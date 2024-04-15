Influencing People’s Populist Attitudes With Rhetoric and Emotions: An Online Experiment in the United States
Interest in populist voters has risen with the election of Donald Trump in the United States, the rise of right-wing populist parties in Europe, and the longevity of populist leaders in countries like Italy, Hungary, Turkey, and Venezuela. Yet, little attention has been given to what mechanisms may affect populist attitudes, leaving us without recommendations for media or politicians on how to mitigate populism’s known negative effects.
by Jennifer McCoy, Clark Demasi, and Levente Littvay
published by
on April 15, 2024
American Behavioral Scientist