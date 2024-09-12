Peacekeeping Responses to Transnational Organized Crime and Trafficking: A Case Study of MINUSMA
The closure and dissolution of the United Nations Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali comes at a time when the UN and member states are reconsidering the future models and mandates of peace operations and exploring other multilateral approaches that might offer a better response to transnational and cross-border threats.
by Erica Gaston, Catharina Nickel, Imane Karimou, and Marc Werner
on September 12, 2024
United Nations University