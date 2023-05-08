Assessing Egypt’s State Ownership Policy: Challenges and Requirements

The release of Egypt’s draft State Ownership Policy (SOP) in May 2022 was in retrospect remarkably timely. Announced shortly after the government commenced negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its fourth loan in six years, worth $3 billion, the SOP was later endorsed as the structural benchmark for the new IMF program. The policy was finalized in December 2022 and helped trigger the IMF extended arrangement. However, this event reflects limited confidence in the Egyptian economy, as the country has previously negotiated arrangements of up to $12 billion and has received significantly more “hot money” inflows from purchasers of its sovereign debt following previous IMF loans. Facing the need to repay the IMF $17 billion over five years, to say nothing of the costs of servicing its other debts, the government has little choice but to sell public assets. In early February 2023, it announced that stakes of thirty-two state-owned enterprises would be sold by March 2024.

The sequence and timing of these events raises interrelated questions. Are the privatizations essentially unanticipated fire sales needed to ward off default, fortuitously legitimated by the SOP? Or are the economic pressures facing Egypt simply providing the government with an opportunity to implement a predetermined strategy to begin to transform the economy? The SOP lists objectives that are suggestive of Egypt’s strategic ambitions. These broad objectives include consolidating the role of the private sector in economic activity, creating an economy conducive for investments, and defining the state’s presence in the economy. And they are accompanied by specific targets, such as increasing investment to 25–30 percent of the gross domestic product and raising economic growth to 7–9 percent, having the state assume primary responsibility in sectors unattractive to private capital, and achieving financial stability while expanding social safety networks.

But is this just verbiage, merely intended to appeal to the IMF? Whether verbiage or genuine policy commitments, what does the privatization plan announced in February indicate for the future of Egypt’s political economy? Will the economy flounder or prosper? Will the state be able to withstand political backlashes from citizens negatively affected directly or indirectly by the sale of national assets? If implemented fully, the privatizations will clearly have tangible impacts on future purchases of Egypt’s sovereign debt, on relations within and between various categories of investors, and on flows of rents to regime insiders (whether they are privileged military or security officers or civilian cronies).

Sectors Targeted for Full Privatization

A number of the thirty-two companies offered for partial sale may reasonably be characterized as some of the country’s “family jewels”—those that have long been among the most profitable of state-owned enterprises. But it is not just the companies, but also the sectors in which they operate, that reveal the government’s intentions and the possible consequences of the SOP. These sectors are banking and finance, real estate, tourism, logistics, medical and pharmaceutical, electricity generation, and carbon-intensive processing. The two outlier companies listed, Safi and Wataniya, are military-owned; they fit into none of these sectors, as the former produces bottled water and the latter sells fuel to motorists. Neither of these activities has been listed for privatization in the SOP, but presumably the two companies are included to meet the IMF’s requirement to privatize some military-owned assets. The companies can be easily disposed of because they are not of vital interest to the military or the state.

These are all sectors that both public and private investors from member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have previously entered or indicated a desire to do so. The United Arab Emirates’ sovereign wealth fund, for example, has already acquired substantial stakes in Egypt’s medical and pharmaceutical sector and in logistics. But the Egyptian government’s new offer is even more enticing than previous ones, which suggests that it desires to attract more substantial investments from the GCC and that it does not anticipate much interest from other foreign sources. Further, official statements about the method of privatization point to a preference for purchases in foreign currencies by anchor investors rather than purchases through initial public offerings (IPOs) on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, which would be in local currency. This preference implies not only that Egypt is in profound need of foreign exchange, but again that the prime target is GCC investors. Going on past experience, GCC investors are less likely than novice investors or multinational corporations to be deterred by holding significant but nevertheless minority stakes in companies in which the government remains the majority shareholder.

Companies to Be Partially Privatized

Even partial sales of the particular companies on offer will deprive the government of future revenue flows while steering rents into private hands. In the banking and finance sector, the banks on offer include Banque du Caire, United Bank of Egypt, and Arab African International Bank—all of which are quite profitable. Their financial success, however, is due primarily to the generous spread between interest paid on deposits and interest received from investing in Egypt’s sovereign debt, which typically constitutes about half their loans. That spread based on bank overnight deposit rates and interest paid on treasury bills (T-bills) has in the last year been as high as 7 percent. The banks have obvious potential to rapidly expand their customer base and hence profitability. Only about one-third of of adult Egyptians have bank accounts, while almost half of the country’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) do not have access to credit. Moreover, the government refuses to license new banks, thereby increasing the profitability and attractiveness of the almost forty in operation.

By offering to privatize 20–30 percent of these banks’ shares, the government will be forgoing the profits it earns by placing T-bills with them—profits that presently offset some of the interest paid to service the national debt. Whether this opportunity cost has been deducted from the estimated profits that privatization is expected to bring is not clear, but it is a cost that will undoubtedly increase the government’s need to obtain foreign currency.

In the insurance sector, the two companies on offer are Misr Life Insurance and Misr Insurance; the former is the country’s largest issuer of life insurance policies and the latter enjoys a monopoly over insurance in the vital energy sector. Both are presently 100 percent state-owned and have significant real estate holdings, many dating back to former president Gamal Abdel Nasser’s socialization measures in the early 1960s. Like the banks, they potentially offer substantial profitability to those who gain a share of their ownership and benefit from the realization that capital is languishing in undervalued real estate. Also like the banks, the insurance companies’ profitability is guaranteed by the government itself, as about half of the total capital invested by insurance companies is in government debt.

In the real estate and tourism sectors, the companies on offer are similarly attractive. They include the country’s most famous historic hotels, such as the Old Cataract, Winter Palace Luxor, and Mena House. And, reportedly, purchasers will be able to construct new hotels on valuable land adjacent to the existing ones. According to the same source, tourist nights are moreover projected to more than triple by 2025 from the low of 43 million in 2020, suggesting that the seven hotels on offer will likely experience substantial, almost immediate growth in profits.

Possibly the most attractive offerings include those companies engaged in extracting or processing hydrocarbons or utilizing the energy they generate to produce chemicals, plastics, cement, fertilizer, and iron and steel. Because the companies have been able to purchase natural gas from the government at subsidized prices and export much of what they produce, they have reaped substantial profits. Companies producing electricity may also be attractive, in that the main ones can purchase natural gas at about $3 per million BTUs, just slightly more than the Henry Hub price, which was the world’s lowest as of March 2023. But acquiring partial shares of the Beni Suef Power Plant, built by Siemens and operating on natural gas, poses risks to potential purchasers. They could be squeezed between a higher price for gas coupled with fixed rates for consumers, both of which are in the government’s interest.

Moreover, prospective purchasers in the energy sector will have to assume responsibility for the debt of some $2 billion owed to foreign financial institutions, chiefly those in Germany. How the German government and its taxpayers will respond to the partial sale of companies that received funds as part of development assistance to Egypt—because the loans were guaranteed by Berlin—remains to be seen, but this could be an additional complicating factor. The two wind-powered plants on offer base their rate of return on the feed-in price to the national grid. The government has already backtracked on a commitment to set relatively high prices to attract investment in wind turbines and solar farms, and it will likely maintain this stance to avoid further inflation and popular backlash.

Implications

As the above analysis suggests, the Egyptian government has zeroed in on Gulf-based investors to purchase, using foreign currency, minority shares in generally profitable companies in key sectors of the economy. But vital questions remain unanswered. Some have immediate relevance for those transactions, while others pertain to the longer-term economic and political consequences.

Several key questions have to do with rents and regulations, prime determinants of the profitability of many, if not all, of the companies on offer. For example, will rents in the form of low prices for fuel continue at present rates once privatization commences? Will regulatory frameworks, currently intended in part to protect consumers from inflation, be relaxed to permit increased profitability? Will the government provide any guarantees to prospective purchasers on these matters? If so, how will the government justify them in cases when publics are negatively affected by increased prices and foreigners benefit as a result?

The most immediate question relates to the exchange rate at which anchor investors will purchase shares. In February 2023, a dispute over the rate stalled negotiations between the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the government of Egypt for the purchase of the United Bank. Offering the Saudis a more favorable rate would add downward pressure on the Egyptian pound, and Egyptians who are struggling to cope with inflation and other consequences of the shortage of foreign currency would view the deal as preferential treatment of Saudis over Egyptians. Clearly, difficult negotiations lie ahead between the government and prospective purchasers. Whether those negotiations are at least semi-public or entirely private will serve as a measure of the government’s sensitivity to potential political backlash and the balance between repression and openness in how it explains privatization to its citizens.

Other immediately relevant questions are economic in nature. Will the foreign exchange inflows generated by partial privatizations be enough to cover the substantial funding gap that has grown partly because of the smaller IMF extended facility and the much lower likelihood of new hot money? The privatizations are currently estimated to generate between $2.5 billion and $4.6 billion in 2023–2024, considerably less than what is needed given an estimated financing gap of some $5 billion by summer 2023. But might the foreign exchange inflows have sufficient positive impacts on the exchange rate and inflation to stimulate new foreign investments in Egypt’s sovereign debt? How much of the companies’ current revenue will be forgone because of the partial privatizations? Will there be inflationary impacts due to anticipated adjustments to regulatory frameworks?

Structural aspects of the political economy will also become more relevant in the wake of the privatizations. For instance, the “missing middle” syndrome of an economy with a few very large firms, masses of small ones, and comparatively few medium-sized ones might be lessened, but not resolved. This is due primarily to “segmentation” of the political economy, as Amr Adly terms it, and to its “division between insiders and outsiders,” to use Steffen Hertog’s language.1 To address the missing middle syndrome, the Egyptian government would need to level the economic playing field by reducing or eliminating rents and removing regulations that benefit large firms—as called for in the country IMF Staff Report. The desire to sell shares in state-owned enterprises at the highest possible price could, however, work against such reforms by reducing those firms’ profitability and hence their appeal to potential investors.

In fact, privatization could reinforce existing gaps in size, wealth, and market shares between large, capital intensive firms and SMEs. The announced privatization plan suggests that the government prefers to “go big” rather than address the constraints presently preventing the growth of SMEs. If concerned with the latter, the government would prefer IPOs on the Egyptian Stock Exchange over sales to anchor investors. Stock flotations would attract local capital, presumably from within market sectors, thus helping to integrate SMEs. Different, and in some cases conflicting, economic interests of SME owners and large enterprise owners will, in the wake of sales to GCC investors, be reinforced by nationalist backlashes.

A shift from the production of nontradable to tradable goods is similarly unlikely to be propelled by privatizations, except in the sectors directly connected to hydrocarbons. Other sectors such as real estate or pharmaceuticals are inherently nontradable or depend heavily on imported intermediate goods. But the hydrocarbon downstream sectors will generally face the challenge of shifting to green energy, which is likely to include special levies—at least in the European Union—on imports of steel, fertilizer, cement, and other products produced by carbon-intensive methods. Egypt’s comparative advantage based primarily on natural gas will thus be eroded, and ultimately, the country will be forced to convert to green energy. But that requires capital and technological upgrades that the country cannot currently provide. Lastly, why should Gulf investors assist with these upgrades in Egypt rather than at home? In sum, at least this first round of partial privatizations will do little to address the structural balance of trade deficits by shifting production to tradables.

A further implication is that the SOP is unlikely to substantially reduce the military’s dominant role in the economy. Only two military-run companies are slated for partial sale during what is purported to be an initial privatization round that will last for more than a year. This suggests that the Egyptian government is buying time on this sensitive matter. Perhaps it hopes that the IMF will lose interest when and if the economy improves. In addition to the government’s reluctance to privatize military assets, the privatization process itself could reinforce the military’s role in the economy. The process will create shared interests between investors and officers, not only in companies formerly owned fully by the military but also in civilian state-owned enterprises as well. This is because intramilitary linkages of the “Officer’s Republic” penetrate much of the political economy and because investors in substantial enterprises typically must operate within settings shaped by these linkages.

A parallel move in December 2022 by Parliament to transfer revenue from the operations of the Suez Canal to a special fund that President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi stated would be under a “sovereign entity”—a designation normally taken to mean either the military or the General Intelligence Service—reinforces the impression that the intent of the SOP is not to divest the military of significant economic assets, but rather the opposite. Also suggestive is that the government continues to assign the military key roles in major land reclamation projects.

The SOP is not likely to bring about fundamental political changes either. GCC investors, especially sovereign wealth funds, will be driven by both geopolitical and economic interests, possibly creating tensions between them and Egyptians. At the least, ownership of major slices of the economy by a mix of foreigners and Egyptians will present obstacles to achieving a more coherent, united bourgeoisie that has both the interest and the clout to propel liberalization of the political economy. The preference for anchor investors over IPOs means the plan forgoes the historic opportunity to broaden the shareholder base and help boost a rising middle class. The need to attract capital into large firms in key sectors will make increasing profitability a priority over meeting labor and consumer interests, thus exacerbating inequality.

On the Brink of a Slippery Slope

The SOP is yet to be implemented, and therefore, the overall indication that selling national assets will not guarantee a bright economic future for Egypt is theoretical rather than empirical in nature. Many questions remain. For example, on balance, will the partial sale of state-owned assets produce only short-term gains while imposing long-term costs on the political economy? Or will it serve to enliven dead capital and improve economic growth rates, possibly with attendant trickle-down effects to the broader population?

Present indications suggest that, at a minimum, the initial privatizations will not redress fiscal and trade imbalances. But they could improve the imbalances enough to stimulate a flow of investment into sovereign debt and even attract some foreign direct investment, including in promising new sectors such as agribusiness and Suez Canal–based logistics. If this improvement does not happen, more state assets will have to be sold, thus further aggravating the likely tensions induced by the first round of privatizations.

Egypt is on the brink of a slippery slope. It is precariously balanced there, while its leadership hopes that, by selling valuable assets, it will not be forced by dire economic conditions to truly liberalize and civilianize the political economy. But reforming the economy will be vital for the country’s future, and so the real test of the SOP is whether it furthers this outcome or not.

Notes

1 Amr Adly, Cleft Capitalism: The Social Origins of Failed Market Making in Egypt (Palo Alto: Stanford University Press, 2020); and Steffen Hertog, Locked Out of Development: Insiders and Outsiders in Arab Capitalism (Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2022).