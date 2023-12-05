Meeting Egypt’s Environmental Challenges

As the global energy transition accelerates, green hydrogen has emerged as a promising—and sometimes controversial—solution to address climate change and diversify energy sources. Egypt has set its sights on becoming a key global player in the industry thanks to its strategic location, sizable domestic market, and plentiful solar energy. Significant motivators for establishing a thriving hydrogen industry include ensuring energy security and protecting against price fluctuations such as those triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war. Hydrogen also promises to generate employment opportunities, boost exports, attract foreign investment, and foster technological innovation at home.

In contrast to previous Egyptian governments, whose support for renewable energy production was insufficient, the administration of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has adopted an ambitious multifaceted strategy to meet the country’s climate pledges and enhance economic growth. The green hydrogen strategy he unveiled in 2022 during the twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh identified key sources of future hydrogen demand, encompassing fertilizer products, ammonia, methanol for marine fuels and energy exports, jet fuel, and road and rail transport. Extensive land near the Nile River has been designated for wind and solar power generation, with dedicated transmission lines to facilitate the transfer of renewable energy to a planned $5.5 billion hydrogen project in Ain Sokhna port. Impressed by this vision, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will lend Egypt $80 million for its nascent green hydrogen industry—the bank’s first such loan.

However, Egypt’s journey to become a prominent player in the renewable energy domain depends on its successful implementation of strategic policy interventions, which have the potential to unlock its vast capabilities. Targeted investments, administrative support mechanisms, rationalization of unplanned urbanization, and technological advancements are essential to ensure infrastructure compatibility, promote sustainable water management practices, and facilitate the scaling up of renewable energy capacity. Scaling up this capacity and fostering collaboration for research and development (R&D) will bolster Egypt’s position in the green hydrogen landscape. Yet Egypt must overcome its pressing political, economic, and ecological challenges to fully realize a comprehensive and successful transition toward a sustainable future.

For much of its modern history, Egypt has grappled with sovereign debt issues, high inflation rates, and severe environmental degradation, with short-term economic gains leading to the unsustainable exploitation of nonrenewable aquifers, wetlands, and coastlines. Further, the government has focused on unbridled industrialization, coupled with economic austerity measures, which may compromise future environmental rehabilitation efforts, exacerbate ecological stress, and ultimately increase poverty rates and fuel social unrest. In this context, establishing an entire green hydrogen industry will require a balanced and sober outlook. All those involved need to consider the enduring and disruptive socio-political-economic realities of a developing country like Egypt.

Taking a comprehensive and pragmatic approach must be a priority if Egypt is to make steady and sustainable progress toward a decarbonized energy sector and a vibrant green hydrogen export industry.

Egypt’s Transformative Potential

Egypt’s progress toward becoming a prominent player in green hydrogen sector is facilitated by its comparative advantages in the renewable energy sector. That is because green hydrogen is produced through renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind. Egypt has extensive energy infrastructure, substantial renewable energy potential, and vast storage facilities, and its ability to leverage large-scale solar and wind projects can play a vital role in achieving sustainable and carbon-neutral hydrogen production.

As Egypt meets the upstream requirements for hydrogen production, incorporating green hydrogen into its energy mix will likely produce considerable side benefits, including reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, moving away from carbon-intensive conventional hydrocarbon fuels, and attracting investments that drive multisectoral economic growth. Despite the potential benefits of green hydrogen production, however, there are critical environmental dimensions that Egypt needs to address to fully capitalize on its ecological potential. Land use and competition for renewable energy resources could pose challenges, along with increased strain on water demand rates in a country already facing severe water scarcity issues. Integrating a green hydrogen component into Egypt’s macroeconomic development strategy requires a thorough and well-planned approach to effectively balance the associated environmental externalities and ensure sustainable and responsible growth in the hydrogen sector.

Integrating hydrogen into Egypt’s energy framework also has the potential to stimulate substantial transformations across several sectors. For example, the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles and the establishment of hydrogen refueling infrastructure could generate major positive changes in the transportation sector. Such a transition would notably improve mobility, reduce air (nitrogen oxide and particulate matter) and noise pollution, reduce carbon emissions, and mitigate the environmental consequences of increased oil extraction required for the transport sector. A move toward sustainable transportation could also stimulate investments in various sectors, most notably vehicle manufacturing. Green hydrogen production could directly supply fuel for the emerging hydrogen fuel cell vehicle industry in Egypt, encouraging the industry’s growth. This could additionally result in technological advancements in fuel cell technologies and the cultivation of a skilled workforce.

With appropriate policy support and further investment, a developed hydrogen industry could potentially foster both domestic and export markets for these vehicles. Egypt already has a nascent automotive manufacturing industry (composed of approximately fifteen automotive manufacturing plants). Since 2022, it has also signed significant investment agreements with several global auto manufacturers and has announced its intention to cooperate with the United Arab Emirates on local production. Yet, Egypt has a long legacy of struggling to meet its industrial targets. Successfully establishing a viable hydrogen car export sector hinges on navigating existing bottlenecks and creating the necessary enabling factors. Without addressing these challenges, Egypt’s dream of becoming a prominent player in the hydrogen-powered vehicle industry may remain unrealized.

The overall outcome of Egypt’s efforts in the hydrogen sector depends on the government’s decisions regarding the allocation of green hydrogen for domestic use or export. Overcoming sizeable financial, regulatory, and administrative barriers is vital for the sector’s success. If the government decides to prioritize the domestic market, substituting conventional hydrocarbons with green hydrogen could substantially reduce GHG emissions. This may improve Egypt’s industrial emissions profile and enhance its competitiveness in markets with strict emissions standards and global decarbonization objectives. However, the hydrogen sector’s capital-intensive nature, akin to other energy-related industries, presents challenges. To realize hydrogen’s employment opportunities, particularly in secondary and tertiary sectors such as equipment manufacturing and hydrogen infrastructure development, the government needs to remove financial hurdles and foster a conducive business environment.

Integrating hydrogen into the power generation sector could also enhance the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind by serving as an energy storage medium for their intermittent output. This would be further supported by the construction of various renewable energy plants alongside green hydrogen facilities, enabling excess energy to be stored as hydrogen for later use in overall power generation.

To make the transition from fossil fuels to hydrogen and renewables viable in Egypt though, its grid must be modernized. Improving the roundtrip efficiency of the conversion process from electricity (generated from renewable energy) to hydrogen and back to electricity, which currently stands at between 18 percent and 46 percent, could further enhance the benefits. Higher roundtrip efficiency would not only contribute to grid stability but also increase overall energy efficiency, enabling more effective deployment of renewable energy production.

This planned transition aligns with Egypt’s renewable energy targets, thereby having the potential to contribute significantly to its broader goal of decarbonizing the electricity supply, while fortifying the country against potential shocks in global energy prices. Reducing reliance on hydrocarbon production could also ensure a greener and more environmentally sustainable energy sector—reducing GHG emissions, enhancing Egypt’s environmental credentials, and meeting its Paris Agreement pledges. However, as discussed below, the environmental credentials of green hydrogen must be moderated by an understanding of the ecological complexities associated with its production.

The Challenges

While promising, the quest for a low-carbon hydrogen economy in Egypt involves many tasks. These include ensuring an adequate renewable energy supply; striking a balance between hydrogen production and the energy needs of other sectors (such as upholding the principle of “renewable energy additionality”); grappling with the complexities of green, blue, and turquoise hydrogen production; navigating the intricacies of hydrogen transportation and storage; addressing water scarcity and resource management; enhancing R&D capabilities; securing financial resources; and establishing robust regulatory frameworks and certification processes. Each task necessitates robust and innovative action to ensure the successful development of a thriving hydrogen economy in Egypt.

Blue and Turquoise Hydrogen

While Egypt has been primarily focused on advancing a green hydrogen industry, it also has pursued technical feasibility studies on blue and turquois hydrogen projects with external stakeholders (see figure 1).1 What is often overlooked is that blue and turquoise hydrogen production can often be more economically viable than green hydrogen and still meet climate goals. Blue hydrogen is created by using high heat and steam to break down natural gas into hydrogen; the carbon dioxide produced in the process is captured and stored underground, making it a more eco-friendly option. Turquoise hydrogen is made by pyrolyzing methane, which leaves solid carbon rather than carbon emissions. The production processes for both types of hydrogen require less energy per kilogram than green hydrogen production and are therefore more energy efficient overall. They also utilize existing natural gas and methane feedstocks, which do not require the massive investments in renewable energy that green hydrogen necessitates. Furthermore, a portion of the hydrogen produced by both methods can be used to power the production processes, potentially creating an extremely low-carbon or carbon-free production cycle.

However, the deployment of carbon capture and storage facilities or carbon capture, utilization, and storage facilities poses another challenge for blue hydrogen production. Egypt’s depleted hydrocarbon fields could potentially serve as storage sites, but concerns arise regarding the potential reaction of hydrogen with residual materials in the fields and the potential release of hydrogen sulfide, a toxic gas. Additionally, utilizing these depleted hydrocarbon fields for hydrogen storage would result in higher blue hydrogen production costs. Most hydrocarbon fields are designed for extracting oil and gas, not for storing hydrogen. As a result, adapting these fields for hydrogen storage may require significant modifications to the existing infrastructure or the development of new facilities, leading to additional capital costs. There are also expenses associated with monitoring and maintaining the fields to ensure the integrity of the storage sites and prevent leaks, as well as potential transportation costs if the fields are not located near the hydrogen production sites. All hydrogen production processes have challenges that must be weighed in a cost-benefit analysis.

Transportation, Storage, and Land Use

Another significant challenge is hydrogen transportation, particularly when compared to the fungibility of oil and liquefied natural gas. Unlike conventional fuels, hydrogen cannot be easily transported or stored due to infrastructural limitations and its inherent properties, such as low volumetric energy density, high diffusivity, flammability, and low boiling point.

It will be essential for Egypt to establish separate infrastructure for hydrogen transmission so that it can support large-scale hydrogen production and safe and effective transmission. While leveraging and repurposing the existing natural gas network is possible, and viable in certain instances, there are important considerations. The country is already facing population density issues, and there is limited available space for infrastructure development. With competing land use requirements, finding suitable locations for separate hydrogen-oriented infrastructure could be difficult.

Separate hydrogen production facilities could also introduce ecological burdens. Construction and operation of the facilities may require land use changes that could disrupt natural habitats, affecting biodiversity and ecosystem services. Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure must be carefully managed to avoid exacerbating water demand issues or causing undue stress on water resources.

Moreover, unchecked annual temperature increases in the region, potentially surpassing 5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100, could strain the physical integrity of Egypt’s hydrogen infrastructure, including pipelines and storage facilities. Heat-induced expansion may lead to structural problems and increase the risk of leaks or other operational issues. Extreme heat could also impact the energy efficiency of hydrogen production methods, leading to greater energy consumption for cooling systems. Such increased energy demand could further burden the energy grid, especially during periods of peak electricity usage when demand for cooling and air conditioning rises.

Finally, the development and deployment of such infrastructure may come up against substantial financial constraints. Thus, careful consideration must be given to the location and capacity of dedicated pipeline networks to ensure the most efficient and cost-effective distribution of hydrogen. One potential solution is to convert hydrogen into green ammonia or green methanol, as they are much easier and less expensive to handle, store, and transport. However, this may not be suitable for the extensive use of hydrogen as a direct fuel in power generation. This is due to the energy conversion efficiency; converting hydrogen into green ammonia or green methanol and then using those substances for power generation involves additional conversion steps compared to using hydrogen directly. Each step may introduce energy losses, reducing overall efficiency.

Water Scarcity

As already mentioned, water scarcity poses a formidable challenge for Egypt, and its reliance on the Nile River for freshwater amplifies the concern. In 2022, the government announced that Egypt had officially entered a period of “water poverty,” with the country lacking enough water for its citizens. This decline in water availability has been accelerated by various factors, including the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has reduced water flow to Egypt, as well as population growth, fast-paced urbanization, and temperature increases. Unsustainable water usage for extensive agricultural projects and the construction of hydroenergy plants upstream on the Nile have further strained water resources. As of 2022, Egypt was grappling with an annual water shortfall amounting to 54 billion cubic meters.

The situation is reaching critical levels. There have been increasingly worrying signs that water scarcity is contributing to social tensions in Egypt, which is already experiencing numerous sociopolitical stressors. Addressing water scarcity is therefore crucial not only for ecological balance but also for the well-being of Egypt’s population and social stability. Proactive measures, sustainable water management practices, and investments in water-efficient hydrogen production technologies are imperative to mitigate the cascading impact of water scarcity on various sectors.

Seawater electrolysis has been posed as a possible solution to freshwater scarcity, but this technology has not yet achieved economies of scale and may introduce more energy- and carbon-intensive processes. And construction of the necessary facilities could compete with the need to provide suitable and affordable housing to Egypt’s burgeoning population. These issues, in turn, could both hinder widespread adoption and escalate production costs, impacting the country’s aspiration to be a low-cost hydrogen producer. Balancing competing water demands, implementing conservation strategies, and exploring alternative water sources for green hydrogen production will be essential in navigating the water scarcity problem and its far-reaching implications for the nation as it pursues its macroeconomic growth plans.

Research and Development

Investment in R&D is also vital for fostering technological advancements and innovation within the hydrogen sector. Without sufficient R&D efforts, Egypt will be ill-prepared to address critical technical and operational challenges, ultimately hindering the scalability and sustainability of its hydrogen projects. A lack of a viable knowledge base and technical skill sets, along with the absence of requisite technology deployment, would limit Egypt’s ability to optimize electrolyzer performance, enhance hydrogen storage technologies, develop efficient distribution networks, and integrate hydrogen into existing energy systems.

Even though Egypt was (and still is somewhat) the educational powerhouse of the Arab world and has produced skilled technicians and engineers, it still must overcome some R&D hurdles. R&D efforts have historically relied on state-led initiatives rather than actively involving the business sector. The country’s R&D expenditure still lags behind that of other nations, such as those in the European Union. Although Egypt aims to increase R&D spending to 1 percent of GDP, strengthening R&D capabilities will also require systemic reforms to foster a culture of innovation and enhance knowledge sharing and collaboration between academia, industry, and government. Without these reforms, opportunities to acquire and develop cutting-edge technologies and expertise will be limited.

Funding

Financial considerations loom large in the advancement of the green hydrogen sector. Substantial funding is needed to continually support R&D efforts and effectively implement green hydrogen projects. Given the high capital costs associated with green hydrogen infrastructure, particularly electrolyzers, large investments are required to overcome the initial barriers and ensure the successful growth and scalability of green hydrogen initiatives. Such investments will be a tall order for Egypt, however, as it is burdened by financial constraints and competing investment priorities.

Alkaline water electrolyzers have capital costs ranging from $500 to $1,000 per kilowatt, while polymer electrolyte membrane electrolyzers range from $700 to $1,400 per kilowatt. Considering the goal of replacing existing gray hydrogen (produced from methane or coal) production with green hydrogen in Egypt, a total electrolyzer capacity of 21 gigawatts would be required. This translates into a massive investment requirement of $11 billion to $29 billion, excluding the costs of developing dedicated renewable energy capacity to power the electrolyzers. Even if only half of Egypt’s gray hydrogen production were to be replaced with green hydrogen, the financial burden would still be substantial.

Egypt could explore the potential of public-private partnerships (PPPs) to address the capital cost barrier. The country has a history of successful PPP projects, with over fifty active projects totaling $10 billion. But this funding model would only address a fraction of the substantial financing needed to develop green hydrogen capacity at scale. Egypt needs to continually engage multiple domestic and international partners. Strategic collaborations, innovative financing mechanisms, and long-term phased investments spanning a period of ten years or longer may be necessary.

Policy Environment

Egypt must also address the absence of local regulations and certification bodies capable of verifying the origin and quality of green hydrogen. The lack of standardized certification processes raises valid concerns about the reliability and authenticity of green hydrogen products. Without robust certification mechanisms, ensuring the credibility and market acceptance of green hydrogen becomes a formidable task. Uncertainty around certification will hinder the industry’s growth and limit its export potential.

Therefore, establishing a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework will be paramount to creating an enabling environment that instills confidence in both domestic and international investors. Such regulations should provide clarity and guidance to industry players, as well as facilitate the implementation of stringent certification processes that guarantee the authenticity and sustainability of green hydrogen production.

A Policy Roadmap for a More Competitive and Beneficial Hydrogen Industry

Egypt must undertake comprehensive policy interventions to firmly establish itself in the global hydrogen landscape. While the government has outlined a national hydrogen strategy, further refinement is essential to clarify its vision, set specific targets, and create a coherent policy framework. This framework should effectively tackle the diverse array of administrative, technical, economic, and infrastructural challenges that could impede the growth of Egypt’s hydrogen industry. However, amid the optimism surrounding hydrogen potential, it is vital to acknowledge the country’s political and economic realities. Despite receiving significant aid and loans, Egypt still faces a potential sovereign debt default. Like numerous other industrializing nations, it has a history of announcing ambitious, large-scale projects that have failed to materialize due to economic mismanagement, corruption, and administrative weaknesses.

As Egypt grapples with major economic problems, it must also carefully scrutinize its pursuit of industrialization at any cost; the strategy may lead to immense environmental degradation. While green hydrogen holds great promise in reducing GHG emissions and curbing air pollution, its production raises important ecological concerns. Prioritizing sustainable water management will be paramount, as green hydrogen production could exacerbate water demand and place additional strain on already scarce water resources. Prudent management of renewable energy resources during the production process will be essential to avoid potential conflicts with other vital sectors.

Furthermore, Egypt must carefully consider the siting of hydrogen infrastructure; the country faces limited habitable domestic space, with the majority of its population concentrated on a small fraction of the country’s land area (about 4 percent) along the Nile River. Striking a balance between expanding hydrogen-related facilities and preserving livable space will be crucial to ensure long-term ecological sustainability. As Egypt navigates these complexities, it must adopt a well-considered approach to maximize the benefits of green hydrogen while mitigating adverse environmental impacts.

Policy Recommendations

To tap into the vast possibilities of Egypt’s hydrogen industry and elevate its standing in the budding sector, the government must pursue strategic policy reforms. These reforms should help the country increase the influence of PPPs, boost funding in R&D, implement effective water resource management strategies, carefully select suitable locations for hydrogen infrastructure, establish a certification process for green hydrogen, roll out comprehensive training programs, and advocate considerable investment in hydrogen infrastructure. Each objective is pivotal in unlocking the abundant potential of Egypt’s hydrogen sector and helping it become a leader in this emerging field.

The promotion of PPPs will be especially instrumental in leveraging private entities’ expertise, resources, and market access. The partnerships should help propel hydrogen infrastructure development, projects, and value chains. Collaborative initiatives involving the government, private sector, and international partners can facilitate knowledge transfer, technology sharing, and market expansion. However, it will be important to structure PPPs in a way that safeguards Egypt’s economic interests, ensures fair distribution of benefits, and prevents excessive reliance on foreign entities. Although this approach does not align with the government’s intent to fund green hydrogen using primarily external sources, it is sensible to ensure the country’s economic sovereignty. Failure to establish effective partnerships and attract necessary investments could hinder the growth of the hydrogen industry and limit Egypt’s position in the global market.

R&D investments are also necessary for driving technological advancements and innovation in the hydrogen sector. Collaborative partnerships between industry, research institutions, and universities can facilitate knowledge exchange and expedite the development of tailored hydrogen solutions—and thereby enhance the competitiveness of the Egyptian hydrogen industry. Unless Egypt prioritizes strengthening R&D capabilities and provides adequate funding, it will struggle to keep pace with global advancements in the sector, impeding its ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

In the long term, Egypt must adopt a comprehensive and proactive approach to managing and addressing water scarcity. Egypt has already declared universal water access a top priority. Desalination technologies could help the country utilize seawater for hydrogen production and meet general water consumption demand, alleviating pressure on limited freshwater supplies. Concurrently, implementing advanced water treatment and recycling systems will maximize water efficiency and minimize waste.

The development of smart irrigation practices in agricultural projects is another key facet of water resource management. By optimizing water usage in agriculture, Egypt can ensure that water is not diverted from hydrogen production. Collaborating with experts and research institutions to monitor and assess water usage across various industries will enable data-driven decisionmaking and help guide targeted water conservation efforts. And raising public awareness through education campaigns will instill a culture of water conservation. Encouraging water-saving habits at both the individual and industrial levels will contribute to overall water resource sustainability, reducing strain on limited supplies.

Similar to water resource management, the identification of suitable sites for hydrogen-related facilities also requires a holistic approach. Urban planners, environmental experts, and local communities should collaborate on assessments and find potential locations that will help offset the land management challenges. Prioritizing areas where construction and production will have minimal impact on sensitive ecosystems, agricultural lands, and residential zones will help preserve Egypt’s scarce habitable land for essential purposes.

As Egypt seeks a leading role in the green hydrogen export market, the adoption of green hydrogen certification and the country’s compliance with internationally recognized standards will be of utmost importance. By ensuring transparency, traceability, and credibility throughout its green hydrogen production processes, Egypt will be able to cultivate trust among international buyers, inspire market confidence, and set its hydrogen apart in the global arena. Neglecting to meet certification and standards requirements may hamper Egypt’s competitiveness and restrict its access to premium markets; more broadly, it may also undermine the significance of sustainability and quality assurance in the hydrogen industry.

Relatedly, establishing training programs and educational initiatives in collaboration with vocational institutions, universities, and industry associations will be mandatory for cultivating a skilled workforce. Egypt should build on its extensive university system and create specialized courses and certifications focused on hydrogen technologies, safety protocols, and system maintenance.

In addition to human capital, financial investments in hydrogen infrastructure—including production facilities, storage systems, and distribution networks—will be vital to meet domestic demand and international export opportunities. To promote hydrogen use in the domestic market and meet the projected increase in domestic demand, the government should prioritize and fast track the establishment of hydrogen refueling stations. This will also support the potential widespread adoption of hydrogen-powered vehicles by consumers. Additionally, strategic planning and investment in storage technologies and capacity will ensure an efficient and reliable hydrogen supply, promoting the stability and growth of the industry.

Encouraging the use of local materials, labor, and manufacturing (known as local content regulations) in the hydrogen industry will be essential for boosting the domestic economy. Prioritizing Egypt’s comparative advantages will create expansive opportunities for local businesses and workers. This approach not only creates jobs but also adds value to the local economy, contributing to overall economic growth and community development. If the Egyptian government does not incentivize local companies, it could result in missed opportunities and a reliance on imported hydrogen-related technologies that could hinder the development of backward and forward linkages throughout the national economy, as well as the development of robust secondary and tertiary sectors.

Conclusion

Implementing the recommended policies and strategies outlined should help Egypt establish a thriving hydrogen industry that aligns with its macroeconomic goals, job creation targets, GHG emissions targets, and climate policy aspirations. By capitalizing on its strategic advantages and embracing an integrated and coherent approach involving all stakeholders, Egypt could unshackle its vast hydrogen potential, position itself as a global leader, and provide improved economic opportunities for its citizens. Alternatively, if Egypt does not pursue policy reforms and tackle the aforementioned challenges, it could be relegated to a minor position in the burgeoning global hydrogen market, which could limit its economic growth potential and exacerbate negative environmental externalities.

Notes

1 In the energy industry, various color codes or nicknames are employed to distinguish different types of hydrogen, including green, blue, brown, yellow, turquoise, and pink hydrogen. These designations are based on the specific production methods used. However, it is important to note that there is no standardized naming convention, and definitions may vary across countries and evolve over time.