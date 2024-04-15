Source: Getty
Influencing People’s Populist Attitudes With Rhetoric and Emotions: An Online Experiment in the United States

Interest in populist voters has risen with the election of Donald Trump in the United States, the rise of right-wing populist parties in Europe, and the longevity of populist leaders in countries like Italy, Hungary, Turkey, and Venezuela. Yet, little attention has been given to what mechanisms may affect populist attitudes, leaving us without recommendations for media or politicians on how to mitigate populism’s known negative effects.

by Jennifer McCoyClark Demasi, and Levente Littvay
American Behavioral Scientist
 on April 15, 2024
DemocracyDomestic PoliticsPolitical Reform
