City Diplomacy in Response to Multiple Crises: The 2024 Cities and International Engagement Survey

Amidst a globalized and highly interconnected landscape of urban governance, city diplomacy has emerged as an increasingly critical avenue for cities to access the knowledge, best practices, investment, and materials necessary to support their residents through challenging times.

by Daniel PejicSamuel KlingAmelia LeavesleyIan KlausIka TrijsburgAnna Kosovac, and Michele Acuto
The Melbourne Centre for Cities
 on March 21, 2025
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

