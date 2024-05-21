“We Have to Earn the Trust of the Public”

Jon Bateman: We’ve gone through several election cycles where the media has really been in the spotlight, and people on all sides are asking tough questions about the role of the media during elections and how it can behave responsibly. Do we need a new rule book for the media?

Katherine Maher: I love that you said “all sides.” I think that that’s so important. We start from the position in our work and in our reporting that no single person can be reduced to a single belief. People come to the table with very complex and nuanced perspectives. Sometimes they can hold contradictory perspectives. I know I hold contradictory perspectives at times. It’s important for us to see the totality of people.

And there’s an expression, that comes out of James Joyce, that the specific is actually the universal. So I think that the more that we’re able to tell the stories of individual voters, priorities, issues, and candidates—that is actually the sort of thing that is going to be much more meaningful in terms of our ability to be in service to the public.

What didn’t come up yet in our conversation is that, in the context of information trust, the more that people understand in advance of an issue about an issue, the more confidence they have in the outcome after that event has happened. It’s giving people awareness about what the context is going into the vote. It’s about giving awareness about what the events are going into the vote. It’s about performing that service well.

Jon Bateman: There are several audience questions on the theme of disinformation and how it’s tackled at NPR, and several are framed in terms of the Uri Berliner essay and what can be learned from it. One of the questions is about how you as a manager and leader send the right signal to your employees about what they can do about their internal concerns.

Uri went public with his concerns, ended up being suspended, and has now resigned. What’s the message to your staff about how they can actually have their concerns heard in a meaningful way without fear of reprisal?

Katherine Maher: I read Uri’s letter, and I never had the chance to meet him personally. I wish in some ways that I had had that chance so that we could have talked about what his concerns were. I don’t have any editorial guidance on the newsroom, but it would’ve been interesting to hear and be able to think about: structurally, what can we do?

I already talked about audience research—that’s a big priority for us, understanding what it is that Americans need. That is our public mandate.

But one thing that I did right away in coming in was set up a quarterly editorial meeting that brings in our member stations—nearly 250 newsrooms that have a pulse on what’s going on in their communities to participate in the editorial process, to make sure that we’re covering the right range of issues that speak to the wide variety of people in this nation and their beliefs, needs, and interests. We’re doing that in a way that feels as though it’s fair and representative, and we’re able to serve all of those audiences without fear or favor.

The other thing was setting up a monthly newsroom meeting where we’re able to take a look at what the coverage has been looking back over the course of the past month and how we are covering certain topics. Do we have enough balance around certain issues? Have we leaned a little heavily on one topic over the course of the month, maybe because it's the news? Are we also taking a break to say, “What aren’t we covering, and what are the issues that need to be in here as well?”

So those are two things right off the bat to think about how we [can ensure] a really wide range of perspectives and views. I think another piece is making sure we have active and robust debate in the newsroom from a wide variety of perspectives, so that those conversations are being had.

Again, that is something that is a newsroom imperative. But giving people the ability to feel as though those conversations are welcomed, those are incredibly important priorities for us in order to be of service to the widest number of people.

I think the best way to bring up issues is to have these conversations with our colleagues. I was not there over the course of the previous few years. I don’t know what happened or didn’t happen. I can’t speak to that, but I know that there’s a real appetite internally within our newsroom to have these conversations. We want to have them. We want to know how to be accountable, how to be better, how to serve the American public as well as it deserves to be served.

Jon Bateman: I think your point about newsroom debate is essential and cuts to the heart of some of what people are discussing about journalism and NPR today. One notion that’s come up is having enough viewpoint diversity in a newsroom that those debates occur, are meaningful, and feel comfortable for people. Is that kind of diversity something that you track internally? How do you get a handle on whether those things are happening or not?

Katherine Maher: I think that’s reflected in the stories. I think that’s reflected in what is the audience that we serve and how much value do they get out of our work. Tracking individual viewpoints—this is the thing about journalism is that people come from all sorts of backgrounds. They have different lived experiences, but they come to the table to do the work and uphold journalistic ethics and integrity.

And that means reporting stories based on the facts. That means reporting stories that matter. That means ensuring that we’re rigorous with our sourcing. That means ensuring that we are focused on delivering what is accurate and what we know about the world today, and then updating it again, because the news is constantly changing and we’re going to need to follow those stories to make sure that we’re really doing it well.

That is what the most important work of journalism actually is: are we covering the stories from a wide enough variety of perspectives? Is it reflected in how well the audience feels served? Do we have a wide enough audience that is representative of our nation? That is the priority, and that’s actually the way that we should be thinking about this.

Jon Bateman: Sometimes the lines between disinformation and genuinely contested narratives or evidence are quite blurry—for example, of the effectiveness of different coronavirus response policies. How do you at NPR ensure that efforts to fight disinformation don’t inadvertently cut off genuine debate and discussion, which could even feed further conspiracy theories about what they don’t want you to know?

Katherine Maher: I think that the focus of our work really is around how do we cover the topic of disinformation in a really clear way. I don’t think [disinformation] is a great word, but it’s the word that we have, right?

Jon Bateman: Yeah.

Katherine Maher: And I think that, generally speaking, the way that folks like yourself define this is largely around coordinated campaigns to mislead.

Jon Bateman: I think often false information intended to deceive, and it could often be a coordinated campaign. Absolutely.

Katherine Maher: So for the most part, we’re not actively fighting that in the newsroom. What we’re doing is we’re covering it from a journalistic perspective in the sense of what’s out there. What do people need to know? What are the experts like yourself telling us and making sure that we’re really rigorous about that in terms of our work? So we do have a team that covers this, but they definitely cover it from the perspective of a news organization rather than working on disinformation internally.

Jon Bateman: One thing on my mind is what we’ve seen not only at NPR but many, many other news organizations: internal disagreement about how the news should be reported. And increasingly, these internal debates are spilling into public view and creating more and more intense demands on leaders to be a broker of different points of view on news.

Where do you look for inspiration in terms of organizational management perspectives—newsrooms or other organizations that you feel are handling this well—or how you hope to handle these challenges?

Katherine Maher: I think that humility is actually the most important quality of any leader, of being open to when we get it wrong, being open to self-scrutiny, being able to ask ourselves the questions of how do we do better? I think that starts at the top, and that is why the first thing that is important to me is understanding who we are serving. That’s where the focus on audiences came from. That’s where the focus on being committed to our member stations comes from.

And I think that good ideas can come from all comers. One of the things that I said to the organization was: a mission that is successful in the world, that is enduring and meaningful, is one that is held widely outside your own institution. It’s why you do the work that you do. I believe that our mission is very widely shared in the world too, and that’s about listening to your strongest allies. And it’s about listening to your most loyal opposition because they’re deeply invested in your mission, too.

