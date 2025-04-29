Views From Taipei: Essays by Young Indian Scholars on China

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has undergone notable structural reforms since the turn of the century. Accelerated after Xi Jinping became the Central Military Commission (CMC) chairman in 2012, these reforms are integral to his vision of “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation” (zhonghua minzu weida fuxing). Since 2015, the PLA made “above the neck” (bozi yishang) sweeping structural reforms—the first phase of these reforms—which include changes to its organizational and force structures, training regimes and military exercises, manpower, and military education. The CMC also started “below the neck” (bozi yixia) reforms simultaneously in 2017—the second phase—which emphasizes the correction of systemic issues related to personnel policies management and political indoctrination of the army. Unlike the first phase, the second phase of reforms is a long-term and continuous process. The PLA has encountered multiple challenges in this phase, first during the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by constant pushback from the military, as apparent from the 2023 suspension of military and rocket force leadership units.

Nevertheless, the PLA appears to be faulting all the deadlines set by Xi, including military modernization, informatization, and becoming a world-class force by 2049—a term yet to be defined by the leadership. Given the incomplete reforms, the civilian and military leadership under Xi continue to harbor concerns over China’s military readiness and have been pushing for the implementation of these reforms. As the PLA approaches its centenary in 2027, it faces increasing pressure to accelerate its reforms, strengthen its operational capabilities, and ensure ideological alignment with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Simultaneously, it is also grappling with internal challenges, including bureaucratic inertia, corruption, and gaps in technological modernization. This essay analyses four key aspects that will define the PLA’s path in the years ahead as it approaches its hundredth year: Party-army relations, the evolving nature of military mobilization, China’s changing nuclear strategy, and newer training regimes. Together, they will define the PLA’s strategic trajectory and operational readiness. These aspects will play a critical role in shaping the future of China’s military capabilities and its position in global security dynamics as a world-class force.

Party-Army Relations (dang zhihui qiang):

As Joel Wuthnow and Phillip Saunders highlight in their latest article on Party-Army relations, Xi has attempted to restore the CCP’s control over the PLA by appointing himself chairman and controlling promotions and assignments. He also increased the oversight of auditors, discipline inspectors, political commissars, and military courts—all of whom were his appointees. He has repeatedly attempted to expand Party control and his authority through multiple forums and initiatives like the 2012 18th Party Congress, November 2014 Gutian Forum, 2017 19th Party Congress, 2022 20th Party Congress, 2024 Yan’an meeting, and elsewhere on multiple occasions. However, despite repeated assertions, the 2023 military leadership sacking and the PLA Rocket Force (PLA RF) and the PLA Equipment Development Department (EDD) purge highlight the limitations of Xi and the Party’s control over the armed forces.

The dismissal of PLA Defence Minister Li Shangfu, a CMC member who previously also headed the PLA EDD and military courts, indicates towards factionalism within the PLA. His removal was alongside the PLA Rocket Force (PLA RF) Commander Li Yuchao and Political Commissar Xu Zhongbo, previously handpicked by Xi. This implies that the “big four” departments—CMC Joint Staff, Political Work, Logistics Support, and Equipment Development departments—which were broken down into multiple smaller commissions by Xi during the first phase of military reforms, still wield considerable clout within the PLA. On coming to power, Xi embarked on an “anticorruption drive,” which encompassed the PLA. He used this campaign as a political weapon to replace “tigers and flies,” who had considerable clout over the army through these departments, with his “yes men.” However, the recent PLA RF sackings highlight that the Chinese military remains autonomous, with little to no room for absolute civilian interference and control. It also implies that Xi’s “yes men” prioritize their loyalty to the PLA and their internal factions above their allegiance to Xi and the CCP. If that’s the case, then Xi’s attempt to establish absolute political control on the PLA through the CMC chairmanship responsibility system (zhongyang junwei zhuxi zeren zhi), similar to the relationship between Mao Zedong and the PLA in the past, is far from being complete. Furthermore, the military purges would have also impacted the morale of the armed forces, ultimately impacting the combat readiness of the PLA. Going ahead, party-army dynamics, Xi’s military appointments, his interactions with different PLA factions, and the balance between party loyalty and combat operations capabilities would play a defining role in whether the PLA achieves its targets of becoming a world-class force.

Newer Military Mobilization Patterns (junshi dongyuan)

Prepare for war, prepare for famine, and serve the people. (beizhan beihuang wei renmin).

This was the slogan used during the Mao era that emphasized the importance of always being prepared for conflict, crisis, or escalation.

From December 2022, China started establishing National Defence Mobilisation Offices (NDMO) (zhongyang junwei guofang dongyuan bu) in Beijing, Shanghai, Shandong, Fujian, Wuhan, Hunan, Sichuan, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, Hubei, Xinjiang, and some other major cities and smaller villages. This is the second mobilization reform since the turn of the decade as the Communist Party reorients the mobilization system towards supporting the PLA during war, escalation, and conflict. Under this newer system, there is a clear division of responsibilities between the civilian bureaucracies and the PLA. The civilian bureaucracies at the local and provincial levels have been empowered with military administrative work so the PLA can focus on the development and execution of wartime operational capabilities. Furthermore, these regional offices are also empowered with peacetime administrative work to support the PLA with civilian economic resources during escalation and conflict. These newly established offices are responsible for national defense mobilization planning, coordination, reserve personnel, militia management, civil air defense, and supporting border defense operations. They are also empowered to recruit, educate, organize, and employ reserve forces and militia at local levels. For example, NDMOs in Tibet would possibly be responsible for recruiting Tibetans and employing them for national defense roles in the region.

These offices are further mandated to support theatre commands and military districts during escalation. Since 2021, the PRC has enacted multiple new laws to empower local and provincial agencies to create, train, and support “a new type of militia force” (xinxing minbing liliang tixi). This new militia will recruit personnel with specific and professional skills to support informatized warfare and domestic emergency response requirements. NDMOs are empowered with these recruitment and training responsibilities at the provincial and local prefecture levels. Certain provinces and sub-districts have also mandated these units to have responsibilities like epidemic prevention and cure battles.

The changing patterns and institutions responsible for the PLA mobilization are perhaps among Xi’s top three important civilian-military reforms. It directly impacts the PLA’s combat operations capabilities since these mobilization offices and units are responsible for empowering the PLA during peace and offering support during conflict. However, its success will depend on two factors—the performance of the local offices and their dynamic with the PLA. Issues such as corruption at the local level, bureaucratic inertia, and local rivalries are some factors that could impact the implementation of these reforms, thus impacting China and the PLA’s combat readiness. The effectiveness of these reforms will also hinge on how well the PLA can coordinate with civilian authorities and ensure seamless integration of resources and manpower across various regions. Possible ego issues or undercutting of authority between civilian and military leaders could lead to miscommunication, delays in mobilization, and inefficiencies in resource allocation, thereby weakening the overall effectiveness of the reforms and the PLA’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively.

China’s Changing Nuclear Strategy

It is apparent from recent developments that China’s nuclear policy is changing. For decades, China has maintained credible nuclear second-strike posture and capabilities. More recently, however, China has been modernizing and expanding its nuclear arsenal. Its nuclear strategy, based on a limited nuclear arsenal for assured retaliation and a no first use (NFU) policy, is also undergoing alterations. The indicators of these changes are China’s construction of 250 to 300 new silos in three silo fields at Yumen in Gansu province, near Hami in Xinjiang province, and Hanggin Banner, Ordos City, Inner Mongolia. Multiple reputed sources have repeatedly claimed that China’s warheads have expanded from a modest 200 in 2020 to over 500 in 2024 and are estimated to reach up to 1500 in 2035. This is a six- to seven-fold increase over fifteen years and a good premise to question China’s “limited arsenal assured retaliation strategy.” Additionally, China might also be shifting a portion of its nuclear force to a more offensive launch-on-warning (LOW) nuclear posture. This higher readiness alert could enable China to retaliate by launching its nuclear missiles before an enemy attack destroys them. Although it sounds defensive, the LOW posture introduces a greater element of risk, like a false alarm triggering unintended escalation, and questions the unconditional NFU posture. Finally, China’s nuclear modernization and diversification through the establishment of a nascent nuclear triad, newer dual-use hot swappable DF-26 intermediate-range ballistic missiles and newer nuclear-capable hypersonic glide vehicles, which could negate any current missile defense systems in the world, enables it to make more credible threats to use nuclear weapons at the time and place of its choosing. Though all these developments together compel us to rethink China’s nuclear strategy, these changes are still not enough to conclusively claim that the strategy has changed. But as Taylor Fravel et al. argue, over time, these changes might provide China with the tools to deploy its nuclear weapons in new ways, which, in turn, could prompt a shift in strategy.

Corruption and factionalism are the two biggest limitations of the Chinese PLA. The corruption revelation in 2023 where the entire PLA RF leadership was sacked, highlighted the advent of a possible graft within the PLA. Another plausible explanation for these sackings is the commanders’ existing factionalism and allegiance to different and powerful cliques within the PLA. Whatever the reason, such sackings impact the morale and operational capabilities of the PLA. The recent test-firing of the intercontinental ballistic missile in the Pacific Ocean by the PLA was publicized by the Chinese Defense Ministry for the first time. Publicizing such a launch is rare and unlike Chinese standard operating procedure, but it is widely believed to boost the morale of the PLA RF personnel.

Changing Training Regimes

The PLA seeks to be capable of performing “integrated joint operations” (yiti hua lianhe zuozhan), described by authoritative PLA texts as a “system of systems” operational capability (tixi zuozhan nengli). This will include an integrated C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) structure that will link systems and forces, enabling jointness and information sharing within services, theatres, and institutions. If implemented successfully, these concepts can help improve the PLA’s warfighting capabilities, allowing it to move toward its stated and revealed objectives. Furthermore, 2019 witnessed a very minor alteration in Chinese military strategy. As confirmed by Taylor Fravel and Joel Wuthnow in their recent article, the “basis military struggle” (jichu junshi douzheng) remained “informatised local wars” (zixun hua jubu zhanzheng), the “basic form of operations” remains “integrated joint operations,” and the “basic guiding thought” (jiben zhidao sixiang) is still information dominance, precision strikes on strategic points, joint operations to gain victory” (zixun zhudao, jing da yaohai, lianhezhi sheng). However, changes in the strategy are related to the inclusion of “Xi Jinping Military Strategic Thought” (xi jinping junshi zhanlue sixiang) and encouraging the military to redouble its commitment to the current approach.

The emphasis on redoubling is evident with the newer kinds of military training, drills, and joint exercises (guanyu goujian xinxing junshi xunlian tixi de jueding). Under the CMC Training and Administration Department, newer training supervision bureaus (junshi xunlian jiancha ju) and military training supervision system (junshi xunlian jiancha tixi) were established to raise the standard of PLA training, drills, and operations and improve jointness with the armed forces. As a result, unlike in the last decade, the PLA has added newer elements to its year-on-year military training. For instance, compared to the May 2024 Joint Sword A drills, the October 2024 Joint Sword B drills around Taiwan had an element of “anti-interventionism” against an outside force. These exercises were more targeted as they focused on training sea and air combat readiness patrols, sea and land strikes, and seizing comprehensive control rights to test the actual combat capabilities of the theatre troops in joint operations. In addition, in terms of equipment, this exercise deployed several advanced fighters, including the J-20 and J-16D, KJ-500A early warning aircraft, Y-20 tanker, H-6K bomber, 052D destroyer, “Eagle Strike”-62 shore-to-ship missile and other advanced weapons, providing a powerful weapon for this cross-service joint exercise. Unlike in the past, the December 2024 PLA military exercises around Taiwan did not featured a twenty-four-hour prior notification, specific latitude or longitude designations, or an end date or time. These drills also breached 24 nautical miles of Taiwan’s territory. Markedly distinct from the earlier Joint Sword A and B exercises, the latest December 2024 drills around Taiwan showcased a dramatic increase in scale, complexity, and strategic signaling. They involved over sixty warships and 130 aircraft sorties, expanded into the Western Pacific, and demonstrated seamless coordination across Eastern, Southern, and Northern Theatre Commands.

In contrast to previous air-centric exercises in Joint Sword A and B, the December 2024 drills incorporated a naval blockade simulation, with significant contributions from China’s Coast Guard and paramilitary forces, reflecting China’s broader integration of military and civilian resources to perform complex military exercises. Moreover, these unannounced exercises highlighted an escalation in China’s sustained pressure on Taiwan and demonstrated the PLA’s enhanced capabilities for multi-domain operations, aiming to deter potential third-party interference effectively.

With each major military exercise, the PLA has progressively increased the complexity of its training to enhance jointness. It has also begun conducting these intricate drills in the Western Theatre, Tibet, and Xinjiang military districts, on a sporadic basis, to integrate similar elements of jointness as seen in the Eastern and Southern Theatre Commands.

However, like any other armed forces, inter-service rivalries, lack of “unified thinking” (tongyi sixiang) across services, theatres, and support forces, incomplete implementation of reforms, and personnel egos have created hindrances in smooth and speedy implementation of joint operations.

Conclusion