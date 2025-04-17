In Which Areas of Technical AI Safety Could Geopolitical Rivals Cooperate?
While many experts advocate for greater international cooperation on AI safety to address shared global risks, some view cooperation on AI with suspicion, arguing that it can pose unacceptable risks to national security. However, the extent to which cooperation on AI safety poses such risks, as well as provides benefits, depends on the specific area of cooperation.
by Ben Bucknall, Saad Siddiqui, Lara Thurnherr, Conor McGurk, Ben Harack, Anka Reuel, Patricia Paskov, Casey Mahoney, Sören Mindermann, Scott Singer, Vinay Hiremath, Charbel-Raphaël Segerie, Oscar Delaney, Alessandro Abate, Fazl Barez, Michael K. Cohen, Philip Torr, Ferenc Huszár, Anisoara Calinescu, Gabriel Davis Jones, Yoshua Bengio, and Robert F. Trager
published by
on April 17, 2025
Arxiv