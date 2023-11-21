The Indian G20 Presidency: Taking Stock of Key Outcomes

|Meeting
G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists
Varanasi, April 17–19, 2023
- The meeting expressed support for the Millets And Other Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI), an initiative that aims to foster collaboration on the research and development of climate-resilient and nutritious grains.
- Acknowledging that agricultural practices can contribute to solving climate change issues, the meeting extended support to India’s proposal of conducting a workshop on climate change and sustainable and climate-resilient agricultural practices and actions.
- The One Health approach focuses on the overall health of all living beings that are part of the environment, including livestock and wildlife, and their interconnectedness with human health. Considering the growing prominence of this approach in view of the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting also extended support to India’s proposal of organizing an experts’ meeting on the One Health approach.
G20 Tourism Ministerial Meeting
Goa, June 21, 2023
- In order to reform the governance model for the tourism sector post the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting promoted the creation of Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) to ensure that going forward, tourist destinations are governed in a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient manner. The DMOs coordinate the management of a tourist destination by connecting all stakeholders.
- Recognizing the importance of this sector in accelerating progress toward SDGs, the meeting suggested the establishment of an online G20 tourism platform that would bring together best practices for achieving these goals.
- With an aim to unlock the economic potential of the tourism sector and make it more inclusive, the meeting prioritized the digital training of workers and the utilization of digital tools for travel facilitation.
G20 Research Ministerial Meeting
Mumbai, July 5, 2023
- Building upon the Indonesian G20 presidency, the meeting recommended the elevation of the G20 Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG) to a formal working group called the G20 Research and Innovation Working Group under the Sherpa Track. This would ensure continuity on the agenda of the research ministerial meeting.
- The meeting supported the expansion of research and innovation cooperation in materials for sustainable energy and eco-innovations for energy transition, circular bioeconomy, and sustainable blue economy.
- The meeting called for research partnerships on sustainable energy generation, storage, supply chain management, and waste management. In addition, this meeting also encouraged mobility within the research ecosystem to remove impediments to cross-institutional collaborations.
- With the aim of reducing disaster risks associated with the marine environment, the meeting emphasized the development of better global, regional, and national coastal and ocean observation and forecasting capacities through international coordination and cooperation.
Third G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting
Gandhinagar, July 17–18, 2023
|
G20 Labour & Employment Ministers’ Meeting
Indore, July 21, 2023
- Aiming to map and reduce the global skills gap, the meeting adopted the “G20 Policy Priorities on Strategies to Address Skill Gaps Globally.” This is important to aid the availability and accessibility of accurate data on existing and anticipated skill gaps given the need to re-formulate national skilling and talent development policies.
- The meeting made a commitment to consider the development of an international reference classification of occupations for cross-country comparability and mutual recognition of skills and qualifications. Further, it asked the International Labour Organization and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development to assess the feasibility of establishing this classification by 2026.
- Noting the vulnerability of informal workers during economic disruptions and the need to expand safety nets for them, the meeting adopted the “G20 Policy Priorities on Adequate and Sustainable Social Protection and Decent Work for Gig and Platform Workers” and the “G20 Policy Options for Sustainable Financing of Social Protection.”
G20 Energy Transitions Ministers’ Meeting
Goa, July 22, 2023
G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting
Chennai, July 24–25, 2023
- This working group was institutionalized under India’s G20 presidency.
- Considering their importance in disaster risk mitigation, the group promoted the development of universal, multi-hazard early warning systems through stakeholder collaboration. It suggested developing these systems in a way that would also ensure their reach among remote populations.
- Pursuantly, the group acknowledged the creation of the “Compendium of Good Practices on Multi-Hazard Early Warning Cooperation” and the “Compendium of Case Studies on Shock Responsive Social Protection” with voluntary contribution and knowledge sharing from the G20 member states.
- The group suggested developing a risk assessment tool inventory for exchanging data on infrastructural resilience. In addition, it endorsed collaboration and knowledge development for pre-disaster planning and disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction measures, working in tandem with forums like the International Recovery Platform.
G20 Environment and Climate Ministers’ Meeting
Chennai, July 28, 2023
G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meeting
Kolkata, August 12, 2023
G20 Health Ministers’ Meeting
Gandhinagar, August 18–19, 2023
- Against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting noted the impact of health emergencies on exacerbating economic vulnerability. In this direction, the meeting reiterated its commitment to working with the G20 Joint Finance-Health Task Force to improve economic preparedness and risk mitigation.
- The meeting also “welcomed the conclusion of the First Call for Proposals of the Pandemic Fund,” which had recently pledged $25 million for India’s pandemic preparedness and response capabilities.
- Recognizing the close connection between climate change and human health, the meeting committed to building climate-resilient health systems and robust healthcare supply chains.
- To tackle the dependence of low- and middle-income countries on developed countries for access to healthcare products and equipment, the meeting highlighted the “need to collaboratively nurture an ecosystem of regional R&D and manufacturing” to support equitable access to these products.
Digital Economy Ministers Meeting
Bengaluru, August 19, 2023
- The meeting introduced the G20 framework for digital public infrastructure (DPI) by laying out the definition, purpose, and guardrails of DPI. A proposal to create the One Future Alliance to synergize global efforts in the DPI ecosystem was made by India. The proposal for creating a Global Digital Public Infrastructure Repository was also accepted.
- The meeting laid emphasis on digital skilling for jobs in the digital economy, and the members welcomed the “G20 Roadmap for Cross-Country Digital Skills Comparison.”
- A toolkit for digital upskilling and reskilling programs to build a future-ready workforce was also introduced.
- The meeting also introduced the “G20 Toolkit on Cyber Education and Awareness for Children and Youth.” Its aim is to guide children on safe digital practices. The toolkit was created on the basis of similar principles adopted by the Italian G20 presidency in 2021.
Trade and Investment Ministerial Meeting
Jaipur, August 25, 2023
- The meeting called for innovative IT solutions to reduce costs and barriers to MSME financing. It also called on the G20 members to ensure that MSMEs have greater access to information, finance, and markets.
- The meeting welcomed the voluntary sharing of best practices on a mutual recognition agreement for professional services, and the “Presidency’s Compendium of Best Practices on MRAs for Professional Services” was developed.
- The meeting welcomed the suggestion of the Indian presidency to organize the G20 Standards Dialogue with the World Standards Cooperation, which was held in November 2023.
G20 Culture Ministers’ Meeting
Varanasi, August 26, 2023
- Aligning closely with the principle of “Lifestyle for Environment,” endorsed by the Indian prime minister during COP26 in 2021, the meeting released guiding principles under the Kashi Culture Pathway. The four principles called for the protection and restitution of cultural property, harnessing living heritage for a sustainable future, promoting creative industries and the creative economy, and leveraging digital technologies for the promotion and protection of culture.
- The meeting also emphasized the development of common international standards for digital technologies that can be utilized in the conservation of cultural heritage.
G20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable
Gandhinagar, August 28, 202
- The G20 countries constitute 85 percent of the world’s scientific knowledge base. Realizing the need to leverage this large resource base and create an effective platform to facilitate discussion on key scientific areas, the G20 Chief Science Advisers Roundtable was institutionalized through India’s G20 presidency.
- The roundtable laid emphasis on the creation of a platform for the One Health institutes to facilitate sustained engagements for collaboration and capacity building, including through virtual spaces.
- Notably, the roundtable also recommended the “development of interoperability standards to interlink national and international repositories” to enlarge access to scholarly and scientific knowledge and encouraged the development and publication of a database on comparable diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility indicators in the science and tech ecosystem to assist informed policymaking.