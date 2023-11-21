The Indian G20 Presidency: Taking Stock of Key Outcomes

On September 9, 2023, the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration was adopted at the G20 Summit, garnering global attention. More remarkably, the summit was able to achieve a consensus among G20 members at a time of deep fractures within the diplomatic community on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While there has been a focus on the Leaders’ Declaration since its adoption, the outcomes from the many ministerial meetings convened throughout the year have been given but little attention.

The G20 consists of two official tracks—the Finance Track and the Sherpa Track. The former is led by the finance ministers and central bank governors of member countries, and the latter by the Sherpas, who are emissaries of the leaders. The two tracks are tasked with “coordinating the substantive work of the G20,” and the various working groups operate under them to carry out deliberations on agenda items decided by the presidency.

The working groups are entities within the G20 and are thematically organized to ensure that there is a dedicated focus on specific sectors like education, culture, agriculture, health, and so on. The deliberations from these working groups inform the agenda for the ministerial meetings, which then identify areas for possible collaboration among the G20 members.

Featuring participation from ministers and high-level representatives from twenty advanced and emerging economies and building on the work done by experts as part of the working groups (including international agencies like the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the World Trade Organization), these ministerial meetings are key to understanding the Leaders’ Declaration. Outcome documents from these meetings, including reports, compendiums, policy priorities, and high-level principles, are valuable resources that are then considered during the formulation of a declaration toward the end of a country’s G20 presidency.

In this regard, we review a few key outcomes from fifteen ministerial meetings. These include fourteen outcomes under the Sherpa Track and one under the Finance Track. It should be noted that the list of outcomes shared here is not exhaustive and only includes the ones that the writers collectively deem important given their relevance to the contemporary international socioeconomic landscape. The outcomes for the respective meetings are listed in the table below.

Conclusion

This week, India plans to convene a G20 virtual summit just before handing over the presidency to Brazil in December. Countries will come together to assess the progress made on the deliverables under the declaration released in September. Separately, the NITI Aayog is conducting feeder workshops to take suggestions from think tanks, civil society, and subject matter experts on implementing the declaration. A reading of these outcome documents can be a useful exercise to review their implementation and to map the continuity of these outcomes during Brazil’s G20 presidency and beyond.