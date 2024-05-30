The Impact of a Californian Ideology in Africa

Over the course of 2024, the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and the City of Los Angeles convened more than a dozen listening sessions in support of the city’s development of its first-ever Africa Trade and Investment Strategy. The listening sessions brought new voices, perspectives, and geographies directly into the policymaking process. In support of these sessions, select scholars developed exploratory essays on California-Africa connections. These essays are meant to inform policymaking considerations and to identify potential questions for future consideration in developing and examining California-Africa connections. They are at once expert and experimental and attempt not only to shape policy but also to provoke additional scholarship.

Across the world, Silicon Valley is not just the moniker for the greater Bay Area of Northern California. It is also a metaphor for the digital economy at large and a playbook for replicating the success of the Californian ecosystem elsewhere. From the Silicon Plateau of Bangalore to Shenzhen’s Hardware Valley, in alternative geographies of entrepreneurial innovation lessons and models from the Bay Area are borrowed and readapted. In Africa too, these Silicon Valley replicas abound: Lagos hosts Yaba Valley; Nairobi, Kigali, and Kampala are Africa’s Silicon Savannah; Cape Town is the Silicon Cape of the continent. Much more than just branding exercises, these nicknames also capture the aspiration that African tech startups will accelerate economic development, create jobs, and address long-standing issues of poverty and economic marginality. Ultimately, Africa’s innovation hubs articulate the transformative promises of the digital economy. But how did this consensus over the Silicon Valley playbook reach places as different as Accra, Cairo, and Lagos?

To answer this question, this essay reflects on the mobility of what cultural critics Richard Barbrook and Andy Cameron famously labeled the “Californian ideology”—a shared belief in the emancipatory promises and possibilities of digital technology.1 The Californian ideology primes Silicon Valley’s narration of itself, but it also travels to unexpected places, including the development field in Africa, where theories and fads from the Bay Area are radically transforming market experiments with anti-poverty practice. Drawing on my work on digital startups that, at once, pledge to unleash wealth and “make poverty history” in Africa (as the mantra goes), this piece charts some of the connections between Californian and African economic life, following mobile ideas about technology and entrepreneurialism.

Crisis of Development

In the fall of 1999, the so-called Battle of Seattle marked a watershed moment for the world of international development—the system of financial assistance that has prescribed economic policies and interventions in the so-called developing world. Students, environmental groups, labor unions, and other grassroots organizations took to the streets of the city to protest a World Trade Organization (WTO) ministerial meeting that was meant to negotiate a number of new free-trade agreements for the new millennium. Less than a year later, demonstrations moved to Washington, DC, on the occasion of the annual sessions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. Even though protesters had gathered under the banner of the anti-globalization movement,2 their critiques ultimately addressed these Bretton Woods development organizations.

The demonstrators argued that development, the way it had been done by the IMF and the World Bank, had served the interests of Western corporations and had done little to lift people out of poverty. This view echoed the broader point that critical scholars of development had made for some time: aid money flowing into infrastructure projects and tied to structural adjustment (privatizations and cuts in state spending) had not worked, especially in Africa. If anything, development had made poverty a matter of technical rather than political intervention.3 Scholars were not alone in their critiques of development. Already in April 1980, several African leaders had met on the Nigerian coast under the auspices of the Organization of African Unity, a precursor to the African Union, and collectively drafted the Lagos Plan 1980–2000.4 Couched with dependency theory—in short, an interpretation that underdevelopment was convenient to wealthier economies in the core of the global capitalist system—the plan was a public rejection of fiscal policies that would later become known as structural adjustment and a call for delinking African economies from the prescriptions of the Bretton Woods system.

The World Bank’s response to the Lagos Plan in the 1980s—best captured in the Berg Report5—doubled down on structural adjustment, but by the 2000s, this was no longer possible. A new paradigm was necessary, and both development organizations and so-called developing nations embraced a philosophy of individual empowerment through entrepreneurship.6 Even though many aid programs continued as usual, a new consensus formed around the idea that more entrepreneurial forms of development were best suited to address the predicaments of the postcolonial world. Microfinance provided the most celebrated example: if poor people, especially poor women, were seen as entrepreneurs worthy of financial assistance, then they could be helped to help themselves, and, in turn, foster economic growth.7 This approach dovetailed with the writings of influential economists like Hernando de Soto and C. K. Prahalad, who, in different ways, advocated for the recognition of informal economies as cradles of frugal innovation and entrepreneurial potential.

Ultimately, the crisis of traditional development practice inaugurated a period of new market experiments in the Global South, and in Africa in particular. As anthropologists Catherine Dolan and Dinah Rajak write, these experiments reflected “a shift in the wider development industry from the grand schemes of macro‐economic restructuring and social transformation that once animated national dreams of modernity, to the entrepreneurial individual as the catalyst to human improvement and national growth.”8 One question, however, remained to be answered. If development were to shift from infrastructure projects and macroeconomic policy to empowering entrepreneurs, what tools, techniques, and technologies might be needed to train people in Africa as entrepreneurs? To help them help themselves? While economists like de Soto, Prahalad, and others had their own answers, another rejoinder came from an unexpected place: sunny, boisterous Silicon Valley.

Californian Ideology and Airborne Devices

Just as the industry of development experienced its own crisis of legitimacy at the turn of the millennium, Silicon Valley too had gone through its own waves of crisis and resurgence, first in the late 1970s,9 and again in the early 2000s, with the dotcom bubble and subsequent bust that wiped out many promising software companies. Throughout this time, a collective myth of belonging and resilience emerged as one of the identities of Silicon Valley. This was “the Californian ideology,” a unique blend of countercultural utopianism and free-market libertarianism.10 Elites from the Bay Area promoted a view of the world that “promiscuously combine[d] the free-wheeling spirit of the hippies and the entrepreneurial zeal of the yuppies.” At the core of it was the supposed liberatory power of technological advancement and its capacity to fix social ills. More recently, this technological optimism has been termed “techno-solutionism.”11

One of the forefathers of this ideology was futurologist Alvin Toffler, who built ideological bridges between California and Washington, DC, when his mentee Newt Gingrich rose to speaker of the house in the mid-1990s. More than a decade earlier, Toffler had skillfully captured the zeitgeist of the early Silicon Valley days in The Third Wave, a book that theorized human evolution across three waves of radical change, the last of which, paired with the inevitable obsolescence of the state in the Information Age, was the ultimate end of technological advancement. In one of the most discussed chapters of The Third Wave, Toffler argued that connectivity technologies would allow poorer countries to “leapfrog,” meaning to skip the industrialization phase and jump right into the Information Age. To conjure this vision, Toffler described airborne devices that would bring connectivity to rural, remote parts of the underdeveloped world. Fast forward almost forty years, these futuristic, aethereal imageries became a real developmental project, with Google’s helium-filled balloons bringing broadband internet to rural Kenya and other landlocked regions in Africa.12

But aside from these anecdotal parallels, which are almost a caricature of the ways in which the Californian ideology—quite literally—lands in Africa, there are other important reasons why Silicon Valley’s cultures of entrepreneurialism worked well for the development sector in Africa, at a time when other models of intervention were questioned. Up until recently, as I have previously argued, neoclassical theories of static efficiency dominated the field of development.13 With few exceptions, economists had little to say about entrepreneurs.14 And they offered even less about how to turn ordinary people into incipient, risk-taking, job-creating businesspeople. Therefore, when the development industry shifted its focus to entrepreneurial empowerment as a catalyst of economic growth and anti-poverty, experts did not have much theory to turn to, aside from the doctrines of neoliberal economists like de Soto. Meanwhile, Silicon Valley evangelists had developed their own canon of writing and thinking about what makes an entrepreneur. These works did not constitute a full-fledged theory,15 but they consisted more of a constellation of managerial fads, self-help books, how-to guides, and other reflexive manuals which, as a whole, made the point that entrepreneurialism is not innate but needs to be nurtured and cultivated.

In other words, the techno-optimism emanating from Silicon Valley has reached the world of African development in two interrelated ways. On the one hand, technology itself seems to have the power to solve impossible quandaries. From solar lamps to water-purifying straws, from the boxy computers of the One Laptop Per Child program16 to Google’s balloons, these “little development devices”17 hold the promise of fixing broken systems in domains purportedly dominated by chronic state failure across the continent and beyond. On the other hand, coupled with the technological solutions are scores of potential African entrepreneurs (and state planners) that could be trained using the same knowledge mechanisms that produced several generations of Californian startups and tech giants. A good example is the World Bank itself. In 2017, the development institution launched a pan-African pilot accelerator, XL Africa, to scale up high-growth digital startups that were providing critical services and generating revenue while creating employment. In a nutshell, the World Bank copied the model offered by the venture capital firm Y Combinator—which seeded well-known platforms like Airbnb, Reddit, and other tech giants from the Bay Area­—to foster developmental digital companies that, just like solar lamps, were meant to do well (generate revenue) while doing good (creating jobs) in Africa.

Of course, the Californian ideology has pitfalls: for one, it is often conveniently blind to the hidden costs and racialized pasts of Silicon Valley capitalism.18 Moreover, this libertarian ideology is also willfully ignorant of the role that the U.S. state budget played in the global ascendancy of Silicon Valley as the world’s technology capital.19 But this ideology, with its tech-infused entrepreneurial optimism, mantras, and techniques, has still transformed and influenced developmental economic experiments in Africa.

Running Lean in Africa

During my early research in Cape Town, I encountered a self-trained tech entrepreneur who slept every night with a copy of Ash Maurya’s Running Lean on his nightstand. Inside the book, he kept a folded printout of the “lean canvas,” a template that allows entrepreneurs to apply the so-called lean method to their own companies (see figure 1). He had filled out each box of the template and kept returning to it as he dreamt of the hopeful future of profit and social change that his startup manifested.

Both Running Lean and the lean canvas are offshoots of the publishing machine initiated in 2008 by Eric Ries, who has since trademarked the concept of “lean startup” and become a best-selling author through the eponymous volume. An entrepreneur and investor himself, Ries is among the best-known evangelists of the post-dot-com-burst Californian ideology. Specifically, through lean startup, Ries gave a name to a trend that had informed almost a decade of new Silicon Valley companies emerging from the ashes of the tech bubble. Borrowing a term that had been used by management scholars to describe the differences between Toyota’s just-in-time production system (lean) and Fordist mass production, Ries highlighted a shift in the approach of new digital ventures. As Toyota’s production manager Taichi Ohno had done in the twentieth century, post-dot-com-boom startups had recognized the need to better understand and track their mistakes and their customers.