn that Moscow has initiated one. Russian SLBGMs would most likely be nuclear-armed or dual-use.
These dangers will be heightened if either Russia or the United States overestimates the other’s current or future deployments of SLCMs or SLBGMs. This kind of threat inflation could result from the very real difficulties associated with estimating the current size of an adversary’s sea-based missile force—let alone its future size.
Estimating current SLCM deployments is challenging because modern vertical launching systems can accommodate various types of missiles, including air and missile defense interceptors and anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, in addition to land-attack SLCMs. As a result, surface ships (and perhaps submarines) may carry fewer SLCMs than the maximum possible in order to facilitate the deployment of other kinds of weapons. The United States faces the additional challenge of estimating how many of Russia’s deployed SLCMs are nuclear-armed. Russia will face the same problem if the United States deploys nuclear-armed SLCMs of its own.
The challenges of estimating future deployments are even greater because states could change the number of SLCMs they deploy surreptitiously and relatively quickly. The probable deployment of nonnuclear SLBGMs, which will likely share a launching system with SLCMs and other missile types, will complicate matters further. There may also be uncertainty in each state’s estimates of how many ships the other is likely to deploy. To be sure, this uncertainty is limited by the difficulty of hiding shipbuilding activities and of changing construction plans. Even so, it could be significant, particularly four or five years into the future.
Of course, without access to both Russian and U.S. classified information, it is impossible to determine whether official deployment estimates are indeed prone to exaggeration. It is perhaps significant, however, that well-connected Russian experts have used estimates of the United States’ future force of “strategic conventional warheads”—including sea-based systems—that turned out to be inflated.5 If there is a similar bias in official Russian and U.S. estimates, then the resulting increase in danger is entirely unnecessary (unless it is the result of a deliberate policy of ambiguity in SLCM deployments, and there is no evidence that it is). Moscow and Washington, therefore, should have a shared interest in greater transparency.
Solution Concept
In theory, limiting SLCMs and SLBGMs in a follow-on to New START would be the optimal solution. However, the challenges to doing so would be insurmountable—with the sole exception of making nuclear-armed SLBGMs accountable.6 Given the military importance of nonnuclear SLCMs, in particular, neither the United States nor Russia would likely accept limits. Moreover, there would be daunting practical challenges. Most SLCMs are deployed on attack submarines and surface ships, and nonnuclear SLBGMs will likely be too. Neither Russia nor the United States has any interest in opening these vessels up to inspection.7
Ensuring transparency about current and planned future deployments of nuclear and nonnuclear SLCMs and nonnuclear SLBGMs is a more practical way forward.8 The proposed transparency arrangement outlined below is an expanded version of a U.S.-Soviet SLCM data exchange, which was negotiated as a side agreement to the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty I (START I) and expired with that treaty in 2009.9
U.S.-Russian Data Exchange on Sea-Launched Cruise Missiles and Nonnuclear Sea-Launched Boost-Glide Missiles
On April 1 and October 1 of each year, Russia and the United States should exchange confidential declarations of the number of missiles in the following categories that each state deployed on, respectively, March 1 and September 1 of the same year:
- Long-range nuclear-armed SLCMs
- Long-range nonnuclear SLCMs
- Long-range nonnuclear SLBGMs
- Nuclear-armed SLCMs with ranges between 300 and 600 kilometers (between 190 and 370 miles)
- Nonnuclear SLCMs with ranges between 300 and 600 kilometers
- Nonnuclear SLBGMs with ranges between 300 and 600 kilometers
The declaration covering deployments for March 1 should also include the following:
- The maximum number of missiles, in each category, that are anticipated to be deployed as of March 1 each year for the following five years
- All types of currently deployed surface ships and submarines, any one of which has ever been equipped with at least one SLCM or SLBGM launcher
In implementing these provisions, the following definitions would apply:
- “Boost-glide missile” means a weapon-delivery vehicle that sustains unpowered flight through the use of aerodynamic lift over most of its flight path. A reaction control system designed to change a vehicle’s attitude is not considered capable of powering flight.
- “Cruise missile” means an unmanned, self-propelled weapon-delivery vehicle that sustains flight through the use of aerodynamic lift over most of its flight path.
- “Deployed SLCM (or SLBGM)” means a cruise missile (or boost-glide missile) that is contained in any surface ship or submarine that is equipped with at least one SLCM (or SLBGM) launcher.
- “Long-range SLCM (or SLBGM)” means a SLCM (or SLBGM) with a range in excess of 600 kilometers.
- “SLCM (or SLBGM) launcher” means a device intended or used to contain, prepare for launch, and launch a SLCM (or SLBGM).
Definitions of missile ranges are discussed in appendix A.
Verification
This proposed transparency arrangement, which would lack legally binding verification provisions, would probably not be as effective as a treaty in building confidence in the current and future size of SLCM and SLGBM forces. It would, however, represent a significant improvement over the status quo (no regulation at all).
Importantly, Russia and the United States would not need to take the exchanged information purely on the basis of trust. If intelligence information available to either participant confirmed at least some parts of the other’s declaration, without contradicting other parts, it would boost the credibility of the declaration as a whole. Discussions could help to address any concerns—though they would not be easy. If one participant had intelligence information suggesting the other’s declaration was incorrect, it might not be able to explain the basis for its concerns without compromising the sources and methods used to collect the intelligence. Nonetheless, a constructive dialogue might still be possible. For instance, a participant might be able to build confidence in the planned size of its future navy by providing unclassified information about shipbuilding plans and potentially even allowing occasional visits to shipbuilding facilities.
Assessment
Technical feasibility. From a technical perspective, the proposed transparency regime should be straightforward to negotiate and implement.
Political feasibility. Russia and the United States each have concerns about the other’s current and future forces of SLCMs and nonnuclear SLBGMs. They may each appreciate greater insight into the other’s force. Such transparency could also mitigate the risks that could be caused by potentially exaggerated deployment estimates. A secondary benefit for Moscow would be the possibility of using U.S. data to better estimate the number of Standard Missile-3 (SM-3) missile defense interceptors deployed on U.S. ships (those interceptors share launchers with SLCMs), thus helping to address Russian concerns about those interceptors. Although Russia has traditionally been skeptical of politically binding confidence-building measures, its participation in an earlier SLCM transparency arrangement sets a helpful precedent.
The primary political challenge to implementing this proposal would probably be the concern that exchanging classified data would undermine national security. The security risks, however, should be minimal. This proposal is narrowly tailored to mitigate one particular risk. It would not reveal a capability that was previously unknown to the other state or the precise mix of deployed weapon types—let alone the armaments on any particular ship. Therefore, unless either state seeks to use uncertainty about the scale of SLCM or SLBGM deployments to enhance deterrence, this data exchange should enhance the security of both states.
First Steps on a Tough Problem: A U.S.-Russian Transparency Regime for Empty Warhead Storage Facilities
The United States and NATO have various concerns about Russia’s large force of NSNWs, including the opacity surrounding those weapons’ locations. Consistent with Russian commitments under the 1991–1992 Presidential Nuclear Initiatives, Moscow has stated that the warheads for its NSNWs are “stored in centralized storage facilities,” which means that they are consolidated away from delivery systems (not that storage facilities are centrally located within Russia).1 While the United States has not publicly disputed this claim, the exact locations of Russia’s nonstrategic nuclear warheads remain unverified.2
The United States’ only NSNWs are gravity bombs, which are reportedly held at six air bases in Europe and various additional locations in the United States.3 The U.S. government has never confirmed these locations—not least to avoid drawing public attention to weapons whose presence their host states’ populations generally oppose—and influential Russian analysts have sometimes expressed concern that U.S. nuclear gravity bombs may be stored at other European locations.
Russia may believe that ambiguity surrounding the locations of its NSNWs enhances its ability to deter NATO. Ambiguity, however, also creates real risks. NATO states, for example, have long been concerned about the possible presence of nonstrategic nuclear warheads in the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad.4 It remains unclear, however, whether the recently renovated storage facilities there currently house such warheads or whether Russia wants the option to introduce them at short notice.5 When coupled with associated concerns that Russia might use NSNWs early in a conflict, the possible presence of nuclear warheads in the enclave is threatening and exacerbates tensions—potentially unnecessarily if, in fact, no warheads are present.
Moreover, in a conventional conflict, ambiguity could prove escalatory. If NATO wrongly believed that nuclear warheads were present in Kaliningrad, it might attack warhead storage facilities and potential dual-use delivery systems to forestall Russian nuclear use. Moscow might then conclude that such attacks represented the start of a broader conventional campaign against Kaliningrad, which is surrounded by NATO states and could be difficult to defend with exclusively nonnuclear means. As a result, Moscow might resort to the very nuclear use that NATO had sought to forestall.
These risks underscore the value of a cooperative effort to reduce uncertainty and potential misperceptions about the locations of nonstrategic nuclear warheads. Specifically, the absence of warheads at empty actual or suspected storage facilities could be verified through inspections. In this context, “empty” connotes the absence of all nuclear warheads, regardless of type. (Because of the difficulty of distinguishing strategic from nonstrategic warheads, it would be infeasible to inspect facilities at which strategic warheads were present but nonstrategic ones were not.) The goal here would be to enhance transparency around a limited number of pairs of facilities—say, two to five—of particular concern to NATO or Russia, not to create a comprehensive verification regime intended to cover every facility that has stored warheads or could do so.
Inspections of empty storage facilities would also facilitate progress toward the long-term goal of a more comprehensive management regime for NSNWs—an idea long supported by Washington in one form or another.6 Such a regime, however, would face various practical difficulties, as U.S. officials have acknowledged in calling for Russia and the United States to undertake joint experiments to overcome verification obstacles.7 The inspections proposed here would contribute to the development of a verification regime for a treaty, say, that prohibited NSNWs from being located anywhere except declared facilities, or more ambitiously, one that imposed a single limit on all warheads—strategic and nonstrategic, regardless of their deployment status (see chapter 9). This latter concept would require counting nondeployed warheads inside storage facilities. Inspections of empty facilities would advance this goal by creating joint understandings about, for example, how to prevent inspectors from learning classified information about storage facilities (such as their security features) and how to reach agreement on which areas of military bases should be open for inspections.
Solution Concept
Inspections of actual or suspected warhead storage facilities—even empty ones—would represent a new frontier for arms control but would build on experience from previous agreements. Russia and the United States would first need to negotiate a generic verification protocol. Then to implement the protocol, NATO and Russia would have to negotiate and select pairs of sites—each pair containing one facility on NATO territory (including the United States) and one on Russian territory. Sites would be selected on the basis of mutual consent from Russia, the United States, and, in the case of a NATO facility located outside of the United States, the host state. Establishing an iterative process, in which lessons from each round of inspections were used to improve the generic verification protocol, would be particularly useful.
NATO has previously considered a similar concept and, as a first step, attempted to draw up a list of former warhead storage facilities that Russia could inspect (presumably on the basis of reciprocity). However, this process stalled amid bureaucratic and legal difficulties, including those created by many such facilities now being privately owned. The process proposed here would be simpler. NATO would not have to determine a comprehensive list of sites for inspection. Instead, it would have to assess the feasibility of inspections only at those sites of interest to Russia.
Overview of an Inspection Regime to Verify the Absence of Nuclear Warheads at Selected Empty Actual or Suspected Warhead Storage Facilities
Russia and the United States should agree, on a politically binding basis, to reciprocal inspections of between two and five pairs of empty actual or suspected warhead storage facilities to demonstrate that they do not contain nuclear warheads.
They should then negotiate a generic verification protocol to verify the absence of nuclear warheads at an empty storage facility.
Russia and NATO should each propose, on the basis of its own intelligence information, candidate facilities that it wishes to inspect. From these lists, Russia and NATO should then jointly select one pair of facilities—one on NATO territory (including the United States) and one on Russian territory—for inspection. Facilities must be selected on the basis of mutual consent by Russia, the United States, and, for a facility located in a NATO state other than the United States, the host government.
In permitting a facility to be inspected, the host government would formally notify the inspecting state of the absence of nuclear warheads at the facility.
The United States and the host government would jointly facilitate all implementation activities for an inspection of a facility on NATO territory outside the United States.
Inspections to verify the absence of nuclear warheads should take place within sixty days of facility selection, following the exchange of baseline information and the negotiations over site-specific implementation arrangements.
After the first round of inspections, Russia and the United States should consult to discuss any problems that arose and refine the generic verification protocol accordingly. They should then repeat this process at one or more additional pairs of facilities.
There would be some risk of nuclear warheads’ being removed from a facility in the time between facility selection and inspection—though the inspecting state would certainly monitor the facility closely with national technical means (NTM). While this risk would not be acceptable in a more comprehensive treaty, it should be tolerable in a politically binding confidence-building measure. In fact, this problem could be solved in a treaty with a provision that permitted inspectors to notify the host state of the inspection site only after their arrival in country, as is standard practice.
Verification
Baseline information exchange. A prerequisite to on-site inspections would be the exchange of baseline information about the selected facilities and the negotiation of site-specific implementation details. A key challenge here would be reaching agreement on the boundaries for inspection activities. Inspections would be feasible only if Russia and the United States could agree where nuclear warheads might conceivably be stored in a facility—thus precluding the need to inspect highly sensitive areas, such as communication centers, and avoiding very disruptive inspections of, for example, barracks or offices.
Verification: Baseline Information Exchange
Within ten days of facility selection, Russia and the United States, which should act jointly with the host state in the event of an inspection on the territory of another NATO member, should provide the other with simplified site diagrams that show the boundaries of the military base or other site on which the selected facility is located, all fixed structures within that boundary, and the prospective boundaries for inspection activities. The states should then negotiate, and mutually consent to, any changes to the prospective inspection boundaries.
Within twenty-five days of facility selection, Russia and the United States should exchange the following detailed baseline information about the selected facilities:
- A detailed inspection site diagram that conveys the agreed-upon inspection boundaries and the locations of any fixed structures within the inspection boundaries
- Diagrams of each fixed structure’s interior, denoting all rooms (above- and below-grade) and interior and exterior access points
- A list of each warhead storage container and each storage container for nonnuclear munitions located within the inspection boundaries, denoting the container type and location
- The physical dimensions and a photograph of each type of warhead storage container located within the inspection boundaries
- The physical dimensions and a photograph of each type of storage container for nonnuclear munitions located within the inspection boundaries
After the exchange of information, Russia and the United States should address any questions regarding the selected facilities and inspection procedures.
In implementing these provisions, the following definitions would apply:
- “Fixed structure” means a unique structure that was previously used to store nuclear warheads, is designed to store nuclear warheads, or has an access point that is large enough for a warhead storage container to pass through.
- “Room” means an interior subdivision within or underneath a fixed structure with an interior that has an access point that is large enough for a warhead storage container to pass through.8
- “Storage container for nonnuclear munitions” means any weapon container, other than a warhead storage container, whose linear dimensions when measured at their widest points are equal to or exceed the dimensions of the test object.
On-site inspections. The data exchange would enable each state to plan and conduct its inspection. One complication is the potential presence of weapon storage containers—whether empty storage containers for nuclear warheads or containers used to store nonnuclear munitions. Additionally, nonnuclear munitions outside of containers and other sensitive equipment, such as components for security systems, may also be present. The inspection protocol seeks to balance the intrusive access needed for credible verification with the protection of classified information that is not germane to the task of verifying the absence of nuclear warheads.
The protocol gives the host state the right to shroud any objects it deems to be sensitive. Meanwhile, it gives inspectors access rights to any location where a warhead could be hidden—as determined by the use of a cylindrical test object, representing the smallest plausible warhead storage container. If any warhead storage containers are present, inspectors may look inside to verify the absence of warheads (doing so should not reveal classified information unless a warhead is actually present in contravention of the state’s declaration). Inspectors can also use radiation detection equipment to verify that shrouded objects and storage containers for nonnuclear weapons do not contain nuclear material. Such technology has been used successfully pursuant to various previous U.S.-Russian arms control agreements. Its application here could be somewhat more challenging because undeclared nuclear warheads could be more heavily shielded in storage than when deployed on delivery systems. On paper, this problem could be addressed by increasing the detection time—an issue that Russia and the United States could jointly consider while negotiating the generic verification protocol.
Verification: On-site Inspections
Inspections should occur within sixty days of site selection. The inspecting state should inform the host state of the inspection date at least forty-eight hours in advance of the inspection team’s arrival in country. All movement of vehicles and objects into or out of the inspection boundaries must cease twenty-four hours in advance of the inspection team’s arrival in country.
Preliminary Inspection Procedures
After the inspection team’s arrival at the facility, all vehicle traffic within the inspection boundaries must cease.
The host state’s escort team should notify the inspection team of any changes in the previously supplied facility information and provide updated inspection site diagrams (though the inspection boundaries must not be altered). The escort team should also note the locations of any inspectable vehicles situated within the boundaries. The inspection team should be permitted to designate up to two such vehicles for inspection.
The escort team should present the cylindrical test object to the inspection team. The inspection team should have the right to measure the object to ensure that it conforms to the agreed length and diameter dimensions.
If there are any warhead storage containers or storage containers for nonnuclear munitions at the facility, the inspection team should be permitted to view one of each type to verify their dimensions and to compare them to the photographs provided as part of the baseline information exchange.
Once preliminary inspection procedures are complete, any vehicles located within the inspection boundaries, other than those that have been designated for inspection, may resume movement.
Facility and Designated Vehicle Inspections
The duration of the facility inspection should be limited to twelve hours. During that period, for the sole purpose of verifying the absence of nuclear warheads, the inspection team should be given access first to any inspectable vehicles designed for inspection and then, in whatever order the team chooses, to any warhead storage containers, storage containers for nonnuclear munitions, and rooms that it selects. After each designated inspectable vehicle (if any) has been inspected, the host state may move it. The escort team should be permitted to accompany the inspection team at all times.
The host state should have the right to shroud, in advance of the inspection, any items other than warhead storage containers that it deems sensitive. The inspection team should have the right to request that the escort team open any warhead storage container to verify that it does not contain a nuclear warhead. The inspection team should also have the right to employ radiation detection equipment to confirm that any shrouded objects, storage containers for nonnuclear munitions, or other objects (other than warhead storage containers) do not contain nuclear material.
Undeclared Structures, Objects, and Vehicles
Should the inspection team observe, within the inspection boundaries, an undeclared fixed structure, warhead storage container, storage container for nonnuclear munitions, room, or inspectable vehicle, the escort team should be required to perform measurements to verify whether it is large enough to contain a nuclear warhead. If it is, inspectors must be provided with access. The duration of such access should not count toward the twelve-hour time limit for the inspection.
Access Point Characterization
An access point should be deemed large enough for a warhead storage container to pass through if the test object, in any orientation, can pass through it. The test object should be a cylinder with a length of 1 meter (3.3 feet) and a diameter of 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) and be constructed of lightweight materials.9
In implementing these provisions, the following definition would apply:
- “Inspectable vehicle” means a vehicle that has an access point large enough for a warhead storage container to pass through.
Assessment
Technical feasibility. In crafting a verification protocol, Russia and the United States could draw upon their considerable experience of conducting inspections at sensitive facilities and using radiation detection equipment for verification purposes. Moreover, they would not have to address the various complications associated with inspecting facilities at which nuclear warheads are present. Yet significant challenges—such as the need to agree on inspection boundaries—would remain. These challenges appear manageable, but the only way to know for sure would be for Russia and the United States to try to negotiate and implement the proposed agreement.
Political feasibility. The United States and its NATO allies have clear concerns about the locations of Russia’s nonstrategic nuclear warheads. And there is some evidence that these concerns are reciprocal.10 But even if Moscow does not currently have concerns about the locations of U.S. NSNWs in Europe, it could easily become concerned in the context of a reinvigorated arms race. Therefore, all states would benefit directly from enhanced transparency. This proposal would benefit the United States and NATO more than Russia, however, and so it would likely need to be paired with a measure of more interest to Russia—perhaps the confidence-building regime for Aegis Ashore launchers in Europe (see chapter 3).
At least three other political challenges could also arise. First, the proposed agreement may go too far for Russia and not far enough for the United States. The United States seeks a comprehensive regime for managing NSNWs. However, Moscow has repeatedly rejected this concept; indeed, it appears to be sticking to its long-standing position that U.S. nuclear weapons based in Europe must be returned to the United States and their storage infrastructure permanently dismantled before negotiations on limiting NSNWs can begin.11 This proposal could help to break the logjam. It would not require negotiations over limits on NSNWs but would build experience and confidence in inspecting warhead storage facilities, thus making progress toward the goal of a more comprehensive treaty.
Second, it could be challenging for Russia and the United States to select facilities for inspection. There would presumably be some empty actual or suspected warhead storage facilities at which an inspection request could not be accommodated; some are likely too sensitive, and others, such as former warhead storage facilities now in private hands, may present insurmountable bureaucratic and legal difficulties. Because facilities must be selected by mutual consent, the host state could always veto an inspection request. This veto power represents an important safeguard—though if it were used too often, the proposed agreement would likely fall apart amid reciprocal accusations of bad faith.
Finally, inspections in Europe could create particular legal, diplomatic, and political complications. While navigating these difficulties would not be entirely straightforward, they were successfully tackled in implementing the INF Treaty, which suggests that they should not be insurmountable.
Breaking the Logjam: A U.S.-Russian Confidence-Building Regime for European Missile Defenses
Within the broader U.S.-Russian dispute over missile defense, a particular point of contention is the United States’ European Phased Adaptive Approach (EPAA). This initiative seeks to defend NATO against Iran.1 To this end, the United States has deployed SM-3 Block IB interceptors in Romania. It now plans to deploy more capable SM-3 Block IIA interceptors at the same site and at a second site in Poland. The launchers at each of these Aegis Ashore installations are adapted from the U.S. Navy’s MK-41 Vertical Launching System, which is used on ships equipped with the Aegis air and missile defense system to launch SLCMs and other missiles as well as SM-3 interceptors.
Russia believes that the EPAA may threaten its ability to target the United States with ICBMs. The United States’ November 2020 test of an SM-3 Block IIA interceptor against an ICBM-class target has added to Moscow’s unease.2 The U.S. Department of Defense contends that this interceptor “has the potential” to contribute to the defense of the homeland against “rogue states’” ICBMs, which have less capability to penetrate defenses than Russian ICBMs.3 Moreover, to be useful for homeland defense, SM-3 Block IIA interceptors would need to be deployed near the United States; systems located in Europe would be unable to catch a Russian ICBM. These considerations do not seem to have assured Moscow, however, which may have overestimated the capabilities of the SM-3 interceptor—in particular, its burnout speed (that is, its maximum speed, which is reached immediately after its motors have ceased firing).
Russia’s concerns about the EPAA extend beyond the interception of its ICBMs to the possibility that the launchers could be used to fire offensive missiles, particularly cruise missiles. In response, the U.S. Department of State has indicated that the “Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System” (a term that appears to include more than just the launchers themselves) “lacks the software, fire control hardware, support equipment, and other infrastructure” required for launching offensive missiles.4 It has also stated that “the defensive nature of the Aegis Ashore sites is documented in U.S. basing agreements” with Poland and Romania.5 Russia has made clear that it places little value on these assurances, noting, for example, that the United States has conducted a test launch of a cruise missile from a land-based MK-41 test launcher.6
The United States and its NATO allies have compelling reasons to try to address Russia’s concerns. Most importantly, such concerns could spark inadvertent escalation. Moscow has threatened to attack Aegis Ashore installations preemptively in a crisis or conflict—presumably both to ensure the effectiveness of its nuclear deterrent and to prevent cruise missile attacks that could undermine its ability to wage a conventional war.7 Meanwhile, in peacetime, Russian concerns complicate the development of arms control agreements, including measures to manage the Poseidon torpedo and Burevestnik cruise missile, which Russia is developing to penetrate U.S. missile defenses. Indeed, if Russian concerns about missile defense are not successfully managed, Moscow may take further countermeasures—such as the expansion of its strategic nuclear forces or the development of additional kinds of exotic strategic delivery systems—adding yet more fuel to the incipient arms race.
Solution Concept
Efforts to manage the dispute over Aegis Ashore should focus on the development of a transparency regime to demonstrate that (1) SM-3 interceptors located in Europe cannot threaten Russian ICBMs because they have insufficient burnout speed and (2) European Aegis Ashore installations cannot launch offensive missiles or do not contain missiles other than SM-3 interceptors. Successfully implementing this regime would not resolve the entire missile defense dispute or even address all of Russia’s concerns about the EPAA.8 However, it would ameliorate an acute part of the problem and could also catalyze a process for managing other Russian and U.S. concerns. Washington could indicate that if the transparency regime for Aegis Ashore installations is implemented successfully and if Russia starts to address U.S. concerns on NSNWs—by, for example, agreeing to inspections of empty warhead storage facilities (see chapter 2)—then the United States will be willing to negotiate additional steps to manage the missile defense dispute.
A Transparency Regime for European Aegis Ashore Installations
At the invitation of the United States, Russia should observe one flight test of an SM-3 Block IB interceptor and one of an SM-3 Block IIA interceptor to measure, with Russian equipment, the interceptors’ burnout speeds.
The United States should commit to (1) notifying Russia in advance of the first European deployment of any type of missile defense interceptor with a burnout speed greater than 3 kilometers per second (1.9 miles per second) and (2) inviting Russia to observe, at least sixty days prior to the interceptor’s first deployment in Europe, a flight test to measure, with Russian equipment, the interceptor’s burnout speed.
The United States should commit to refrain from using any denial and deception practices that would interfere with Russian measurements of the interceptor’s speed during any test observed by Russia pursuant to this agreement.
The United States should reaffirm to Russia the exclusively defensive purpose of European Aegis Ashore installations and commit to refrain from (1) loading offensive missiles into European Aegis Ashore launchers and (2) modifying such launchers so they become capable of launching offensive missiles. The United States should further commit to engage in good-faith negotiations with Russia over practical transparency measures, including inspections and/or the use of remote monitoring equipment.
Russia should agree to take equivalent steps if it deploys in Europe any missile defense interceptors with burnout speeds greater than 3 kilometers per second on ground-based launchers derived from naval vertical launching systems.
In 2011, the administration of then U.S. president Barack Obama invited Russia to measure an SM-3 interceptor’s burnout speed—though the proposal appeared to apply to just one flight test.9 Moscow rejected that overture as “propagandistic.”10 The current proposal will hopefully be more attractive because it is more comprehensive. It would apply to each interceptor type that has been or will be deployed in Europe unless its burnout speed is lower than 3 kilometers per second, in which case it could not meaningfully contribute to strategic missile defense operations—as Russia and the United States previously agreed.11 Meanwhile, the confidence-building measures relating to offensive missiles aim to operationalize U.S. commitments already made to Poland and Romania about the exclusively defensive purpose of Aegis Ashore installations.
Verification
Interceptor burnout speed. The United States generally conducts interceptor flight tests from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Hawaii. Russia could use its missile range instrumentation ship, the Marshal Krylov, to measure the interceptor’s burnout speed.12 Given that this ship’s radar likely has a range in excess of 600 kilometers, the vessel could be positioned on the high seas (that is, in international waters) at a site of Russia’s choosing. As such, Russia does not actually need an invitation to monitor U.S. interceptor flight tests—though cooperation would have two advantages. First, the United States would inform Russia of the test in advance, giving it time to position the ship. Second, the United States would commit not to interfere with Russian measurements of the interceptor’s speed.
Exclusively defensive purpose of European Aegis Ashore installations. The first step in developing any verification approach would be meetings between U.S. and Russian officials, including technical experts, so that the United States could identify some or all of the “fire control hardware, support equipment, and other infrastructure” that is missing from European Aegis Ashore installations and thus renders them incapable of launching cruise missiles.13 As part of this process, the United States should provide Russia with commercial satellite imagery and internal and external photographs that highlight differences between Aegis Ashore installations and their sea-based equivalents. The United States could also consider offering Russia a one-off exhibition of the land-based MK-41 test launcher in California—which has been used to launch a cruise missile—and, with the host state’s permission, an Aegis Ashore installation in Europe.
The confidence-building measures relating to offensive missiles aim to operationalize U.S. commitments already made to Poland and Romania about the exclusively defensive purpose of Aegis Ashore installations.
Based on this information, the two sides should then attempt to jointly identify externally observable distinguishing features (EODFs) between the land- and sea-based launchers. The outcome of this exercise would determine the optimal verification approach.
The most straightforward case would arise if the two sides jointly identified EODFs that could be detected with satellite imagery. Verification could then be facilitated by a U.S. commitment not to interfere with Russian NTM—a common feature of many arms control agreements that might be generally helpful in addressing Russian concerns about the EPAA.
A second possibility is that EODFs are identified but are visible only from the ground. In this scenario, periodic on-site inspections, with the host nation’s consent, would be needed so Russian inspectors could verify the absence of one or more components needed to launch cruise missiles.
The third and most challenging case would arise if the United States and Russia were unable to jointly identify any EODFs. The most direct approach to verification would then be for the United States to permit Russian inspectors to periodically select and view the inside of an agreed number of Aegis Ashore launchers to check that they are loaded with missile defense interceptors and not cruise missiles (similar to inspections of the missiles inside ICBM silos or SSBN launch tubes pursuant to New START). To facilitate such inspections, which would again require the host government’s consent, the United States should provide Russia with identifying characteristics for each type of missile defense interceptor deployed in European Aegis Ashore launchers (fortunately, SM-3 interceptors look very different from Tomahawk cruise missiles).
Under any scenario, Russia could use NTM to try to detect the loading of offensive missiles into launchers. It therefore could be helpful for U.S. technical experts to explain to their Russian counterparts how the loading of interceptors and offensive missiles can be distinguished—if indeed they can. Such cooperation would be particularly important if Russia and the United States failed to identify any EODFs and if the United States was unwilling to allow Russian inspectors to view the interceptors inside launchers. In this case, to enhance Russia’s ability to detect any loading of offensive missiles, the United States could (1) permit Russian inspectors to install and use remote monitoring video equipment so Russia could continuously observe specified areas of European Aegis Ashore installations and (2) commit to notifying Russia at least twenty-four hours in advance of the loading or unloading of European Aegis Ashore launchers so it has time to make any necessary preparations for observing the process with NTM.
On-site access of any kind would require Russia and the United States to negotiate a politically binding verification protocol. From a U.S. perspective, a key consideration would be ensuring that Russian inspectors could not learn classified information other than that officially disclosed pursuant to the inspection agreement. To this end, the shrouding of equipment not subject to inspection could be helpful. A separate agreement between the United States and each host nation would also be needed.
Assessment
Technical feasibility. Designing a regime to verify the exclusively defensive nature of Aegis Ashore installations could prove tricky. The primary challenge would probably be the joint identification of EODFs—an issue that Russia and the United States have frequently disagreed on in other contexts. If the two states failed to agree on EODFs, it might nonetheless be possible for Russia to ascertain that the launchers are configured for defensive purposes by verifying they are loaded with interceptors and not cruise missiles.
Measuring the burnout speed of an interceptor should be straightforward for Russia, which would rely on its own equipment. This speed is probably the single most important parameter for determining the extent of any threat posed by European Aegis Ashore installations to Russian ICBMs—but it is not the only one. As a result, Russia’s gaining confidence in this speed should reduce the scope for disagreement between Moscow and Washington but might not eliminate it entirely. Therefore, this proposal would be best implemented as part of a broader U.S.-Russian dialogue over missile defense, in which the two sides could discuss how to determine whether defenses threaten ICBMs.
Political feasibility. This proposed measure is intended to address Russian concerns and should be paired with one to address U.S. concerns, such as inspections of empty warhead storage facilities (see chapter 2). Even if it is, however, the proposal would stir up controversy within both the United States and NATO. Domestic critics would probably argue, as they did in 2011, that permitting Russia to measure the burnout speed of a U.S. interceptor would disclose classified information that could compromise national security. Yet, as the Obama administration concluded back then, this information would not meaningfully help Russia (or any third party to which Russia disclosed this information) to defeat U.S. defenses. Critically, to protect against Russia’s learning much more sensitive information (such as the performance of the interceptor’s sensors), the United States could continue to use denial and deception techniques (such as the encryption of telemetry data) that did not interfere with Russian speed measurements. Meanwhile, orchestrating Russian inspections on the territory of a U.S. ally would be politically sensitive, but, as history demonstrates, hardly infeasible.
All these difficulties, however, pale compared to the long-standing acrimony between Russia and the United States on missile defense. The two states have long approached this issue with seemingly irreconcilable positions. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees without giving any indication that it is willing to offer the United States anything in return. Washington has insisted that it can offer nothing more than politically binding confidence-building measures—that is, when it is prepared to engage at all.
Today, however, there is an opening for progress, albeit a slight one. Russian officials have indicated a new willingness to consider politically binding confidence-building measures. The Biden administration, meanwhile, appears to be more willing than its predecessor to try to address Russian concerns. To improve the prospects for progress, Washington should frame this proposal as the first step in a long-term process to address a wider range of concerns that could potentially include the development of legally binding instruments. In this spirit, this proposal would not be a one-off exercise; it would permit Russia to measure the burnout speed of each interceptor type deployed in Europe and would provide Russia with an ongoing and verified commitment about the exclusively defensive purpose of European Aegis Ashore installations.
Beyond (Traditional) Bilateralism: A U.S.-Chinese Fissile Material Management Regime
As China expands its nuclear forces—a process that the U.S. government expects to continue—a broad consensus within the U.S. national security community about the importance of engaging China in arms control has emerged. The administration of U.S. president Donald Trump unsuccessfully sought to engage China and Russia in negotiations toward a trilateral treaty.1 The Biden administration has indicated it will seek to engage China and Russia separately. However, in public at least, it has not yet made any specific proposals for bilateral U.S.-Chinese arms control measures but instead has called generally for the two states to pursue “practical measures to reduce the risks of destabilizing arms races.”2
Beijing, meanwhile, has consistently rebuffed the United States’ entreaties, suggesting—without committing—that it will join multilateral disarmament negotiations only after the United States has reduced its nuclear arsenal to close the “huge gap” with China.3 Beijing has various concerns about engaging in arms control, but an important one is likely that verification might undermine the survivability of China’s nuclear forces by revealing sensitive information about them—the location of individual weapons, in particular.4
The United States cannot force China to negotiate. The Trump administration succeeded in demonstrating this lack of leverage through its fruitless call for Moscow to “bring China to the negotiating table,” and its discussion of conducting a nuclear test to pressure Beijing (a step that would likely have ended up fueling arms racing).5 Instead, if Washington is to have any chance of engaging China in arms control, it will have to craft proposals that mitigate Chinese concerns about transparency, while also identifying suitably valuable American concessions that could form part of a mutually beneficial quid pro quo. (China should undertake such thinking too as a good-faith effort to comply with Article VI of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty; as a practical matter, however, since it is the United States that wants to engage China, it is going to be up to Washington to work out how to entice Beijing to the negotiating table.)
Against this background, limits on warheads or even missiles would be a nonstarter. The limiting of launchers and bombers (see chapter 8) would be more viable, though is still an ambitious, long-term goal. For the time being, the most promising, albeit still challenging, approach is to focus on fissile material—the separated plutonium and highly enriched uranium (HEU) needed to produce nuclear warheads.
If China seeks to build up its nuclear forces to the point where they rival the United States’ arsenal in size, it will have to manufacture more than 3,000 additional nuclear warheads. According to the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, however, even if China converted all its available fissile material into nuclear weapons, its arsenal would still comprise only several hundred warheads (perhaps double its current stockpile).6 As a result, U.S. concerns about a Chinese nuclear buildup could be addressed by seeking to prevent any new production of fissile material.
Solution Concept
China and the United States should jointly declare a cutoff in fissile material production and adopt transparency measures to enhance this cutoff’s credibility. Ideally, the cutoff would extend to all fissile material production. In the real world, a more plausible approach would be for China and the United States to agree not to produce any more fissile material for military purposes and to place all newly produced civil material under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.
The United States unilaterally ceased the production of fissile material for any purpose, civil or military, almost thirty years ago and has no plans to restart it (indeed, it could expand its arsenal dramatically without doing so). It also published comprehensive declarations of its plutonium and HEU stockpiles in the mid-1990s—though has provided only one update (to the HEU declaration) since.7
There are widespread reports that China has ceased the production of weapon-usable fissile material for military purposes.8 However, Beijing has never officially confirmed them—possibly because it wants to retain the option of producing more such material.
China has ambitious plans to develop a civil reprocessing program.9 Its only existing civil reprocessing facility, a pilot plant with a small throughput, is probably no longer operational—though there is uncertainty here because, starting in 2018, China ceased to submit updates on its civil plutonium stockpile to a voluntary IAEA transparency initiative known as INFCIRC/549 (the United States remains an active participant).10 China is currently constructing one “demonstration” reprocessing plant and appears to be starting work on a second.11 Over the longer term, it aims to develop one or more industrial-scale facilities.
There is now growing concern within the United States that plutonium separated in these plants may be diverted for use in China’s nuclear weapons program. This concern has been fueled by China’s ambitious nuclear modernization efforts and by its plans to develop so-called fast reactors that will (if they can be made to work) produce plutonium particularly suitable for use in nuclear warheads. Given China is unlikely to relinquish its reprocessing program, a commitment to allow the IAEA to safeguard all newly produced civil fissile material could be the basis for a compromise.
A Joint U.S.-Chinese Fissile Material Cutoff and Associated Transparency Arrangements
China and the United States should declare a joint politically binding cutoff in the production of weapon-usable fissile material for any purpose and commit to talks about mutual confidence building.
If China is unwilling to agree to a complete cutoff because it is still producing, or plans to produce, fissile material for civil purposes, it should agree to a cutoff in production for military purposes and to place all newly produced HEU and separated plutonium under IAEA safeguards.
After agreeing to a cutoff, China and the United States should exchange confidential declarations about their stockpiles of weapon-usable fissile material. Specifically, for each of the following categories, each state should make annual declarations of its total holdings of (1) separated plutonium (unless it contains more than 80 percent plutonium-238) and (2) uranium-235 contained in uranium enriched to more than 20 percent:
- Military material—material (other than excess military material) that has been fabricated, or is reserved for potential future fabrication, into nuclear weapon components
- Excess military material—former military material that a state has committed not to use for military purposes
- Naval fuel—irradiated or unirradiated fuel for military naval reactors
- Other military material—material used for other military purposes (such as fresh or irradiated fuel for military research reactors)
- Civil material—material involved exclusively in civil nuclear activities
The fissile material declarations are a confidence-building measure intended to complement the cutoff by providing comprehensive and regularly updated information about each state’s fissile material stockpiles. They would build on the United States’ previous voluntary declarations and on the information about civil fissile material that the United States makes available through INFCIRC/549 and that China used to make available through that same mechanism.
Verification
After committing to a bilateral cutoff in the production of weapon-usable fissile material, China and the United States should discuss any compliance concerns, with the aim of developing ad hoc verification measures to alleviate those specific concerns.
Verifying a cutoff in plutonium production should be unproblematic. The United States surely already uses NTM to monitor the nonoperational status of China’s military plutonium-production program. Similarly, China must use NTM to verify that U.S. military plutonium-production reactors and reprocessing plants are being decommissioned.12
Verifying a cutoff in HEU production could be slightly more challenging. China and the United States operate civil enrichment facilities to produce low enriched uranium, primarily for nuclear power reactors.13 However, all these facilities are technically capable of producing HEU, and China’s Heping facility—in which HEU for nuclear weapons was produced—may currently produce HEU for research reactors.14 If so, under a cutoff, such production would have to cease or be placed under IAEA safeguards.
Confirming the nonproduction of HEU at enrichment facilities would require physical access, which, to be politically palatable, would have to be reciprocal. While inspections conducted by either the IAEA or national inspectors would be intrusive, there would be few technical difficulties.
To verify that HEU is not being produced in an operational enrichment plant that has never produced such material, swipe samples could be taken and analyzed to confirm the absence of HEU particles. If such a plant has produced HEU, it might be possible to check that production has ceased by determining the minimum age of HEU particles.15 Failing that, the enrichment level of product streams could be measured through online enrichment monitors or periodic sampling. Finally, if either state were concerned that the other had built a secret enrichment plant to produce HEU for military purposes, swipe samples could again be used to confirm the absence of HEU particles at the suspect facility (if needed, the host state could use extensive shrouding to protect unrelated classified information).
In contrast to verifying a cutoff, the comprehensive verification of stockpile declarations would be functionally impossible. One reason is that classification rules around weapon components would prevent inspectors from measuring their fissile material content. That said, each state could compare the other’s declarations to its own intelligence estimates and commit to discussing inconsistencies. In particular, the past production of fissile material would be a less sensitive subject than its subsequent use or current disposition. It might therefore be possible to address discrepancies over production by being transparent about the operational histories of relevant facilities and by potentially using nuclear archeology (which involves analyzing components in facilities and waste streams to estimate past production).
Assessment
Technical feasibility. Verifying a cutoff should be relatively straightforward, even if potentially intrusive. By contrast, verifying stockpile declarations, at least in any comprehensive way, would be impossible. Ultimately, China and the United States would have to decide whether or not they were better off receiving additional information, even if they could not verify it.
Political feasibility. This proposal would benefit the United States more than China—at least if implemented by itself. The United States has far more fissile material for nuclear weapons than it has use for, even though production ceased almost three decades ago. China, by contrast, has a much smaller stockpile, and while Beijing may not be producing more fissile material for nuclear weapons right now, it probably wants to maintain the option to do so. Indeed, China is probably quite pleased that Pakistan has blocked negotiations over a multilateral fissile material cutoff treaty, even if Beijing pays lip service to the goal of concluding such an agreement.16 In some ways, a bilateral agreement with the United States may be more problematic for Beijing than a multilateral treaty because it would not cover all the other countries that affect China’s fissile material requirements (namely, India, Russia, and perhaps even Japan). Nonetheless, Beijing has three potential motivations to explore this proposal.
Beijing may be reluctant to abandon the option of producing more fissile material because it is concerned about the survivability of its nuclear forces and believes it may need to manufacture more nuclear warheads in the future.
First, in practice, the proposed measure would not be implemented by itself. Inevitably, it would have to be adopted as part of a mutually beneficial package that required the United States to make significant concessions. To facilitate negotiations over such a package, Beijing should start considering what it would ask of Washington. Meanwhile, U.S. and Chinese experts could explore the trade space informally.
Beijing may be reluctant to abandon the option of producing more fissile material because it is concerned about the survivability of its nuclear forces and believes it may need to manufacture more nuclear warheads in the future. Chinese concerns on this score are driven, in no small part, by U.S. ballistic missile defense programs. At least in theory, space-based missile defenses would provide the most plausible means for the United States to undermine China’s nuclear deterrent and are a source of acute concern for Chinese experts.17 So, at the same time that China and the United States agreed to a politically binding cutoff in fissile material production, they could also agree, on a politically binding basis again, not to test or deploy space-based missile defenses. Such an agreement would be a step toward a legally binding trilateral prohibition (see chapter 7).
Second, in private, some Chinese officials and experts question the accuracy of the United States’ fissile material declarations. This proposal would help China gain deeper insight into the U.S. stockpile.
Third, while fissile material is unquestionably a sensitive issue for Beijing, this proposal would presumably be more acceptable to China than many, if not all, of the alternatives—binding limits on nuclear forces, in particular. Such limits would reveal the exact size of China’s nuclear arsenal and the locations of its weapons, exacerbating Beijing’s concerns about their vulnerability. By contrast, stockpile declarations would reveal only an approximate maximum size of China’s nuclear arsenal and nothing about weapon locations. To be sure, Beijing does not need to choose any of the alternatives; it could simply continue not to engage. Yet Chinese leaders should ponder the advice of the scholar Tong Zhao, who has argued that arms control could enhance China’s interests by preventing dangerously destructive competition with the United States, by bolstering China’s image as a responsible power, and by reducing defense spending.18 If those leaders agree with this argument in principle, this proposal could be part of a practical way forward.
Preventing the Spark: A Trilateral Launch Notification Agreement
If mistaken for an attack, a ballistic missile test, missile defense test, or space launch could spark escalation. This risk is not hypothetical. In January 1995, Russia mistook a sounding rocket launched off the Norwegian coast for a U.S. nuclear-armed ballistic missile. Because Moscow feared that the first wave of a U.S. campaign to destroy its nuclear forces might comprise a small number of ballistic missiles—perhaps just one—fired against key command-and-control nodes, the result was a cascade of warnings that reached Russian president Boris Yeltsin within four minutes.1 Only after he activated his “nuclear briefcase” and ordered the Strategic Rocket Force to prepare to launch ICBMs did the Russian military determine that the launch was benign.
Twenty-five years later, notwithstanding subsequent improvements in Russia’s early-warning capabilities, there remains a real risk that escalation could result from either a mischaracterized launch or, relatedly, from preparations for a test launch being mistaken as preparations for an attack—a scenario that would invite a preemptive strike against the launch site. There are two reasons to take these dangers seriously.
First, while the risks of escalation may be low in peacetime, they could rise significantly at times of heightened tensions. During such periods, national and military leaders might be more inclined to interpret an ambiguous event in the worst possible light because they were expecting or, at least, were concerned about an attack.2 Moreover, a state that feared that an attack might be underway or imminent would be more likely to respond precipitously in a crisis than in peacetime. Second, currently, the danger of inadvertent escalation resulting from a test or space launch (or its preparations) would be limited to a crisis involving Russia and the United States because they are the only two states with the capability to detect a ballistic missile attack and launch some of their own nuclear forces before the incoming weapons had detonated. China, however, is now acquiring a similar launch-under-attack capability, creating the possibility that these dangers could soon arise in a U.S.-Chinese crisis too.
Notifications before test or space launches can help reduce these risks. There are two operative notification agreements involving Russia and the United States: the 1988 U.S.-Soviet Ballistic Missile Launch Notification Agreement, which was made legally binding through its incorporation into New START, and the multilateral 2002 Hague Code of Conduct Against Ballistic Missile Proliferation, a politically binding document that calls for notifications of space launches (among many other provisions). Separately, in 2009, China and Russia concluded their own legally binding notification arrangement, the Agreement on Notifications of Launches of Ballistic Missiles and Space Launch Vehicles, which was extended in 2020 for ten years.3 (See table 1 for a comparison of the notification commitments.)
This patchwork of agreements has five particularly notable gaps, however. First, China and the United States have not agreed to exchange any launch notifications.4 Second, as indicated in table 1, the range thresholds that trigger notification requirements are generally quite long. Yet tests of shorter-range missiles could also spark escalation if conducted from ships or aircraft close to an adversary’s borders or from the territory of, or in the direction of, a U.S. ally. Third, no state has committed to providing notifications about tests of boost-glide missiles. Because boost-glide missiles are maneuverable, their tests are actually more likely to be misinterpreted as attacks than tests of ballistic missiles, which fly along predictable trajectories after burnout. Fourth, no state has agreed to notify others of missile defense tests, even though either the interceptor or the target missile, which could follow a ballistic or boost-glide trajectory, could be interpreted as a threatening offensive missile prior to interception (or self-destruction, should interception not occur). Fifth, there is currently no requirement on any state to provide notifications of any sub-orbital space launch—that is, a launch that places an object on a trajectory that returns to Earth, as opposed to a trajectory that takes it into Earth orbit or outer space. Yet such tests, which can be conducted for scientific research or for the development of direct-ascent anti-satellite weapons, can be misinterpreted as attacks—as the 1995 sounding rocket incident demonstrates.
|Table 1: Comparison of Launch Notification Regimes
|Notification Requirement
|China-Russia
(2009 agreement)
|Russia-United States
(1988 agreement)
|China-United States
|Minimum range of ground-launched ballistic missile
|2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles)
|5,500 kilometers (3,400 miles)
|No notifications required
|Minimum range of submarine-launched ballistic missile
|2,000 kilometers
|600 kilometers (370 miles)
|Minimum range of air-launched ballistic missile
|2,000 kilometers
|No notification required
|Boost-glide missile test
|No
|No
|Missile defense test
|No
|No
|Direction of test
|Toward the other statea
|Any
|Post-launch notification
|Yes
|No
|Space launch to Earth orbit or outer space
|Yes
|Yesb
|Sub-orbital space launch
|No
|No
|Exemption for special cases
|Yes
|No
|
aChina is required to notify Russia of launches to the west, northwest, north, and northeast. Russia is required to notify China of launches to the northeast, east, southeast, and south.
b Pursuant to the Hague Code of Conduct.
Solution Concept
These deficiencies, paired with China’s increasing capability to detect missile launches, suggest that China, Russia, and the United States should share an interest in developing a more comprehensive approach to launch notifications.5 The proposal for a trilateral regime described below includes elements from the 1988 U.S.-Soviet and 2009 Chinese-Russian agreements, as well as from a never-implemented 2000 memorandum of understanding between Russia and the United States to enhance their notification regime. Helpfully, all these agreements contain various identical or almost identical definitions and rules (such as the instructions for describing the planned impact area of a missile test).
The following proposal aims to address all five lacunae. Notifications would be required for launches that exceed a certain minimum threshold for planned distance, apex altitude, or speed, depending on the type of launch (the risks of escalation from tests that do not meet the threshold would be small). In the case of U.S. missile defense tests, these thresholds would require Washington to report on tests of SM-3 interceptors and Ground-Based Interceptors, but not on slower systems, such as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense interceptors (of course, the thresholds would apply to all participants of the agreement equally).
A Trilateral Missile Launch Notification Regime
China, Russia, and the United States should agree to notify one another of the following:
- All space launches
- All test launches of ballistic or boost-glide missiles—whether conducted from air, land, or sea—that meet a specific condition:
- For tests of ballistic missiles: The planned distance between the launch point and the impact point exceeds 500 kilometers (310 miles), or the planned apex altitude exceeds 500 kilometers.
- For tests of boost-glide missiles: The planned distance between the launch point and impact point exceeds 500 kilometers or the planned maximum speed exceeds 2 kilometers per second (1.2 miles per second).
- All test launches of missile defense interceptors conducted from air, land, or sea, and all launches of target missiles used in such tests, if the planned trajectory for either the interceptor or the target missile meets a specific condition:
- For missile defense interceptors and target missiles intended to simulate the trajectory of ballistic missiles: The planned distance between the launch point and extrapolated impact point exceeds 500 kilometers, or the planned extrapolated apex altitude exceeds 500 kilometers.
- For target missiles intended to simulate the trajectory of boost-glide missiles: The planned distance between the launch point and extrapolated impact point exceeds 500 kilometers, or the planned maximum speed exceeds 2 kilometers per second.
Both pre-launch notifications and post-launch notifications (or, if a launch did not take place, a cancellation notification) should be provided.
Pre-launch notifications should be provided at least twenty-four hours before the start of the launch window and should include the following:
- The type of launch (space launch, ballistic missile test, boost-glide missile test, or missile defense test)
- The total number of launch systems to be launched
- The basing mode (ground-launched, sea-launched, or air-launched) of each launch system
- The launch area of each launch system (for ground-based or air-based launches, the site, facility, or range; for sea-based launches, the ocean quadrant or body of water, such as a sea or bay)
- The planned payload impact area of each launch system, if there is one; otherwise the launch azimuth (the size of the impact area may be determined by the notifying state at its discretion)
- The time and date for the start and end of the launch window (which may last no longer than seven days, unless extended through a notification)
A single pre-launch notification may be used for multiple launches only if the last launch in the sequence is planned to occur less than sixty minutes after the first launch and if all launches are of the same type.
A post-launch notification should be provided no more than forty-eight hours after the launch and should include the following:
- The number of launch systems that were launched
- The date and time of the launch or launches
In implementing these provisions, the following definitions would apply:
- “Ballistic missile” means a weapon-delivery vehicle that has a ballistic trajectory over most of its flight path and is designed to counter objects located on the Earth’s surface.
- “Boost-glide missile” means a weapon-delivery vehicle that sustains unpowered flight through the use of aerodynamic lift over most of its flight path and is designed to counter objects located on the Earth’s surface. A reaction control system designed to change a vehicle’s attitude is not considered capable of powering flight.
- “Extrapolated apex” means the apex of a missile defense interceptor’s or target missile’s trajectory should neither interception nor self-destruction occur.
- “Extrapolated impact point” means a missile defense interceptor’s or target missile’s impact point should neither interception nor self-destruction occur.
- “Missile defense interceptor” means a weapon that is designed to counter ballistic missiles or boost-glide missiles or their elements in flight.
- “Launch system” means a space launch vehicle, ballistic missile, boost-glide missile, missile defense interceptor, or target missile.
- “Target missile” means any vehicle launched during a missile defense test that is used as the target for an interceptor.
- “Ocean quadrant” means a ninety-degree sector encompassing approximately one-fourth of the area of the ocean.
- “Space launch” means a rocket launch for the purpose of delivering an object into outer space, Earth orbit, or a sub-orbital trajectory with a planned apex altitude greater than 500 kilometers.
If a launch system meets the definitions for both a missile defense interceptor and a ballistic missile or boost-glide missile, then, for notification purposes, it should be classified as a ballistic missile or boost-glide missile if its intended target is located on the Earth’s surface, and otherwise as a missile defense interceptor.
Verification
A verification system would not be needed for this proposal. In fact, this proposal is valuable precisely because Russia and the United States have sophisticated capabilities to detect missile and space launches and China is rapidly acquiring them, creating the risk of a launch being detected and misinterpreted.
Assessment
Technical feasibility. This proposal should be straightforward to negotiate and implement. The one required innovation would be a mechanism for China and the United States to exchange notifications.
Political feasibility. Through their participation in existing launch notification regimes, China, Russia, and the United States have all recognized the risks of escalation as a consequence of a misinterpreted test or space launch. This proposal would benefit each state by closing a number of significant gaps in those regimes.
The political obstacles facing this proposal are relatively small—at least compared to other concepts for engaging China—since no limits would be placed on any capabilities or activities. Nonetheless, when it comes to trilateral arms control, even relatively small barriers are large in absolute terms, primarily because of the poor state of U.S.-Chinese relations.
First, both China and the United States are more concerned about deliberate aggression than they are about inadvertent escalation, increasing the difficulty of generating political traction. Yet both states have recognized the possibility that escalation may not be deliberate; for example, they both participate in the 2014 Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea, which aims to reduce the risks associated with ships operating in proximity to one another. An even more relevant precedent was set when China announced its missile tests in advance during the 1995–1996 Taiwan Strait Crisis.6
Second, even if Beijing does not object to the principle of providing launch notifications to Washington, it may fear that doing so will lead to more pressure to engage in further arms control steps. Meanwhile, domestic critics in the United States may not view a launch notification regime as a meaningful step toward the goal of limiting China’s nuclear forces. Ultimately, however, decisionmakers in each state should ask themselves whether the proposed regime would, in itself, enhance their state’s security; if it would, they should support it, even if they disagree about future steps. After all, U.S. participation would not reduce Washington’s leverage to push for further steps, and Chinese participation would not reduce Beijing’s ability to resist them.
Finally, there may be concern that notifications could cue additional espionage activities, such as pre-positioning intelligence assets, to monitor launches. This concern is likely to be most acute in Beijing because of its distrust of the United States and because it can currently avoid notification requirements, pursuant to its agreement with Russia, by launching away from Russia or by invoking an exemption permitted in “special cases.”7 However, even Moscow and Washington may have concerns about the increase in transparency compared to their existing bilateral regime.
That said, the warning afforded by launch notifications would not significantly enhance the effectiveness of intelligence-collection activities. China, Russia, and the United States already have, or are acquiring, early-warning satellites, which can continuously monitor launches. Similarly, visual reconnaissance satellites are likely to observe test preparations, even though the coverage they provide is episodic. Participants could try to take advantage of a launch notification by pre-positioning ships or aircraft. However, for safety reasons, tests over the ocean are generally preceded by safety warnings already. Meanwhile, aircraft are unlikely to be able to get close enough to monitor a test over land without violating other countries’ airspace.
Protecting the Valuables: Establishing Keep-Out Zones Around High-Altitude Satellites
Military communication and early-warning satellites in high-altitude orbits play critical roles in enabling nuclear operations—so much so, in fact, that they might be attacked as a prelude to a nuclear strike. However, threats to space-based nuclear C3I capabilities could also arise unintentionally. States periodically reposition their satellites to optimize their performance. If repositioning brought a satellite into proximity with one involved in nuclear operations, it could be misconstrued as preparation for an attack against the latter—especially in a crisis or conflict. To make matters worse, many—perhaps all—satellites involved in nuclear operations are dual-use. As a result, in a conventional conflict, they might be attacked in an attempt to disrupt nonnuclear operations being conducted by their possessor. Such attacks, however, would have the effect of degrading the target state’s nuclear C3I system.
Inadvertent threats to, and attacks on, space-based nuclear C3I capabilities would not be preparations for a nuclear war, but they could risk being interpreted as such—potentially sparking catastrophic escalation.1 In fact, the United States has threatened to resort to nuclear use should its nuclear C3I system come under attack.2 China and Russia are probably less reliant on satellites than the United States for nuclear C3I. Even so, attacks by the United States, or even perceived preparations for them, against any Chinese or Russian satellites involved in nuclear operations would still be very provocative—especially if the target were Russia’s early-warning satellites, given its launch-under-attack posture.3
The American and Russian nuclear C3I systems, and perhaps the Chinese system too, use satellites in two different kinds of high-altitude orbits: geostationary and Molniya. Geostationary satellites remain above a fixed point on the Earth’s equator at an altitude of roughly 36,000 kilometers (22,000 miles). The United States uses this orbit for communication satellites involved in nuclear operations (all of which are dual-use).4 An object in a Molniya orbit (a type of highly elliptical orbit) hangs above the Northern Hemisphere at altitudes approaching 40,000 kilometers (25,000 miles) before it quickly traverses the Southern Hemisphere at much lower altitudes. Russia’s early-warning satellites are located in such orbits.5 Its Unified Satellite Communication System (which is likely used for both nuclear and conventional operations) and the United States’ space-based early-warning system (which is definitely dual-use) comprise satellites in both geostationary and Molniya orbits.6 Less is known about the Chinese nuclear C3I system. Various Chinese military communication satellites and at least one possible early-warning satellite operate in geostationary orbit—though it is not known for sure whether any are involved in nuclear operations.7
Inadvertent threats to, and attacks on, space-based nuclear C3I capabilities would not be preparations for a nuclear war, but they could risk being interpreted as such—potentially sparking catastrophic escalation.
To varying degrees, China, Russia, and the United States have developed, tested, and deployed weapons that are designed, or could be used, to attack satellites.8 The difficulty of attacking satellites increases with altitude. As a result, two of the technologies that pose acute threats to satellites in low-altitude orbits would likely be much less effective against objects in geostationary or Molniya orbits. For the foreseeable future, ground-based directed-energy weapons, which focus energy on a target with, for example, a laser, will simply not be powerful enough to threaten satellites at high altitudes by damaging their sensors or other components.9 Ground-based direct-ascent missiles designed to destroy satellites kinetically could prove somewhat more effective, but because their launches could be detected by a state with space-based early-warning sensors and they require hours to reach high altitudes, potential targets might have time to maneuver and thus evade an incoming interceptor.
In contrast to ground-based weapons, space-based weapons present a significant threat against high-altitude satellites today. So-called co-orbital weapons (sometimes called space mines) would be launched well in advance of any attack and dwell in an orbit that would enable them to reach potential targets relatively quickly. If activated by their possessor, they could then attack other satellites—either by colliding with them or by using a kinetic or nonkinetic standoff weapon. Such attacks could occur more quickly and would be more difficult to detect than operations involving ground-based direct-ascent weapons. Many objects could be used as co-orbital weapons, including some satellites that were not designed for that purpose.10
No destructive anti-satellite testing has been undertaken against satellites in high-altitude orbits. However, in the last decade, a number of geostationary satellites have been closely approached by others—including by Chinese, Russian, and U.S. satellites.11 These operations may have been explicit demonstrations or tests of an anti-satellite capability, but even if they were not, they demonstrate that such a capability is an inherent consequence of a satellite’s possessing a high degree of orbital maneuverability. The U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency assesses, for example, that “China is developing sophisticated on-orbit capabilities, such as satellite inspection and repair, at least some of which could also function as a weapon.”12
Reducing the threat posed by co-orbital weapons to satellites in geostationary and Molniya orbits would mitigate the danger of inadvertent nuclear escalation. Unfortunately, efforts to establish effective arms control in space—or even to build consensus on what constitutes unacceptable behavior—have largely stalled in multilateral fora.13 A trilateral approach focused on high-altitude orbits may be a fruitful way forward. It would bypass the complexities of multilateral diplomacy and focus on preventing the serious and shared danger of nuclear war.
Solution Concept
Establishing keep-out zones around high-altitude satellites could help reduce the vulnerability of key nuclear C3I capabilities. Specifically, China, Russia, and the United States should commit not to maneuver their satellites within an agreed minimum distance—700 kilometers (430 miles) in any direction—of another participant’s high-altitude satellites (with the exception of repositioning maneuvers conducted one at a time and declared in advance). This agreement would apply only to satellites nationally owned by China, Russia, and the United States and not to privately owned satellites or to satellites owned by other states (so would not contravene the 1967 Outer Space Treaty’s prohibition on “national appropriation”).
Currently, the regulation of high-altitude satellite orbits is minimal. The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a United Nations agency, allocates slots to geostationary broadcast and communication satellites in order to prevent interference—though these slots can overlap if satellites operate on different frequencies or broadcast to non-contiguous regions on the ground. Participation in the ITU is voluntary and is designed only to minimize broadcast interference.
Establishing keep-out zones would go further than the ITU rules by applying to all Chinese, Russian, and U.S. satellites in both geostationary and Molniya orbits—not just geostationary satellites broadcasting at a particular frequency band—without permitting any overlap. It would begin to establish rules of the road for good behavior in space and help break the deadlock in improving space governance. Even recognizing that keep-out zones could not physically prevent one participant state from attacking another’s satellites in conflict—although the proposed agreement would still apply then—they would still help to reduce escalation risks in three ways.
First, keep-out zones would mitigate the danger that repositioning operations could lead one state to wrongly conclude that one or more of its satellites were under attack—that is, the zones would help to define the difference between innocuous and aggressive actions in space. Even (or perhaps especially) in a conflict, a state that did not intend to attack a nuclear C3I satellite belonging to its adversary would have a clear incentive to abide by rules designed to prevent such threats from arising inadvertently.
Second, even if one participant decided to attack another’s satellites—for whatever reason—keep-out zones could buy time. An attacking satellite would typically have to close in on a target before launching an attack (how close it would need to come would depend on its capabilities).14 This process would not be instantaneous. If the target state detected a violation of its keep-out zones before the attacking satellites were able to execute the attack, it could take preventative action (by, for example, maneuvering its satellites away from the attacking ones). Increasing the warning time of an intentional attack would also reduce the likelihood of escalation resulting from time pressure.
The margin of warning afforded by keep-out zones would depend, in part, on their size. Fuel-efficient maneuvers in geostationary orbit to cross from the edge to the center of a 700-kilometer keep-out zone would require about one day (see appendix B for more details). Faster crossing would be possible by using larger amounts of fuel. For example, the same keep-out zone could be crossed in six hours by expending the same amount of fuel that a communication satellite typically uses each year for station keeping (that is, making minor adjustments so the satellite remains in its correct orbit during day-to-day operations). Larger keep-out zones would buy more warning time and further complicate attacks—but they would be more disruptive to satellite operations. The keep-out distance of 700 kilometers proposed here aims to strike a balance between increasing warning and reducing disruption.
Third, each state could use negotiations to underscore to the others the dangers of attacking its high-altitude satellites. Such messaging could reduce the likelihood of one participant’s deliberately attacking another’s dual-use satellites in an effort to win (or at least not lose) a conventional war because it had underestimated the consequent risk of nuclear escalation.
Keep-Out Zones for Satellites in Geostationary and Molniya Orbits
China, Russia, and the United States should make a joint political commitment that each will maintain a minimum separation between its satellites and the satellites in geostationary or Molniya orbits that belong to, and have been declared by, other participants of the agreement.
Specifically, they should agree not to maneuver any satellite into the keep-out zone of another participant’s satellite:
- The keep-out zone of a satellite in geostationary or Molniya orbit should be a sphere with a radius of 700 kilometers.
- If two satellites belonging to different participants have established different Molniya orbits but are expected to pass within 700 kilometers of one another, neither participant should be required to alter the orbit of its satellite, but each should notify the other of the conjunction at least twenty-four hours before the distance between them is due to become smaller than 700 kilometers.
Repositioning maneuvers that bring one satellite into the keep-out zone of a satellite belonging to another participant should be permitted only if the participant conducting the maneuver takes the following steps:
- Notifies the other participant at least twenty-four hours before the satellite being repositioned reaches the edge of the other satellite’s keep-out zone.
- Maintains a minimum distance of 250 kilometers (160 miles) between the two satellites at all times.15
- Minimizes, to the extent possible, the time the satellite being repositioned spends in the keep-out zone of the other satellite.
- Brings no more than one satellite at a time into any of the keep-out zones of the satellites belonging to each of the other participants.
The participants should annually exchange confidential lists of state-owned satellites in geostationary and Molniya orbits. Only satellites included on this list should be entitled to keep-out zones.
- For each satellite registered with the United Nations Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space, its owner should provide its international designator.
- For any other satellite, its owner should provide a designator and its basic orbital parameters (in accordance with the provisions of the United Nations Register of Objects Launched into Outer Space).
By notifying the other participants, each participant may register on or remove from the list a satellite at any time.
The participants should hold an annual meeting to discuss any compliance or implementation issues. They should also commit to discussing urgent compliance concerns through regular diplomatic channels.
Implementing this proposal in geostationary orbit—where one satellite would essentially have to tail another to approach it—would be relatively straightforward. Two satellites in quite different Molniya orbits, however, may occasionally happen to pass close to one another, creating a complication. Because each participant is equally responsible for such a conjunction, there would be no obvious way of deciding which participant should be required to take action to avoid it. For this reason, there should be no requirement to do so, though each participant should be required to inform the other of the impending approach. In any case, conducting an attack during one of these rare conjunctions would be technically difficult since the relative velocities of the satellites involved can be very large.
To ease implementation, only declared satellites should be afforded the protection of a keep-out zone. But because all the participants’ nationally owned satellites, declared or not, must respect keep-out zones, controversary could arise about the ownership of a given satellite. States should commit to discussing such concerns at annual implementation meetings or, if urgent, through diplomatic channels.
Today, a small number of Chinese, Russian, and U.S. geostationary satellites are typically located within 700 kilometers of each other. To establish keep-out zones, some of these satellites would need repositioning—but this should not be onerous and would not meaningfully impact the participants’ capabilities. Table 2 shows the number of geostationary satellites that would need to be moved as of January 1, 2021, depending on the size of the keep-out ones. Zones with a radius of 700 kilometers (just under 1 degree) would only require seven satellites to be moved. Regardless, repositioning is a routine operation, and only minor orbital adjustments would be needed (though the participants would have to negotiate, on the basis of reciprocity, who would move which satellites).
|Table 2: Number of Geostationary Satellites That Would Need Repositioning to Implement Keep-Out Zones
|Separation
(degrees)
|United States–Russia
|Russia-China
|China–United States
|Total
|0.5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|1.0
|3
|1
|3
|7
|1.5
|7
|1
|5
|13
|2.0
|7
|2
|6
|15
|
Source: Author calculations based on satellite data as of January 1, 2021, courtesy of Union of Concerned Scientists, “UCS Satellite Database,” January 1, 2021, https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/satellite-database.
Verification
Participants would verify compliance with this proposal by using their space situational awareness capabilities to periodically measure the positions of satellites in geostationary and Molniya orbits. This data—longitude, latitude, and altitude—enables not only the distance between satellites to be computed but also whether one satellite is drifting in the direction of another. A state would likely want to monitor its own satellites and those belonging to other participants. Failing to detect another participant’s satellite at its expected location would be evidence that it was maneuvering and could cue a search.
Participants would presumably want to be able to observe satellites in geostationary and Molniya orbits frequently enough that, in the time between observations, a co-orbital weapon could move only, say, one-half or one-third of the distance from the edge of a keep-out zone to the satellite at its center. There can be no definitive estimate of this time period since it would depend on how much fuel is available to the attacking satellite and, of that, how much the attacker would be willing to expend. Nonetheless, ideally, each participant would probably want to image any satellites near its own every two or three hours.
There are various means to detect the positions of satellites in high-altitude orbits.16 In each case, multiple sensors are required to monitor all relevant satellites. For ground-based systems, these sensors must be spread around the Earth.
- Ground-based optical sensors—telescopes—can detect satellites by observing reflected light from the sun or from a laser used to illuminate the target. They are the simplest, most inexpensive, and most readily available means to detect satellites, though they suffer from various limitations. Most notably, they cannot operate in daylight or when skies are overcast. However, commercially available infrared telescopes have proven capable of tracking geostationary satellites during the day, thus addressing a key weakness of existing optical telescopes.17
- Space-based optical sensors are capable of high-cadence imaging of other satellites, though they are considerably more expensive than ground-based telescopes. Their performance depends on the number of available sensors and their orbits.
- Ground-based radio telescopes can be used to locate satellites by intercepting their communications. Such observations are not affected by weather or time of day but are only possible when a satellite is transmitting.
- Some ground-based radars are capable of detecting and imaging high-altitude satellites. They are not affected by weather or time of day, but they are expensive and have a particularly limited field of view. They are therefore poorly suited to wide-area searches, but they can accurately measure the position of satellites who