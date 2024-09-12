Source: Getty
Peacekeeping Responses to Transnational Organized Crime and Trafficking: A Case Study of MINUSMA

The closure and dissolution of the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali comes at a time when the UN and member states are reconsidering the future models and mandates of peace operations and exploring other multilateral approaches that might offer a better response to transnational and cross-border threats. 

by Erica GastonCatharina NickelImane Karimou, and Marc Werner
published by
United Nations University
 on September 12, 2024
SecuritySouthern, Eastern, and Western AfricaMali
