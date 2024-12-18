Southeast Asia’s Diverse Futures

By treating undersea cables as critical infrastructure, Southeast Asian stakeholders can better manage geopolitical, environmental, and more conventional risks threatening cable resilience.
We offer a textured understanding of Southeast Asian domestic and regional dynamics, avoiding analysis that treats the region as a proxy for the competition of outside powers.
Beyond economic integration, which ASEAN already excels at relative to political-security and socio-cultural matters, Malaysia could build on ASEAN centrality and agency in the following mix of incremental and bold ways beginning next year.
Southeast Asia is bracing itself for the reinstatement of a more transactional and nationalist policy agenda in the White House.
As Malaysia joins BRICS, a diverse and at times divided group, questions remain about what the country stands to gain—and what it risks.
Prabowo Subianto, long viewed as an authoritarian threat, inherits a democracy that is less accountable and less competitive than at any other time since the country's political transition.
A conversation about how Malaysia’s foreign policy is shaping up under the Madani government.
For relatively smaller Southeast Asian nations, multilateralism is simply too important to fail. Done right, it provides a perch of equality and effective cooperation for complex challenges that no one country–even a small group of powerful countries–can handle alone.
A discussion on Malaysia’s approach to geopolitics and outlook for the future.
Southeast Asian states must recognise that it is not only countries but also large companies which shift the power balance on the global stage
At a time when the status quo no longer adequately reflects the desires of the global majority, it only makes sense for Malaysia to seek a more active role in different forums to secure its interests.
The United States and Malaysia have remained indispensable, long-term friends, but the world is a much-changed place. It’s time for the relationship to be re-examined against this reality.
Malaysia’s and Taiwan’s long-standing cooperation demonstrates a friendship that seems likely to endure, quite apart from political or even geopolitical constraints.