Our Committees and Councils
Geopolitical Advisory Committee

Mimi Alemayehou
Founder and Managing Partner, Semai Ventures
Senior Advisor, Three Cairns Group

Nick Beim
Partner, Venrock

Tino Cuéllar
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

John Dugan
Chair, Citigroup

Anne Finucane
Chairwoman, Rubicon Carbon

Jamie Gorelick
Partner, WilmerHale
Former Deputy Attorney General of the United States

Michael Lynton
Chairman, Snap Inc.

Mark Malloch Brown
Former President, Open Society Foundations
Former Minister of State for Africa and the United Nations

Luis Alberto Moreno
Former President, Inter-American Development Bank

Meghan O’Sullivan
Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School
Former Senior Director for Iraq and Afghanistan, United States National Security Council

Mukesh Prasad
M.D., FACS
Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Innova Capital Partners

Scott Swid
Chairman, Monaco Sports Group
General Partner, SLS Management

Seth Waxman
Partner, WilmerHale
Former Solicitor General of the United States

Rohan Weerasinghe
Of Counsel, Shearman & Sterling

Robert B. Zoellick
Senior Counsel, Brunswick Group
Former President, World Bank

West Coast Advisory Committee

Harvey Fineberg
Chair
President, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation

Colleen Bell
Executive Director, California Film Commission
Former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary

Dave Burke
CEO, Selby Lane LLC

Tino Cuéllar
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Somesh Dash
General Partner, IVP

Eileen Donahoe
Former U.S. Special Envoy and Coordinator for Digital Freedom, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy
Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council

Don Gips
CEO, Skoll Foundation
Former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa

Jamie Halper
Chairman (Opportunistic Fund), Blue Owl Capital

Maha Ibrahim
General Partner, Canaan Partners

Paul Klingenstein
Managing Partner, Aberdare Ventures

Susan Liautaud
Founder and Managing Director, Susan Liautaud & Associates Limited
Chair of Council, London School of Economics

Tom Lue
VP, Frontier AI Global Affairs, DeepMind

Sebastian McCall
Director, Office of the CEO, Snap Inc.

Matt Miller
Partner, Capital Group

Brandon Levin
Director, Office of the CEO, Snap Inc.

Victoria Ransom
Founder & CEO, Prisma

Michelle Rhyu
Senior Counsel, Cooley LLP

Ram Shriram
Founder, Sherpalo Ventures

Maurice Werdegar
Partner, Western Technology Investment

Songyee Yoon
President, NCSOFT

Carnegie Middle East Advisory Council

Said Darwazah
Executive Chairman, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hassan Elmasry
Managing Partner (ret.) and Chair Emeritus, Independent Franchise Partners

Samia Farouki
Founder and CEO, Hii-Finance Corporation

Fouad M.T. Al-Ghanim
Chairman, Fouad Alghanim & Sons Group of Companies

Ali Al-Husry
Non-Executive Director, Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Rima Khalaf
Former Executive Secretary United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA)

Samer Khoury
Chairman, Consolidated Contractors International Company S.A.L.

Carnegie Europe Advisory Council

Walter B. Kielholz
Chair
Honorary Chairman, Swiss Re Group

Zeynep Bodur Okyay
Chairwoman and CEO, Kale Group

Maria Livanos Cattaui
Member, Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations

Jorma Ollila
Former Chairman, Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Jörn Rausing
Vice President - Head of Merger & Acquisitions, Tetra Laval Group

Sir Anthony Salz
Former Executive Vice Chairman, Rothschild Inc.

Wolfgang Schürer
Founder and Chairman, MS Management Service AG

John Xefos
Vice Chairman of the Board and Member, Gulf International GIB Capital Llc

