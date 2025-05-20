Our Committees and Councils

Mimi Alemayehou
Founder and Managing Partner, Semai Ventures
Senior Advisor, Three Cairns Group
Nick Beim
Partner, Venrock
Tino Cuéllar
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
John Dugan
Chair, Citigroup
Anne Finucane
Chairwoman, Rubicon Carbon
Jamie Gorelick
Partner, WilmerHale
Former Deputy Attorney General of the United States
Michael Lynton
Chairman, Snap Inc.
Mark Malloch Brown
Former President, Open Society Foundations
Former Minister of State for Africa and the United Nations
Luis Alberto Moreno
Former President, Inter-American Development Bank
Meghan O’Sullivan
Jeane Kirkpatrick Professor of the Practice of International Affairs, Harvard Kennedy School
Former Senior Director for Iraq and Afghanistan, United States National Security Council
Mukesh Prasad
M.D., FACS
Founder and Co-Managing Partner, Innova Capital Partners
Scott Swid
Chairman, Monaco Sports Group
General Partner, SLS Management
Seth Waxman
Partner, WilmerHale
Former Solicitor General of the United States
Rohan Weerasinghe
Of Counsel, Shearman & Sterling
Robert B. Zoellick
Senior Counsel, Brunswick Group
Former President, World Bank
Harvey Fineberg
Chair
President, Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation
Colleen Bell
Executive Director, California Film Commission
Former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary
Dave Burke
CEO, Selby Lane LLC
Tino Cuéllar
President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace
Somesh Dash
General Partner, IVP
Eileen Donahoe
Former U.S. Special Envoy and Coordinator for Digital Freedom, Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy
Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council
Don Gips
CEO, Skoll Foundation
Former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa
Jamie Halper
Chairman (Opportunistic Fund), Blue Owl Capital
Maha Ibrahim
General Partner, Canaan Partners
Paul Klingenstein
Managing Partner, Aberdare Ventures
Susan Liautaud
Founder and Managing Director, Susan Liautaud & Associates Limited
Chair of Council, London School of Economics
Tom Lue
VP, Frontier AI Global Affairs, DeepMind
Sebastian McCall
Director, Office of the CEO, Snap Inc.
Matt Miller
Partner, Capital Group
Brandon Levin
Director, Office of the CEO, Snap Inc.
Victoria Ransom
Founder & CEO, Prisma
Michelle Rhyu
Senior Counsel, Cooley LLP
Ram Shriram
Founder, Sherpalo Ventures
Maurice Werdegar
Partner, Western Technology Investment
Songyee Yoon
President, NCSOFT
Said Darwazah
Executive Chairman, Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hassan Elmasry
Managing Partner (ret.) and Chair Emeritus, Independent Franchise Partners
Samia Farouki
Founder and CEO, Hii-Finance Corporation
Fouad M.T. Al-Ghanim
Chairman, Fouad Alghanim & Sons Group of Companies
Ali Al-Husry
Non-Executive Director, Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Rima Khalaf
Former Executive Secretary United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA)
Samer Khoury
Chairman, Consolidated Contractors International Company S.A.L.
Walter B. Kielholz
Chair
Honorary Chairman, Swiss Re Group
Zeynep Bodur Okyay
Chairwoman and CEO, Kale Group
Maria Livanos Cattaui
Member, Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
Jorma Ollila
Former Chairman, Royal Dutch Shell Plc
Jörn Rausing
Vice President - Head of Merger & Acquisitions, Tetra Laval Group
Sir Anthony Salz
Former Executive Vice Chairman, Rothschild Inc.
Wolfgang Schürer
Founder and Chairman, MS Management Service AG
John Xefos
Vice Chairman of the Board and Member, Gulf International GIB Capital Llc
