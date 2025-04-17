Source: Getty
In Which Areas of Technical AI Safety Could Geopolitical Rivals Cooperate?

While many experts advocate for greater international cooperation on AI safety to address shared global risks, some view cooperation on AI with suspicion, arguing that it can pose unacceptable risks to national security. However, the extent to which cooperation on AI safety poses such risks, as well as provides benefits, depends on the specific area of cooperation.

by Ben BucknallSaad SiddiquiLara Thurnherr Conor McGurkBen HarackAnka ReuelPatricia PaskovCasey MahoneySören MindermannScott SingerVinay HiremathCharbel-Raphaël SegerieOscar DelaneyAlessandro AbateFazl BarezMichael K. CohenPhilip TorrFerenc HuszárAnisoara CalinescuGabriel Davis JonesYoshua Bengio, and Robert F. Trager
published by
Arxiv
 on April 17, 2025
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

