In Iraq and Yemen, Climate Activism Requires Both Defiance and Adaptation

However, such work continues at both the individual and organizational levels, with environmental advocacy offering a rare opportunity to carve out civic space in an otherwise authoritarian system. Because officials sometimes perceive climate change as a technical rather than political issue, it sometimes allows for limited cooperation between activists and the government. Activists have used this ambiguity to push for reforms (however small) and engage with international bodies in ways that might pressure the Iraqi state without provoking outright confrontation. This cooperation provides activists with a shield of legitimacy that Oscar Berglund conceptualizes in his article in this series. Tactics include lobbying for stricter emissions standards, pressing for the inclusion of environmental protection in development plans, or seeking international protection (for instance, because of UNESCO heritage status) for ecologically important areas. For example, the campaign to secure global protection for the marshlands in southern Iraq exists not only as a conservation effort but also as a lever to hold the Iraqi government accountable for environmental degradation. In addition, the launch in 2014 of Iraq’s National Youth Climate Team under the Higher Youth Council speaks of a nascent, officially backed, but still limited platform seeking to engage young people in climate solutions.

Nonetheless, entrenched systemic challenges continue to constrain the impact of these incremental forms of activism. Iraq’s muhasasa political system, which allocates power along sectarian and elite lines outside formal institutions, often sidelines youth-led and civil society initiatives, making direct political engagement fraught. Political neglect, limited resources, and occasional intimidation further hamper efforts, highlighting the difficult context in which these quieter campaigns operate. Political backing from reform-minded individuals would increase the prevalence of institutional success. Sustaining spaces where young activists and reformists within government can build trust and jointly address systemic barriers is essential, as is the independence and accountability of youth and civil society platforms.

The situation in Iraq today illustrates how climate activism can operate simultaneously as a flashpoint and a conduit for broader civic engagement. On one hand, it can be a deeply risky endeavor. On the other, it serves as a rare opening for young Iraqis to articulate visions of dignity, rights, and a livable future. Whether through institutional engagement, quiet advocacy, or public protest, Iraq’s climate activists have found ways to adapt, endure, and continue their work in the face of profound adversity.

Yemen: Activism Navigating Collapse and Conflict

Yemen faces one of the most acute climate emergencies in the world. Climate change in the country manifests in increasingly severe droughts, violent storms, desertification, and chronic water scarcity, all compounded by a decade of war and state collapse. The average Yemeni today has access to just 74 cubic meters of water per year (well below the threshold of absolute scarcity), making Yemen the most water-insecure country in the world. Temperatures are rising at twice the global average, while erratic seasonal rainfall has intensified. In July–August 2024, severe floods damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of shelters, affecting over 60,000 people. In Al-Hudaydah Governorate alone, there were thirty-one deaths, and Al-Mahwit faced home losses, crop and livestock damage, and the destruction of roads and bridges.

This environmental degradation is closely intertwined with political dysfunction. The country’s already fragile, war-battered water infrastructure can no longer provide for the population. Over half of Yemen’s land is classified as desert; decades of groundwater overextraction (including for qat fields), deforestation, and weak regulation have intensified desertification and water scarcity. With agriculture and herding providing the backbone of rural livelihoods, ecological degradation is deepening food insecurity and economic precarity.

Local climate activism has responded to these overlapping crises of climate stress, infrastructure collapse, and institutional breakdown. Youth volunteers, civil society organizations, environmental researchers, journalists, and educators have stepped into the void left by the state, developing grassroots solutions and sounding the alarm on Yemen’s climate vulnerability. One clear example came in response to the 2020 floods in Aden. After successive rounds of flooding devastated the Crater neighborhood, youth-led groups organized their own relief operations, as the government failed to offer extensive support. (Aden’s Civil Defense Authority operates with just a few firefighting vehicles and has no capacity to carry out evacuations.) Lacking access to public resources, the youth-led groups solicited donations from local philanthropists to rent vacuum trucks to clear floodwaters. During that same period, angry residents confronted officials over repeated flood damage and the failure to restore water or electricity. These reactions captured a broader truth: As climate shocks grow more severe, they intensify public frustration with states that are unable (or unwilling) to respond.

Climate inaction is a symptom of not only war but also structural dysfunction. Yemen is divided among the Houthis in Sanaa, the internationally recognized government based in Aden, the Southern Transitional Council, and other Gulf-backed forces, including Salafist militias. Neither the internationally recognized government nor the Houthi authorities have the capacity or political will to enact or enforce green policies. Groundwater depletion, overfishing, and land degradation continue unchecked. Environmental law is outdated and unenforced, and no agency has the power to coordinate a national response. As a result, citizens and activists have had to step in, offering both practical solutions and political critique.

In Al-Mahra Governorate, the devastation wrought by Tropical Cyclone Tej in 2023 laid bare this institutional vacuum. Neighboring Oman mobilized shelters and evacuations in advance, while in Al-Mahra the response relied heavily on humanitarian partners and local authorities amid limited national capacity. Roughly 22,000 people were displaced, and the flooding destroyed infrastructure, livestock, and crops. With no disaster preparedness plans in place, communities were left to fend for themselves. For activists and local observers, this episode was not simply a weather event but also a demonstration of the deadly consequences of Yemen’s fragmented and under-resourced governance.

Despite these challenges, some civil society organizations and researchers are working to reframe the national conversation on climate and environmental governance. One prominent organization, Holm Akhdar for Environmental Consultancy, highlighted that more than half of Yemen’s internally displaced people have been forced to adopt harmful coping mechanisms (such as selling livestock or reducing food intake) because of worsening extreme weather. The group called for the establishment of a national disaster response plan and greater international engagement. Environmental researcher Maha Al-Salehi has issued similarly ambitious proposals, advocating for the revival of Yemen’s suspended Water Law, modernization of irrigation techniques, and the declaration of a national climate emergency. She points to the collapse of groundwater systems as a case study in institutional failure, emphasizing the lack of regulatory oversight and the disappearance of state authority.

Other experts, such as an agricultural engineer based in Aden, have explored how environmental degradation is contributing directly to violence and conflict. They link the rise in land disputes to the erosion of customary conflict resolution systems and the near-total collapse of judicial institutions. Droughts and floods have blurred property boundaries, destroyed farmland, and triggered disputes over access to water. In some cases, individuals have taken up arms to defend their land against encroachment from militias or neighboring communities, illustrating how climate impacts can fuel insecurity in the absence of state protection.

In Lahij Governorate, as a 2023 ARK Group survey found, 50 percent of rural respondents saw desertification as one of the greatest threats to their communities. Yet these fears have not translated into regional or national policy. Filling this gap, a young generation of activists has led autonomous initiatives to educate, organize, and respond to environmental breakdown. In Taiz, a short film featured at the Women Deliver 2023 festival documented grassroots pollution control campaigns led by local women, including engineer Irtifa Amin al-Qubati. The film captured how communities were improvising small-scale solutions to manage waste and mitigate health risks in the absence of public services. In Sanaa, youth activist Ishraq al-Suwaidi launched an educational campaign to integrate climate literacy into local schools, using monthly student competitions and interactive activities to raise awareness. In Aden, activist Ithar Fare’ah spearheaded a UN project to transform organic waste into compost, promoting both food security and sustainable agriculture.

Other responses have taken shape in the media sector. In 2023, the Climate and Energy Transition Journalism Network was launched by the Studies & Economic Media Center, headquartered in Taiz, to strengthen local reporting on environmental issues. The network connects journalists, researchers, and experts to raise public awareness and document environmental harms. Its founder, Mustafa Nasr, describes the effort as a way to “build local capacity for climate adaptation.” Members of the network, including journalist Ihab Zidan, have highlighted the lack of training in environmental reporting as a major obstacle to public engagement. Though limited in scale, initiatives such as these reflect how local actors collaborate in crafting solutions tailored to their contexts.

Still, the work of these activists and journalists carries risk, with environmental advocacy seen as potentially political. One member of the journalism network explained: “You always have to calculate what you’re saying . . . if the Houthis or the [Yemeni] government think it’s political, you could be in trouble.” Surveillance, harassment, or even violence are not uncommon, especially when activists speak out about state negligence or environmental destruction in contested areas.

In one interesting example that came with the shield of legitimacy, local authorities in 2023 held a conference on climate-related challenges and solutions. Hosted in Mukalla, it brought together representatives from Yemen’s environmental protection authorities, agriculture and water resources offices, and local and international organizations from the southern governorates of Hadramawt, Al-Mahra, and Shabwa. They emphasized the lack of operational budgets, technical personnel, and coordination between agencies and developed a set of concrete recommendations. Although not led by grassroots activists, these incremental, technocratic efforts reflect a quieter form of advocacy rooted in local governance that seeks to strengthen institutional responses to Yemen’s escalating climate threats.

Years of war have drained state revenues, and international donors remain hesitant to engage meaningfully with Yemen’s environmental collapse, focusing instead on short-term humanitarian relief. In this context, Yemeni climate activism functions both as a form of resistance and of resilience. It addresses immediate environmental harms while also restoring a sense of community agency. Whether in the classroom, on farms, or through emergency flood response, activists are filling the void left by state neglect. Their work is grounded in the daily realities of conflict and climate crisis.

Conclusion

Iraq and Yemen show how climate-induced degradation interacts with deep governance failures and protracted instability, compounding public suffering and fueling wider discontent. Despite these challenges, citizens continue to mobilize. Their responses reveal how climate activism can become a vehicle for broader demands for justice, accountability, and reform.

In Iraq, environmental concerns have become increasingly central to protest politics, especially in the post-2018 period. Activists have linked salinized (and poisoned) water, deadly summer heat, and mismanaged resources to the failures of a political system shaped by sectarian clientelism and militia dominance. In Yemen, where formal activism appears almost impossible in much of the country, a quieter but equally political form of environmentalism has emerged through community-based efforts to preserve agriculture, manage water, and adapt to shifting weather patterns. What ties these two contexts together is the way that the climate crisis interacts with degraded forms of political authority. In both countries, those most affected by climate change are also those least able to influence how resources are managed or how decisions are made. Their vulnerability is not only ecological but political. And yet, this activism (whether in the form of public protests, grassroots organizing, or local resilience initiatives) suggests that meaningful mobilization can emerge even in the harshest of conditions.