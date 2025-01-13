What Does Southeast Asia Want from a New U.S. Administration?

Thailand and the United States formalized relations in 1833 with the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Commerce, making Thailand the United States’ oldest official ally in Asia. Over the past 191 years, the relationship between the two countries has fluctuated. The importance of the U.S. domestic political trajectory and its impact on Thai-U.S. relations has never been greater. This is further emphasized when considering the changing geopolitical dynamics in Asia, ongoing multitheater conflicts, and challenges in areas such as public health and trade. Thailand’s democratic backsliding and internal polarization complicate the relationship, requiring the United States to be more politically and economically astute. As a new administration prepares to take office in the United States, here are a few observations from Thailand that will contribute to improving Thai-U.S. relations.

First, the new administration needs to understand that Thailand is among the last frontiers against China’s dominance in mainland Southeast Asia. The United States cannot afford to let Thailand slip further into the Chinese sphere of influence like Cambodia, Laos, and, to some extent, Myanmar. Over the years, these countries have acted in ways that protect Chinese interests on various occasions. Privately, some foreign policy thinkers in Thailand already view their country as having a de facto border with China, given China’s significant influence over the Greater Mekong Subregion. The United States would benefit from adopting the same view as these analysts. From Thailand’s perspective, Washington has prioritized its relationships with the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam while neglecting its alliance with Thailand. For the past decade, Thai-U.S. relations have been put on the back burner due to the military junta that ruled until 2023. During this time, China developed a strong presence in Thailand, complicating a potential parting of ways between Thailand and China. Despite this complication, Washington could benefit from prioritizing its engagement with Thailand if it wants to maximize what this alliance could provide to American interests in the region.

Second, the new administration must realize that Thailand has one of the most promising democratic futures among all ASEAN countries. Unlike their peers in Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, young Thais voted overwhelmingly for a party that espoused values of social democracy and human rights during the previous general election. Taking a transactional, interest-based approach to Thailand will erode the United States’ soft power and reputation among these voters. Moral values must remain at the center of how the United States conducts its relations with Thailand since the country’s future lies with its next generation of leaders, whose values are more progressive, pro-equality, and aligned with the fundamentals of human rights. Cultivating a relationship with Thailand’s future generations requires the United States to continue investing in the values that have also shaped America. Programs like the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative have proven highly effective as its alumni end up in important institutions and organizations all over Thailand. Therefore, continued advocacy for the rule of law and human rights is essential for the future of the U.S.-Thai alliance.

While geopolitical interests dictate that the United States needs to deepen its engagement with Thailand despite its democratic crisis, Thailand’s future generation suggests that the United States should consider adopting a values-based approach when engaging with Thailand as well. At first, these two approaches may seem to contradict each other, but this doesn’t have to be the case. Identifying like-minded individuals within a new cohort of elite circles and refraining from viewing all influential Thai institutions as monolithic will serve U.S. interests in Bangkok well. If forced to choose, the United States would be better off investing in the future rather than relying on an old military elite.

Third, trade wars will weaken Thai-U.S. relations and undermine security in the region. With the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, the national conversation in Thailand now revolves around predicting how U.S. trade policy will affect Thailand. Across Thailand’s political spectrum, people are questioning America’s commitment to trade, and this skepticism is not new. Many were uncertain about the direction and impact of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity introduced by Joe Biden’s administration. The new administration appears to be further dismissing the benefits of trade and even international cooperation altogether. But the United States cannot treat everyone as a potential trade adversary, as doing so would undermine its relationship with Asian countries. As a formal ally of the United States, Thailand will continue to weigh the costs imposed by any new trade policies, which could affect its commitment to security cooperation with the United States. From an economic perspective, the Trump administration should recognize that there is a strong desire in Thailand for further economic integration and investments from U.S. companies. There is much enthusiasm in Thailand for major investments from American companies, as demonstrated by recent initiatives from Microsoft, Google, and Nvidia. Investments and improved trade relations with the U.S. are always welcome and mutually beneficial. For the Thai establishment, these moves represent the fulfillment of economic promises; while for young Thai people, they mean jobs. Building on these early successes over the next four years would strengthen Thai-U.S. relations and align their interests in the region.