Senior Leadership

Mariano-Florentino (Tino) Cuéllar is the tenth president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A former justice of the Supreme Court of California, he has served three U.S. presidential administrations at the White House and in federal agencies, and was the Stanley Morrison Professor at Stanford University, where he held appointments in law, political science, and international affairs and led the university’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies.
Dan Baer is senior vice president for policy research and director of the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Under President Obama, he was U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and he also served deputy assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.
Alison Markovitz is the chief operating officer at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In this position, she oversees and manages all operations at the Carnegie Endowment. Previously, she held senior roles at a U.S. National Laboratory and the Department of Energy. As an attorney, she worked both at the White House and at a national law firm.
Evan A. Feigenbaum is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees its work in Washington, Beijing, New Delhi, and Singapore on a dynamic region encompassing both East Asia and South Asia. He served twice as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and advised two Secretaries of State and a former Treasury Secretary on Asia.
Marwan Muasher is vice president for studies at Carnegie, where he oversees research in Washington and Beirut on the Middle East. Muasher served as foreign minister (2002–2004) and deputy prime minister (2004–2005) of Jordan, and his career has spanned the areas of diplomacy, development, civil society, and communications.
George Perkovich is the Japan chair for a world without nuclear weapons and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, overseeing the Nuclear Policy Program and the Technology and International Affairs Program. He works primarily on nuclear strategy and nonproliferation issues, and security dilemmas among the United States, its allies, and their nuclear-armed adversaries.
Alison Rausch is vice president for development at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace where she leads the design and execution of the Endowment’s global fundraising strategy. She has a doctorate in the sciences and previously held senior development roles at the University of Oxford.
Katelynn Vogt is the vice president for communications at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In this role, she leads Carnegie’s communications strategy and the website, design, outreach, digital, and publications teams.
Andrew S. Weiss is the James Family Chair and vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he oversees research on Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia. His graphic novel biography of Vladimir Putin, Accidental Czar: the Life and Lies of Vladimir Putin, was published by First Second/Macmillan in 2022.
Aiysha Kirmani Zafar is the chief financial officer for the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Aiysha oversees the Finance team. She is a CPA with over 20 years of experience in accounting with a focus in not-for-profit accounting.
Dan Shenk-Evans is the chief information officer of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where he leads the strategic vision and execution of technology initiatives. For thirty years, Dan has guided dozens of nonprofits through digital transformation projects, both as the head of IT and as a senior consultant at multiple firms. He also served as executive director of an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International.
Lynne Sport is the Chief Human Resources and Administrative Officer responsible for the full range of human resources functions, and building and facilities management. Lynne, GPHR, has a broad and varied background in human resources as both a specialist in compensation and benefits and as a generalist with experience in recruitment and staffing, employee relations, and training and development.
Rosa Balfour is director of Carnegie Europe. Her fields of expertise include European politics, institutions, and foreign and security policy. Her current research focuses on the relationship between domestic politics and Europe’s global role. Previously, Balfour was a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States. She was also director of the Europe in the World program at the European Policy Centre in Brussels and has worked as a researcher in Rome and London. She holds a PhD in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
Alexander Gabuev is director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center. Gabuev’s research is focused on Russian foreign policy with particular focus on the impact of the war in Ukraine and the Sino-Russia relationship. Since joining Carnegie in 2015, Gabuev has contributed commentary and analysis to a wide range of publications, including the Financial Times, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Economist.
Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.
