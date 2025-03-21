City Diplomacy in Response to Multiple Crises: The 2024 Cities and International Engagement Survey
Amidst a globalized and highly interconnected landscape of urban governance, city diplomacy has emerged as an increasingly critical avenue for cities to access the knowledge, best practices, investment, and materials necessary to support their residents through challenging times.
by Daniel Pejic, Samuel Kling, Amelia Leavesley, Ian Klaus, Ika Trijsburg, Anna Kosovac, and Michele Acuto
on March 21, 2025
The Melbourne Centre for Cities