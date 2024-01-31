Countering Disinformation Effectively: An Evidence-Based Policy Guide

Key takeaways: There is strong evidence that truthful communications campaigns designed to engage people on a narrative and psychological level are more effective than facts alone. By targeting the deeper feelings and ideas that make false claims appealing, counter-messaging strategies have the potential to impact harder-to-reach audiences. Yet success depends on the complex interplay of many inscrutable factors. The best campaigns use careful audience analysis to select the most resonant messengers, mediums, themes, and styles—but this is a costly process whose success is hard to measure. Promising techniques include communicating respect and empathy, appealing to prosocial values, and giving the audience a sense of agency. Key sources: Jacob Davey, Henry Tuck, and Amarnath Amarasingam, “An Imprecise Science: Assessing Interventions for the Prevention, Disengagement and De-radicalisation of Left and Right-Wing Extremists,” Institute for Strategic Dialogue, 2019, https://www.isdglobal.org/isd-publications/an-imprecise-science-assessing-interventions-for-the-prevention-disengagement-and-de-radicalisation-of-left-and-right-wing-extremists.

Description and Use Cases

Counter-messaging, in this report, refers to truthful communications campaigns designed to compete with disinformation at a narrative and psychological level instead of relying solely on the presentation of facts. Counter-messaging is premised on the notion that evidence and logic aren’t the only, or even the primary, bases of what people believe. Rather, research has shown that people more readily accept claims which jibe with their preexisting worldviews and accepted stories about how the world works, especially if framed in moral or emotional terms.1Moreover, claims are more persuasive when the messenger is a trusted in-group member who appears to respect the audience members and have their best interests at heart. While such factors often facilitate the spread of disinformation, counter-messaging campaigns seek to leverage them in service of truthful ideas.

In a sense, counter-messaging is no different from ordinary political communication, which routinely uses narratives, emotion, and surrogate messengers to persuade. But counter-messaging is sometimes implemented with the specific goal of countering disinformation—often because purely rational appeals, like fact-checking, seem not to reach or have much impact on hard-core believers of false claims. By changing the narrative frame around an issue and speaking in ways designed to resonate, counter-messaging aims to make audiences more open to facts and less ready to accept sensational falsehoods.

One example comes from Poland, where xenophobia toward migrants from the Middle East during the Syrian civil war was fueled in part by false stories of disease and criminality.2 A Polish counter-messaging campaign called Our Daily Bread featured a video of refugees and other marginalized people baking bread, a cherished Polish activity. Rather than presenting facts and evidence about the impact of migration on Polish society or refuting false stories about migrants, the video instead used personal vignettes, evocative imagery, and unifying words. The video attracted significant media attention and was viewed more than 1 million times in the first day after its release.3 Similarly, many efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccines and counter disinformation about them employed themes of personal responsibility. Other such efforts focused on recruiting local doctors as messengers, based on the premise that many people trust their family doctors more than national authorities.4 Vaccine-related public messaging campaigns also partnered with Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith leaders to reach religious communities in Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States.5

As these examples indicate, counter-messaging is not always exclusively aimed at countering false claims; other common objectives include promoting desirable behaviors, bolstering social cohesion, and rallying support for government policies. Many initiatives have sought specifically to thwart terrorist recruitment under the banner of “countering violent extremism” and “deradicalization.” For example, the Redirect Method developed by Jigsaw and Moonshot used digital advertising to steer individuals searching for extremist content toward “constructive alternate messages.”6 Other approaches have used one-on-one online conversations or in-person mentorship relationships to dissuade those showing interest in extremism.7 While many of these efforts were designed to address Islamic extremists, they have also been applied to White supremacist and other hate groups.

How Much Do We Know?

For decades, disciplines such as social psychology, political science, communications, advertising, and media studies have researched issues relevant to counter-messaging. Fields that have themselves been subject to persistent disinformation—such as public health and climate science—have also devoted a great deal of attention to counter-messaging in recent years. Efforts to study and suppress hate and extremist groups are particularly relevant, because such groups often employ disinformation.8 Nevertheless, these bodies of knowledge, though replete with useful insights, have generally not used disinformation as their primary frame for evaluating the efficacy of counter-messaging. This leaves us to rely on analogies and parallels rather than direct evidence.

The relevant literature highlights how hard it is to assess the impact of any form of persuasion. For example, many studies of COVID-19-related counter-messages measured changes in subjects’ reported attitudes or beliefs but were unable to verify whether those shifts persisted or led to behavioral changes.9 Studies based on surveys or laboratory experiments are common, but these do not fully capture how audiences react in more natural settings. In the field of countering violent extremism, practitioners report lacking the expertise or resources to evaluate the impact of their work beyond using social media engagement metrics and their gut instinct.10 A review of online counter-extremism interventions similarly found “virtually all” of the evaluations included in the study measured processes, like social media engagement, not outcomes. The review offered several proposals for more impact-based assessments, such as the inclusion of calls to action like contacting a hotline, which can be quantified as a sign of behavior.11

How Effective Does It Seem?

The core insight of counter-messaging—that communications tailored to the narrative and psychological needs of a specific audience are more effective than generic, purely fact-based approaches—is well-established.12 Beyond this basic premise, however, it is difficult to generalize about counter-messaging because of the intervention’s breadth, diversity, and overlap with ordinary politics. Some forms seem capable of affecting individuals’ beliefs and, more rarely, influencing the behaviors informed by those beliefs. Yet success may often depend on the interplay of a large number of factors that can be difficult to discern or control. A granular understanding of the audience should, in theory, enable the selection of mediums, messengers, messages, styles, and tones most likely to resonate with them.13 In practice, developing this audience understanding is a difficult task and determining the best communication approaches is an evolving science at best.

One theme that emerges from many assessments of counter-messaging . . . is the importance of communicating respect and empathy.

One theme that emerges from many assessments of counter-messaging, including public health and counter-extremism interventions, is the importance of communicating respect and empathy. People are often put off by the sense that they are being debated or chastised.14 For example, counselors working with White supremacists had the most success in changing subjects’ views through sustained dialogue that avoided moral judgement.15 Encouraging empathy toward others, such as religious minorities or immigrants, can also be effective; one study found that such messages make individuals more likely to delete their previous hate speech and less likely use hate speech again in the future.16 Similar efforts may be useful in reaching the so-called moveable middle, such as social media spectators who do not spread hateful content or false information themselves but are open to persuasion in either direction. For example, a study on anti-Roma hate speech in Slovakia found more users left pro-Roma comments on anti-Roma posts after researchers intervened with counter-speech.17

Other studies have explored how moral and emotional framings affect audiences, including their perceptions of what is true. Studies of climate change skepticism found that the most effective messages for countering misinformation offer individuals the sense that they can take meaningful action, as opposed to messages that portray the world as doomed.18 A review of public health messaging found some audience segments were moved more by calls to protect themselves or loved ones than by appeals to social responsibility.19

The speaker of the counter-message seems to be quite important. Studies in the rural United States found that friends and family members, community organizations, religious leaders, and medical professionals were the most effective messengers in responding to COVID-19 rumors. In India, health professionals and peers were found to be the most trusted.20 Given the influence of informal messengers like social peers, analysts have considered the possibility of using them for official objectives.21 Volunteer groups countering disinformation, such as the Lithuanian Elves or the North Atlantic Fella Organization, can bring scale, authenticity, and creativity—traits that official efforts often lack.22 Likewise, organic content used to rebut extremist claims and narratives appears more persuasive than government-created content.

There is a risk that poorly designed counter-messaging campaigns can entrench or elevate the very views being rebutted.23 A U.S. Department of State campaign called Think Again, Turn Away illustrates this problem. The anti–Islamic State campaign, launched in 2013, engaged directly with extremists on Twitter but was ultimately deemed counterproductive. Its graphic content and combative tone increased the visibility of Islamic State accounts that replied to the campaign’s posts with anti-U.S. rhetoric, while forcing the State Department to engage on unflattering topics like the torture of Iraqi prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison.24 Critics have claimed that Think Again, Turn Away was not focused on the drivers of online extremism and was too clearly affiliated with the U.S. government to serve as a credible messenger. These shortcomings point to the complexities of effective counter-messaging and the need to carefully think through message control, effective messengers, appropriate mediums, and characteristics of the target audience.

How Easily Does It Scale?

Counter-messaging faces implementation challenges due to its often reactive nature. Campaigns frequently arise in response to a belated recognition that disinformation narratives have already grown in strength and impact. Such narratives may have roots going back years, decades, or longer, and their adherents can build up psychological investments over a lifetime. The narratives underpinning disinformation also often evoke powerful emotions, like fear, which can be difficult to defuse once activated.25 To mitigate disinformation’s first-mover advantages, counter-messengers can try to anticipate such narratives before they spread—for example, predicting attacks on mail-in voting during the 2020 U.S. election—but this is not always feasible.

The need to tailor counter-messaging to a specific audience and context makes scaling more difficult. Reaching large audiences may require breaking them into identifiable subpopulations, each of which would then receive its own research, message development, and novel or even competing strategies. Opting instead for a more generic, large-scale campaign risks undercutting much of the specificity associated with effective counter-messaging. Moreover, broad campaigns increase the odds of misfires, such as the use of messages or messengers that persuade one audience while making another audience double down on its initial beliefs. Elevating rumors or extremist viewpoints is a particular concern. When a concerning narrative is not yet widespread, campaigners may want to pair strategic silence on the national stage with more discrete messaging that targets specific populations more likely to encounter the narrative.26 When the narrative at issue has already become popular, a broad counter-messaging strategy may be appropriate. New digital technologies have the potential to make counter-messaging cheaper and easier to scale, just as innovation can aid in spreading disinformation.

Given the costs of effective counter-messaging at scale, many campaigns seem only modestly funded. The State Department’s now-shuttered Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications spent only $6 million on digital outreach in 2012, the year before it launched Think Again, Turn Away.27 The center’s successor entity, the Global Engagement Center, had a budget of more than $74 million in 2020.28 Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign—which included multiple mediums and consultants for outreach to specific vulnerable communities—cost about $24 million.29 For comparison, major brands spend much, much more on advertising (about 10 percent of total revenue, according to one survey).30 Volunteer-driven efforts, like the North Atlantic Fella Organization, may be appealing partners for external funders due to their low cost and high authenticity. However, overt official support for such activities can diminish their credibility. Extremism scholar Benjamin Lee suggests that looser relationships involving “provision of tools and training” might mitigate this risk.31

