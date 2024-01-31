Countering Disinformation Effectively: An Evidence-Based Policy Guide

Summary
Disinformation is widely seen as a pressing challenge for democracies worldwide. Many policymakers are grasping for quick, effective ways to dissuade people from adopting and spreading false beliefs that degrade democratic discourse and can inspire violent or dangerous actions. Yet disinformation has proven difficult to define, understand, and measure, let alone address.
Even when leaders know what they want to achieve in countering disinformation, they struggle to make an impact and often don’t realize how little is known about the effectiveness of policies commonly recommended by experts. Policymakers also sometimes fixate on a few pieces of the disinformation puzzle—including novel technologies like social media and artificial intelligence (AI)—without considering the full range of possible responses in realms such as education, journalism, and political institutions.
This report offers a high-level, evidence-informed guide to some of the major proposals for how democratic governments, platforms, and others can counter disinformation. It distills core insights from empirical research and real-world data on ten diverse kinds of policy interventions, including fact-checking, foreign sanctions, algorithmic adjustments, and counter-messaging campaigns. For each case study, we aim to give policymakers an informed sense of the prospects for success—bridging the gap between the mostly meager scientific understanding and the perceived need to act. This means answering three core questions: How much is known about an intervention? How effective does the intervention seem, given current knowledge? And how easy is it to implement at scale?
Overall Findings
- There is no silver bullet or “best” policy option. None of the interventions considered in this report were simultaneously well-studied, very effective, and easy to scale. Rather, the utility of most interventions seems quite uncertain and likely depends on myriad factors that researchers have barely begun to probe. For example, the precise wording and presentation of social media labels and fact-checks can matter a lot, while counter-messaging campaigns depend on a delicate match of receptive audiences with credible speakers. Bold claims that any one policy is the singular, urgent solution to disinformation should be treated with caution.
- Policymakers should set realistic expectations. Disinformation is a chronic historical phenomenon with deep roots in complex social, political, and economic structures. It can be seen as jointly driven by forces of supply and demand. On the supply side, there are powerful political and commercial incentives for some actors to engage in, encourage, or tolerate deception, while on the demand side, psychological needs often draw people into believing false narratives. Credible options exist to curb both supply and demand, but technocratic solutionism still has serious limits against disinformation. Finite resources, knowledge, political will, legal authority, and civic trust constrain what is possible, at least in the near- to medium-term.
- Democracies should adopt a portfolio approach to manage uncertainty. Policymakers should act like investors, pursuing a diversified mixture of counter-disinformation efforts while learning and rebalancing over time. A healthy policy portfolio would include tactical actions that appear well-researched or effective (like fact-checking and labeling social media content). But it would also involve costlier, longer-term bets on promising structural reforms (like supporting local journalism and media literacy). Each policy should come with a concrete plan for ongoing reassessment.
- Long-term, structural reforms deserve more attention. Although many different counter-disinformation policies are being implemented in democracies, outsized attention goes to the most tangible, immediate, and visible actions. For example, platforms, governments, and researchers routinely make headlines for announcing the discovery or disruption of foreign and other inauthentic online networks. Yet such actions, while helpful, usually have narrow impacts. In comparison, more ambitious but slower-moving efforts to revive local journalism and improve media literacy (among other possibilities) receive less notice despite encouraging research on their prospects.
- Platforms and tech cannot be the sole focus. Research suggests that social media platforms help to fuel disinformation in various ways—for example, through recommendation algorithms that encourage and amplify misleading content. Yet digital platforms exist alongside, and interact with, many other online and offline forces. The rhetoric of political elites, programming on traditional media sources like TV, and narratives circulating among trusted community members are all highly influential in shaping people’s speech, beliefs, and behaviors. At the same time, the growing number of digital platforms dilutes the effectiveness of actions by any single company to counter disinformation. Given this interplay of many voices and amplifiers, effective policy will involve complementary actions in multiple spheres.
- Countering disinformation is not always apolitical. Those working to reduce the spread and impact of disinformation often see themselves as disinterested experts and technocrats—operating above the fray of political debate, neither seeking nor exercising political power. Indeed, activities like removing inauthentic social media assets are more or less politically neutral. But other efforts, such as counter-messaging campaigns that use storytelling or emotional appeals to compete with false ideas at a narrative and psychological level, can be hard to distinguish from traditional political advocacy. Ultimately, any institutional effort to declare what is true and what is false—and to back such declarations with power, resources, or prestige—implies some claim of authority and therefore can be seen as having political meaning (and consequences). Denying this reality risks encouraging overreach, or inviting blowback, which deepens distrust.
- Research gaps are pervasive. The relatively robust study of fact-checking offers clues about the possibilities and the limits of future research on other countermeasures. On the one hand, dedicated effort has enabled researchers to validate fact-checking as a generally useful tool. Policymakers can have some confidence that fact-checking is worthy of investment. On the other hand, researchers have learned that fact-checking’s efficacy can vary a lot depending on a host of highly contextual, poorly understood factors. Moreover, numerous knowledge gaps and methodological biases remain even after hundreds of published studies on fact-checking. Because fact-checking represents the high-water mark of current knowledge about counter-disinformation measures, it can be expected that other measures will likewise require sustained research over long periods—from fundamental theory to highly applied studies.
- Research is a generational task with uncertain outcomes. The knowledge gaps highlighted in this report can serve as a road map for future research. Filling these gaps will take more than commissioning individual studies; major investments in foundational research infrastructure, such as human capital, data access, and technology, are needed. That said, social science progresses slowly, and it rarely yields definite answers to the most vexing current questions. Take economics, for example: a hundred years of research has helped Western policymakers curb (though not eliminate) depressions, recessions, and panics—yet economists still debate great questions of taxes and trade and are reckoning only belatedly with catastrophic climate risks. The mixed record of economics offers a sobering benchmark for the study of disinformation, which is a far less mature and robust field.
- Generative AI will have complex effects but might not be a game changer. Rapid AI advances could soon make it much easier and cheaper to create realistic and/or personalized false content. Even so, the net impact on society remains unclear. Studies suggest that people’s willingness to believe false (or true) information is often not primarily driven by the content’s level of realism. Rather, other factors such as repetition, narrative appeal, perceived authority, group identification, and the viewer’s state of mind can matter more. Meanwhile, studies of microtargeted ads—already highly data-driven and automated—cast doubt on the notion that personalized messages are uniquely compelling. Generative AI can also be used to counter disinformation, not just foment it. For example, well-designed and human-supervised AI systems may help fact-checkers work more quickly. While the long-term impact of generative AI remains unknown, it’s clear that disinformation is a complex psychosocial phenomenon and is rarely reducible to any one technology.
Case Study Summaries
- Supporting Local Journalism. There is strong evidence that the decline of local news outlets, particularly newspapers, has eroded civic engagement, knowledge, and trust—helping disinformation to proliferate. Bolstering local journalism could plausibly help to arrest or reverse such trends, but this has not been directly tested. Cost is a major challenge, given the expense of quality journalism and the depth of the industry’s financial decline. Philanthropy can provide targeted support, such as seed money for experimentation. But a long-term solution would probably require government intervention and/or alternate business models. This could include direct subsidies (channeled through nongovernmental intermediaries) or indirect measures, such as tax exemptions and bargaining rights.
- Media Literacy Education. There is significant evidence that media literacy training can help people identify false stories and unreliable news sources. However, variation in pedagogical approaches means the effectiveness of one program does not necessarily imply the effectiveness of another. The most successful variants empower motivated individuals to take control of their media consumption and seek out high-quality information—instilling confidence and a sense of responsibility alongside skills development. While media literacy training shows promise, it suffers challenges in speed, scale, and targeting. Reaching large numbers of people, including those most susceptible to disinformation, is expensive and takes many years.
- Fact-Checking. A large body of research indicates that fact-checking can be an effective way to correct false beliefs about specific claims, especially for audiences that are not heavily invested in the partisan elements of the claims. However, influencing factual beliefs does not necessarily result in attitudinal or behavioral changes, such as reduced support for a deceitful politician or a baseless policy proposal. Moreover, the efficacy of fact-checking depends a great deal on contextual factors—such as wording, presentation, and source—that are not well understood. Even so, fact-checking seems unlikely to cause a backfire effect that leads people to double down on false beliefs. Fact-checkers face a structural disadvantage in that false claims can be created more cheaply and disseminated more quickly than corrective information; conceivably, technological innovations could help shift this balance.
- Labeling Social Media Content. There is a good body of evidence that labeling false or untrustworthy content with additional context can make users less likely to believe and share it. Large, assertive, and disruptive labels are the most effective, while cautious and generic labels often do not work. Reminders that nudge users to consider accuracy before resharing show promise, as do efforts to label news outlets with credibility scores. Different audiences may react differently to labels, and there are risks that remain poorly understood: labels can sometimes cause users to become either overly credulous or overly skeptical of unlabeled content, for example. Major social media platforms have embraced labels to a large degree, but further scale-up may require better information-sharing or new technologies that combine human judgment with algorithmic efficiency.
- Counter-messaging Strategies. There is strong evidence that truthful communications campaigns designed to engage people on a narrative and psychological level are more effective than facts alone. By targeting the deeper feelings and ideas that make false claims appealing, counter-messaging strategies have the potential to impact harder-to-reach audiences. Yet success depends on the complex interplay of many inscrutable factors. The best campaigns use careful audience analysis to select the most resonant messengers, mediums, themes, and styles—but this is a costly process whose success is hard to measure. Promising techniques include communicating respect and empathy, appealing to prosocial values, and giving the audience a sense of agency.
- Cybersecurity for Elections and Campaigns. There is good reason to think that campaign- and election-related cybersecurity can be significantly improved, which would prevent some hack-and-leak operations and fear-inducing breaches of election systems. The cybersecurity field has come to a strong consensus on certain basic practices, many of which remain unimplemented by campaigns and election administrators. Better cybersecurity would be particularly helpful in preventing hack-and-leaks, though candidates will struggle to prioritize cybersecurity given the practical imperatives of campaigning. Election systems themselves can be made substantially more secure at a reasonable cost. However, there is still no guarantee that the public would perceive such systems as secure in the face of rhetorical attacks by losing candidates.
- Statecraft, Deterrence, and Disruption. Cyber operations targeting foreign influence actors can temporarily frustrate specific foreign operations during sensitive periods, such as elections, but any long-term effect is likely marginal. There is little evidence to show that cyber operations, sanctions, or indictments have achieved strategic deterrence, though some foreign individuals and contract firms may be partially deterrable. Bans on foreign platforms and state media outlets have strong first-order effects (reducing access to them); their second-order consequences include retaliation against democratic media by the targeted state. All in all, the most potent tool of statecraft may be national leaders’ preemptive efforts to educate the public. Yet in democracies around the world, domestic disinformation is far more prolific and influential than foreign influence operations.
- Removing Inauthentic Asset Networks. The detection and removal from platforms of accounts or pages that misrepresent themselves has obvious merit, but its effectiveness is difficult to assess. Fragmentary data—such as unverified company statements, draft platform studies, and U.S. intelligence—suggest that continuous takedowns might be capable of reducing the influence of inauthentic networks and imposing some costs on perpetrators. However, few platforms even claim to have achieved this, and the investments required are considerable. Meanwhile, the threat posed by inauthentic asset networks remains unclear: a handful of empirical studies suggest that such networks, and social media influence operations more generally, may not be very effective at spreading disinformation. These early findings imply that platform takedowns may receive undue attention in public and policymaking discourse.
- Reducing Data Collection and Targeted Ads. Data privacy protections can be used to reduce the impact of microtargeting, or data-driven personalized messages, as a tool of disinformation. However, nascent scholarship suggests that microtargeting—while modestly effective in political persuasion—falls far short of the manipulative powers often ascribed to it. To the extent that microtargeting works, privacy protections seem to measurably undercut its effectiveness. But this carries high economic costs—not only for tech and ad companies, but also for small and medium businesses that rely on digital advertising. Additionally, efforts to blunt microtargeting can raise the costs of political activity in general, especially for activists and minority groups who lack access to other communication channels.
- Changing Recommendation Algorithms. Although platforms are neither the sole sources of disinformation nor the main causes of political polarization, there is strong evidence that social media algorithms intensify and entrench these off-platform dynamics. Algorithmic changes therefore have the potential to ameliorate the problem; however, this has not been directly studied by independent researchers, and the market viability of such changes is uncertain. Major platforms’ optimizing for something other than engagement would undercut the core business model that enabled them to reach their current size. Users could opt in to healthier algorithms via middleware or civically minded alternative platforms, but most people probably would not. Additionally, algorithms are blunt and opaque tools: using them to curb disinformation would also suppress some legitimate content.
Methodology
This report offers high-level, evidence-informed assessments of ten commonly proposed ways to counter disinformation. It summarizes the quantity and quality of research, the evidence of efficacy, and the ease of scalable implementation. Building on other work that has compiled policy proposals or collected academic literature, this report seeks to synthesize social science and practitioner knowledge for an audience of policymakers, funders, journalists, and others in democratic countries.1 Rather than recommending a specific policy agenda, it aims to clarify key considerations that leaders should weigh based on their national and institutional contexts, available resources, priorities, and risk tolerance.
To conduct this research, we compiled a list of nearly two dozen counter-disinformation measures frequently proposed by experts, scholars, and policymakers.2 We then selected ten for inclusion based on several factors. First, we prioritized proposals that had a fairly direct connection to the problem of disinformation. For example, we excluded antitrust enforcement against tech companies because it affects disinformation in an indirect way, making it difficult to evaluate in this report. Second, we focused on countermeasures that could plausibly be subject to meaningful empirical study. We therefore did not consider diplomatic efforts to build international norms against disinformation, for example, or changes to platforms’ legal liability as intermediaries. Third, we sought to cover a diverse range of interventions. This meant including actions implementable by the government, the private sector, and civil society; tactical measures as well as structural reforms; and multiple theories of change such as resilience, disruption, and deterrence.
The ten selected interventions became the subjects of this report’s ten case studies. Each case study defines the intervention, gives concrete use cases, and highlights additional reading. The case studies focus on three questions: How much is known about an intervention? How effective does it seem, given current knowledge? And how easy is it to implement at scale? To develop these case studies, we reviewed hundreds of academic papers, previous meta-analyses, programmatic literature, and other relevant materials. We also conducted a series of workshops and consultations with scholars, practitioners, policymakers, and funders. We drew on experts with domain knowledge to vet individual case studies, as well as those with a broader view of the counter-disinformation field to provide feedback on the project as a whole. The resulting report expresses the views of the authors alone.
Although this report reviews a number of important, commonly proposed policy ideas, it is not comprehensive. In particular, we did not study the following significant categories of long-term, large-scale change. First, political institutions could try to perform stronger gatekeeping functions. This may involve reforms of party primaries, redistricting processes, and campaign finance systems. Second, tech platforms might need stronger incentives and capacity to curb disinformation. This could involve new regulation, diversification of revenue, and market power reductions that enable users, advertisers, activists, and others to provide checks on major platforms. Third, the public may need more encouragement to value truth and place trust in truthful institutions and figures. This might involve addressing the many root causes of popular alienation, fear, and anger, such as with local community-building efforts, a reversal of geographic sorting, improvements to economic prospects, and healing of racial grievances. Any of these ideas would be daunting to implement, and none are easy to assess. But they all have serious potential to help counter disinformation—perhaps even more so than the ten interventions studied in this report.
Challenges and Cautions
Before seeking to counter disinformation, policymakers should carefully consider what this idea means. “Disinformation,” usually defined as information known by the speaker to be false, is a notoriously tricky concept that comes with numerous limitations, contradictions, and risks.1
Conceptual Challenges
Identifying disinformation presents several puzzles. For one thing, labeling any claim as false requires invoking an authoritative truth. Yet the institutions and professions most capable of discerning the truth—such as science, journalism, and courts—are sometimes wrong and often distrusted. Moreover, true facts can be selectively assembled to create an overall narrative that is arguably misleading but not necessarily false in an objective sense. This may be even more common and influential than outright lies, yet it’s unclear whether it counts as disinformation. In fact, “disinformation” is frequently conflated with a range of other political and societal maladies such as polarization, extremism, and hate. All of these are technically distinct issues, though they can be causally related to disinformation and to each other. Finally, it is difficult to know whether someone spreading false claims does so intentionally. Disinformation typically passes through a long chain of both witting and unwitting speakers.
The challenges of the term “disinformation” are not merely theoretical; they have influenced public debates. Despite the word’s scientific-sounding imprimatur, it is often invoked quite loosely to denigrate any viewpoint seen as wrong, baseless, disingenuous, or harmful. Such usage has the effect of pathologizing swaths of routine discourse: after all, disagreements about what is wrong, baseless, disingenuous, or harmful are what drives democratic politics and social change. Moreover, today’s talk of “disinformation” can sometimes imply a more novel, solvable problem than really exists. Although the word has been familiar in the West for decades, it attained new currency just a few years ago after a series of catalyzing episodes—such as Russian election interference in the United States—involving social media. This led many people to see social media as the defining cause of disinformation, rather than one driver or manifestation of it. The messy battle for truth is, of course, an eternal aspect of human society.
For policymaking, reliance on a loaded but vague idea like “disinformation” brings several risks. When the term is used to imply that normal and necessary public discourse is dangerously disordered, it encourages the empowerment of technocrats to manage speech and, in turn, potentially erodes legal and normative boundaries that sustain democracy. Moreover, the term’s vagaries and contradictions are already well understood by segments of the public and have been seized upon, including by disinformers themselves, to undermine counter-disinformation efforts. In some cases, those accused of spreading disinformation have successfully sought to reclaim the term by arguing that counter-disinformation efforts are the real sources of disinformation, thus reversing the roles of perpetrator and victim.
This risk is most obvious in authoritarian regimes and flawed democracies, where leaders may suppress dissent by labeling it disinformation. But the problem can manifest in other ways too. A prominent U.S. example was the 2020 public letter by former intelligence officials warning that the then-recent disclosure of Hunter Biden’s laptop data “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”2 Later, when the data’s authenticity was largely confirmed, those promoting the laptop story said the letter itself was a form of disinformation.3 Similar boomerang patterns have previously been seen with “fake news,” a phrase that originally described unethical content farms but was quickly repurposed to delegitimize truthful journalism. To be sure, such boomerangs often rest on exaggerated or bad faith claims. Yet they exploit a core truth: “disinformation” is a flawed, malleable term whose implied assertion of authority can lead to overreach and blowback.
For these and other reasons, a growing number of experts reject the term “disinformation.” Some prefer to focus instead on “misinformation” (which elides intent) or “influence/information operations” (which de-emphasizes falsity). Others favor more self-consciously political terms such as “propaganda” or “information warfare,” which they see as clearer warnings of the problem. A range of alternative conceptions have been proposed, including “malinformation” and “information disorder.” Recently, some experts have advocated holistic concepts, like “information ecology” or “information and society,” that shift attention away from individual actors or claims and toward larger social systems. Meanwhile, platforms have developed their own quasi-legalistic argot—such as Meta’s “coordinated inauthentic behavior”—to facilitate governance and enforcement.
There is also a growing set of scholars and commentators who believe the field itself, not just its terminology, must be fundamentally rethought.4 Some point out that disinformation and its ilk are elastic notions which tend to reflect the biases of whoever invokes them. Others observe that disinformation isn’t pervasive or influential enough to explain the ills often attributed to it. Several critics have gone so far as to label the disinformation crisis a moral panic, one suffered most acutely by elite groups. On this telling, privileged and expert classes—such as the White liberals who for decades dominated academia and journalism in the United States—have seized upon a perceived surge of disinformation to explain their recent loss of control over the national discourse. This story, rooted in nostalgia for a mythical era of shared truth, offers a comforting, depoliticized morality play: right-thinking in-groups are under siege by ignorant out-groups in the thrall of manipulative (often foreign) bogeymen. The narrative has troubling historical antecedents, such as baseless Cold War–era fears of communist “brainwashing” that led to curtailment of civil liberties in the West.
Despite all these complications and pitfalls, this report begrudgingly embraces the term “disinformation” for three primary reasons. First, it captures a specific, real, and damaging phenomenon: malicious falsehoods are undermining democratic stability and governance around the world. However difficult it may be to identify or define disinformation at the edges, a set of core cases clearly exists and deserves serious attention from policymakers. A paradigmatic example is the “Stop the Steal” movement in the United States. The claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is provably false, was put forward with demonstrated bad faith, and has deeply destabilized the country. Second, other phrases have their own problems, and no single term has yet emerged as a clearly better alternative. Third, “disinformation” remains among the most familiar terms for policymakers and other stakeholders who constitute the key audience for this report.
Evaluation Challenges
Beyond the conceptual issues, policymakers should also be aware of several foundational challenges in assessing the efficacy of disinformation countermeasures. Each of these challenges emerged time and again in the development of this report’s case studies.
- The underlying problem is hard to measure. It is hard to know how well a countermeasure works if analysts don’t also know how much impact disinformation has, both before and after the countermeasure is implemented. In fact, countermeasures are only necessary insofar as disinformation is influential to begin with. Unfortunately, experts broadly agree that disinformation (like other forms of influence) is poorly understood and hard to quantify. A 2021 Princeton University meta-analysis commissioned by Carnegie found that “[e]mpirical research on how influence operations can affect people and societies—for example, by altering beliefs, changing voting behavior, or inspiring political violence—is limited and scattered.”5 It specifically noted that “empirical research does not yet adequately answer many of the most pressing questions facing policymakers” regarding the effectiveness of various influence tactics, the role of the medium used (such as specific online platforms), the duration of influence effects, and country-level differences. Until more is known about disinformation itself, the ability to assess countermeasures will remain limited.
- Success can be defined in multiple ways. What makes an intervention successful in countering disinformation? An effective intervention might be one that stops someone from embracing a false belief, or discourages people from acting based on false claims, or slows the spread of false information, or protects the integrity of democratic decisionmaking, among other possibilities. All of these effects can be measured over varying time horizons. Additionally, effectiveness is tied to an intervention’s cost, scalability, and the willingness of key stakeholders to facilitate implementation. The risk of blowback is another factor: decisionmakers should consider potential second-, third-, and higher-order effects on the information environment. In short, there is no single way to understand success. Policymakers must decide this for themselves.
- Policies can coincide, synergize, and conflict with each other. This report offers discrete evaluations of ten countermeasure types. In reality, multiple kinds of interventions should be implemented at the same time. Simultaneous, interconnected efforts are necessary to address the many complex drivers of disinformation. Policymakers and analysts must therefore avoid judging any one policy option as if it could or should provide a comprehensive solution. An ideal assessment would consider how several interventions can work together, including potential synergies, conflicts, and trade-offs. Such holistic analysis would be extremely difficult to do, however, and is beyond the scope of this report.
- Subpopulations matter and may react differently. Many studies of disinformation countermeasures focus on their overall efficacy with respect to the general population, or the “average” person. However, atypical people—those at the tails of the statistical distribution—sometimes matter more. People who consume or share the largest amount of disinformation, hold the most extreme or conspiratorial views, have the biggest influence in their social network, or harbor the greatest propensity for violence often have disproportionate impact on society. Yet these tail groups are harder to study. Policymakers should take care not to assume that interventions which appear generally effective have the same level of impact on important tail groups. Conversely, interventions that look ineffective at a population level may still be able to influence key subpopulations.
- Findings may not generalize across countries and regions. The feasibility and impact of an intervention can vary from place to place. For example, the United States is more polarized than most other advanced democracies, and it faces greater constitutional constraints and government gridlock. On the other hand, the United States has outsized influence over the world’s leading social media platforms and possesses relatively wealthy philanthropic institutions and, at the national level, a robust independent press. These kinds of distinctive characteristics will shape what works in the United States, while other countries must consider their own national contexts. Unfortunately, much of the available research focuses on the United States and a handful of other wealthy Western democracies. This report incorporates some examples from other countries, but geographic bias remains present.
These evaluation challenges have no easy solutions. Researchers are working to fill knowledge gaps and define clearer policy objectives, but doing so will take years or even decades. Meanwhile, policymakers must somehow forge ahead. Ideally, they will draw upon the best information available while remaining cognizant of the many unknowns. The following case studies are designed with those twin goals in mind.
Case Study 1: Supporting Local Journalism
Key takeaways:
There is strong evidence that the decline of local news outlets, particularly newspapers, has eroded civic engagement, knowledge, and trust—helping disinformation to proliferate. Bolstering local journalism could plausibly help to arrest or reverse such trends, but this has not been directly tested. Cost is a major challenge, given the expense of quality journalism and the depth of the industry’s financial decline. Philanthropy can provide targeted support, such as seed money for experimentation. But a long-term solution would probably require government intervention and/or alternate business models. This could include direct subsidies (channeled through nongovernmental intermediaries) or indirect measures, such as tax exemptions and bargaining rights.
Key sources:
- “INN Index 2022: Enduring in Crisis, Surging in Local Communities,” Institute for Nonprofit News, July 27, 2022, https://inn.org/research/inn-index/inn-index-2022.
- Penelope Muse Abernathy, “News Deserts and Ghost Newspapers: Will Local News Survive?,” University of North Carolina, 2020, https://www.usnewsdeserts.com/reports/news-deserts-and-ghost-newspapers-will-local-news-survive/.
- Emily Bell, “Facebook Is Eating the World: It’s the End of the News as We Know It,” Columbia Journalism Review, March 7, 2016, https://www.cjr.org/60th/facebook-is-eating-the-world-emily-bell-end-of-news-as-we-know-it.php.
Description and Use Cases
Many analysts have called for investing in local journalism—especially print and digital media—as a way to counter disinformation. The hope is that high-quality local journalism can inform democratic deliberation, debunk false claims, and restore the feelings of trust and community that help to keep conspiracy theories at bay.1 More specifically, new financial investments would aim to halt or reverse the industry’s long-term financial deterioration. Local newspapers and other outlets have seen steady declines in ad revenue and readership for the last two decades, as the internet gave birth to more sophisticated forms of digital advertising and alternative sources of free information. According to one count, a fourth of the newspapers operating in the United States in 2004 had closed by the end of 2020.2 The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, causing widespread layoffs across print, broadcast, radio, and digital outlets.3 Such challenges have not been limited to the United States or Western countries: for example, COVID-19 “ravaged the revenue base” of Nigerian media organizations, according to one local publisher.4
New funding for local journalism could come from governments, philanthropists, commercial sources, or a combination of these. One model for government funding is the New Jersey Civic Information Consortium, a state-supported nonprofit. The consortium receives money from government and private sources, then disburses grants to projects that promote the “quantity and quality of civic information.”5 The use of a nonprofit intermediary aims to reduce the risk that government officials would leverage state funds to influence news coverage.6 Another model is for governments to use tax exemptions and other policy tools to financially boost the journalism industry without directly subsidizing it.7 In the United Kingdom, newspapers, books, and some news sites are exempt from the Value-Added Tax because of their public benefit.8 In Canada, people who purchase a digital news subscription can claim a tax exemption.9 Australia has taken another approach by passing legislation that empowers news publishers to jointly negotiate for compensation when platforms like Facebook and Google link to their content.10 Other advocates have proposed a tax on digital advertising that would be used to support journalism.11
Philanthropic support for local journalism can also come in various forms. Not-for-profit news outlets in North America currently get about half of their revenue from foundation grants, but national and global outlets receive more than two-thirds of these grant dollars.12 To bolster local outlets, a greater portion of grants could be redirected to them. The next largest source of funding for nonprofit newsrooms is individual gifts, which make up about 30 percent of revenue and primarily come from donations of $5,000 or more.13 However, small-dollar donations are growing; NewsMatch, a U.S. fundraising effort, encourages audiences to donate to local media organizations and matches individual donations with other sources of philanthropy. NewsMatch has raised more than $271 million since 2017.14
Multiple government, philanthropic, or commercial revenue streams can be combined in novel ways, as illustrated by Report for America. The initiative raised $8 million in 2022 to place reporting fellows in local newsrooms.15 A relatively small portion, about $650,000, was taxpayer money from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.16 The remainder came from foundations and technology companies, matched dollar-for-dollar by contributions split between the local newsrooms themselves and other local funders.
How Much Do We Know?
Research is clear that the decline of local journalism is associated with the drivers of disinformation. However, the inverse proposition—that greater funding for local journalists will reduce disinformation—does not automatically follow and has not been empirically tested.
Going forward, decisionmakers and scholars could study the link between disinformation and the health of local media outlets more closely by monitoring and evaluating the impact of local news startups on a variety of metrics related to disinformation, such as polarization, professed trust in institutions like the media and government, civic engagement and voter turnout, and susceptibility to online rumors.
How Effective Does It Seem?
Studies suggest at least two mechanisms whereby the decline of local media outlets can fuel the spread of disinformation.
First, the decline contributes to civic ignorance and apathy as voters become less informed about the issues, candidates, and stakes in local elections. Research indicates that reduced access to local news is linked to lower voter turnout and civic engagement as well as increased corruption and mismanagement. At least one longitudinal study also finds a relationship between the decline of local news, on the one hand, and diminished civic awareness and engagement on the other hand.17 These conditions ultimately erode public trust, which can increase belief in misinformation and conspiracy theories.18 Conversely, scholarship has shown that strong media is linked to robust civic participation. Many studies correlate the existence of local newspapers with higher turnout in local elections. And, at an individual level, a person’s consumption of local political news is associated with higher likelihood to vote.19 These patterns can be seen in a variety of electoral contexts—including downballot and judicial elections—and across historical periods, despite changing technology.20 A study of U.S. history from 1869 to 2004 found that a community’s civic participation rose when its first newspaper was created, and that this connection persisted even after the introduction of radio and television.21
When local media disappears, lower-quality information sources can fill the gap as people look elsewhere for information.
Second, when local media disappears, lower-quality information sources can fill the gap as people look elsewhere for information. Social media has emerged as a primary alternative.22 Although social media platforms contain plenty of accurate and authoritative voices, they also create opportunities for low-quality and hyperpartisan personalities and outlets (some of which pose as local newspapers) that spread misleading, divisive content.23 Indeed, research shows a connection between the decline of local media and the rise of polarization. For example, one study found that communities that lost their local newspaper became more polarized as voters replaced information from local media with more partisan cues picked up elsewhere, such as national cable TV.24 To be sure, polarizing content should not be equated with disinformation. Nevertheless, most analysts believe the two are linked: as voters drift away from the “mainstream” of the political spectrum—often, but not always, toward the right—they may become more accepting of less credible alternative media sources and misleading claims that align with their partisan preferences and demonize political opponents.25
Given the evidence that local media declines breed susceptibility to disinformation, it is reasonable to predict that efforts to bolster local media could have the opposite effect. However, that prediction has not yet been empirically tested. It is possible, for example, that people who have drifted from traditional local journalism toward social media as an information source might have developed new habits that would be difficult to reverse. Likewise, communities that have suffered a general loss of civic engagement and trust due to the decline of local media might now have less interest or faith in a startup newsroom than they previously would have.
How Easily Does It Scale?
Reversing the decline of local journalism is an extremely costly proposition, at least in the United States, because the scale of downsizing has been so large. A Georgetown University study found that newspapers employed 150,000 fewer people in 2022 compared to the 1980s—a decline of 63 percent. Although web publishers have replaced about half of those jobs, replacing the rest would require tremendous investment. For example, the American Journalism Project raised over $100 million to partially fund thirty-three nonprofit newsrooms—a small fraction of the 2,100 newsrooms that closed in the United States in the past two decades.26 Washington Post columnist Perry Bacon Jr. estimated in 2022 that it would cost at least $10 billion per year to hire 87,000 new journalists—that is, to ensure that each U.S. congressional district had 200 journalists, plus operational support.27 More localized coverage could be even costlier. In 2022, Democracy Fund created a calculator to estimate the total cost of meeting the information needs of every community in the United States. Hiring several reporters to cover crucial issues in each township and municipality would cost $52 billion per year.28
Philanthropy can provide targeted investments in particularly needy areas—for example, communities too small or poor to sustain local media on their own—and offer seed money to run experiments. But given the sums required, a large-scale solution would demand some combination of long-term government support, new journalistic business models, or other structural changes in the marketplace. The Australian bargaining law provides one promising case study. While critics said the approach would be unlikely to generate much revenue and would mostly benefit large publishers, an Australian government review found that Google and Meta reached thirty agreements with publications of varying size, including some groups of outlets. In its first year, the law raised more than $140 million for these outlets, much of which was used to hire new journalists and purchase equipment.29 Similar schemes are now being implemented in Canada and under consideration in California—though these efforts, like the Australia law, have faced strong initial pushback from big tech companies.30
Case Study 2: Media Literacy Education
Key takeaways:
There is significant evidence that media literacy training can help people identify false stories and unreliable news sources. However, variation in pedagogical approaches means the effectiveness of one program does not necessarily imply the effectiveness of another. The most successful variants empower motivated individuals to take control of their media consumption and seek out high-quality information—instilling confidence and a sense of responsibility alongside skills development. While media literacy training shows promise, it suffers challenges in speed, scale, and targeting. Reaching large numbers of people, including those most susceptible to disinformation, is expensive and takes many years.
Key sources:
- Monica Bulger and Patrick Davison, “The Promises, Challenges, and Futures of Media Literacy,” Data & Society, February 21, 2018, https://datasociety.net/library/the-promises-challenges-and-futures-of-media-literacy.
- Géraldine Wuyckens, Normand Landry, and Pierre Fastrez, “Untangling Media Literacy, Information Literacy, and Digital Literacy: A Systematic Meta-review of Core Concepts in Media Education,” Journal of Media Literacy Education 14 (2022), https://digitalcommons.uri.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1531&context=jmle.
- Erin Murrock, Joy Amulya, Mehri Druckman, and Tetiana Liubyva, “Winning the War on State-Sponsored Propaganda: Gains in the Ability to Detect Disinformation a Year and a Half After Completing a Ukrainian News Media Literacy Program,” Journal of Media Literacy Education 10 (2018): https://digitalcommons.uri.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1361&context=jmle.
Description and Use Cases
Increasing individuals’ media literacy through education and training is one of the most frequently recommended countermeasures against disinformation.1 Proponents argue that “media literacy and critical thinking are the first barrier to deception” and that teaching people these skills therefore enables them to better identify false claims.2 The National Association for Media Literacy Education defines media literacy as “the ability to access, analyze, evaluate, create, and act using all forms of communication.” However, scholars point to conceptual confusion around the term, and practitioners take many different approaches.3 Common goals include instilling knowledge of the media industry and journalistic practices, awareness of media manipulation and disinformation techniques, and familiarity with the internet and digital technologies.
Media literacy education initiatives target a range of different audiences, occur in multiple settings, and use a variety of methods—including intensive classroom-based coursework as well as short online videos and games. Many programs focus on children and adolescents,4 with research suggesting that young people are less familiar with the workings of the internet and digital media and more susceptible to online hoaxes and propaganda than commonly assumed.5 For example, a 2016 study of over 7,800 students found many failed to distinguish sponsored content and untrustworthy websites in search results.6 Public education is therefore one major vehicle to reach large numbers of people early in their lives, alongside other kinds of youth programs. Aspects of media literacy have long been embedded in general education and liberal arts curricula in advanced democracies, especially in subjects that emphasize critical reading and thinking, such as language arts, essay writing, civics, and rhetoric. Public libraries have also historically promoted media literacy.
Not all media literacy programs target young people. After all, people don’t necessarily age out of their susceptibility to disinformation; in fact, older individuals seem more likely to share false stories on Facebook.7 Media literacy training for adults may happen at libraries, senior citizen centers, recreational events, or professional settings. Civil society and government agencies have also run public awareness campaigns and released gamified education tools. For example, Sweden established a Psychological Defence Agency in 2022. Its responsibilities include leading “training, exercises and knowledge development” to help residents “identify and counter foreign malign information influence, disinformation and other dissemination of misleading information directed at Sweden.”8
One valuable case study is the International Research and Exchanges Board (IREX)’s Learn to Discern program, which has used a “train the trainers” approach in Ukraine and a number of other countries since 2015. This program equips volunteers to deliver a media literacy curriculum to members of their community.9 Reaching more vulnerable adults (for example, racial and ethnic minorities and those with fewer economic resources, less education, or less experience with the internet) is a policy priority for governments focused on media literacy.10
How Much Do We Know?
The body of scholarship on media literacy is large relative to most other disinformation countermeasures. For example, a 2022 literature review on digital literacy—one component of media literacy—found forty-three English-language studies since 2001, with thirty-three of these published since 2017, when interest in the topic swelled.11 The existence of dedicated journals and conferences is another indicator of growth in this subfield. For example, the National Association for Media Literacy Education published the first issue of the Journal of Media Literacy Education in 2009.12 Other major repositories of research on media literacy include a database maintained by the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.13
Review of this literature shows that specific media literacy approaches have a strong theoretical basis and a large body of experimental evidence. However, variation in pedagogical approaches means the effectiveness of one program does not necessarily imply the effectiveness of another.14 Moreover, the lack of robust mechanisms for collecting data on classroom activities is a recognized gap. In 2018, the Media Literacy Programme Fund in the United Kingdom (considered a leader in media literacy education) cited grants to support evaluation as a priority.15 Since then, several studies have conducted real-time evaluation and sought to measure lasting improvements in student performance. Additional studies could expand the menu of possible approaches to evaluation; also useful would be to examine further the effectiveness of media literacy training for atypical individuals at the extremes, such as those who are especially motivated by partisanship, conspiracy theories, or radical ideologies.
How Effective Does It Seem?
There is significant evidence that media literacy training can help people identify false stories and unreliable news sources.16 Scholars sometimes refer to this as inoculation, because “preemptively exposing, warning, and familiarising people with the strategies used in the production of fake news helps confer cognitive immunity when exposed to real misinformation.”17 One experiment found that playing an online browser game designed to expose players to six different disinformation strategies reduced subjects’ susceptibility to false claims, especially among those users who were initially most vulnerable to being misled. Such laboratory findings are bolstered by studies of larger, real-world interventions. An evaluation of IREX’s Learn to Discern program found durable increases in good media consumption habits, such as checking multiple sources, lasting up to eighteen months after delivery of the training. 18 Other studies support teaching students to read “laterally”—using additional, trusted sources to corroborate suspect information.19
Because media literacy comes in many forms, it is important to assess which variants are most effective at reducing belief in false stories so trainers and educators can prioritize them. Research suggests that the most successful variants empower motivated individuals to take control of their media consumption and seek out high-quality information. This has been described as “actionable skepticism,” or sometimes simply as “information literacy.”20 For example, a 2019 review in American Behavioral Scientist examined various factors that might enable someone to recognize false news stories. They found that people’s “abilities to navigate and find information online that is verified and reliable”—for example, differentiating between an encyclopedia and a scientific journal—was an important predictor. In contrast, subjects’ understanding of the media industry and journalistic practices or their self-reported ability to “critically consume, question, and analyze information” were not predictive.21 Later research based on survey data also supported these findings.22
The most successful variants empower motivated individuals to take control of their media consumption and seek out high-quality information.
Importantly, multiple studies have shown that effective media literacy depends not only on people’s skills but also on their feelings and self-perceptions. Specifically, individuals who feel confident in their ability to find high-quality news sources, and who feel responsible for proactively doing so, are less likely to believe misleading claims. This factor is often called an individual’s “locus of control,” and it has been identified as important in studies of multiple nationally and demographically diverse populations.23 People who purposefully curate their information diet are less likely to be misled; passive consumers, on the other hand, are more vulnerable. However, this may be truer of typical news consumers than of outliers like extremists and very motivated partisans. The latter groups might self-report confidence in curating their media diet while nevertheless selecting for misleading, radical, or hyper-partisan sources.
A growing body of recent literature based on large-scale classroom studies shows how specific techniques can provide news consumers with greater agency and ability to seek out accurate information.24 Whereas past forms of online media literacy education often focused on identifying markers of suspicious websites—like typographical errors or other indicators of low quality—these signs are less useful in the modern information environment, where sources of misinformation can have the appearance of high production value for low cost.25 Recent studies have shown that lateral reading is more effective.26 In one study of students at a public college in the northeastern United States, only 12 percent of subjects used lateral reading before receiving training on how to do so; afterward, more than half did, and students showed an overall greater ability to discern true claims from fictional ones.27 A similar study on university students in California found these effects endured after five weeks.28 Another one-day exercise with American middle school students found that students had a difficult time overcoming impressions formed from “superficial features” on websites and should be trained to recognize different types of information sources, question the motivation behind them, and—crucially—compare those sources with known trustworthy sites.29
Teaching people to recognize unreliable news sources and common media manipulation tactics becomes even more effective when participants are also able to improve their locus of control, according to academic research and program evaluations. In a study of media literacy among 500 teenagers, researchers found that students with higher locus of control were more resilient against false stories. In another study based on survey data, researchers found that individuals who exhibited high locus of control and the ability to identify false stories were more likely to take corrective action on social media, such as reporting to the platform or educating the poster.30 (The participatory nature of social media increases the importance of educating users not only on how to recognize untrustworthy content but also on how to respond to and avoid sharing it.31)
Evaluations of IREX’s Learn to Discern program in Ukraine and a similar program run by PEN America in the United States shed further light on locus of control. These curricula’s focus on identifying untrustworthy content led subjects to become overly skeptical of all media. While trainees’ ability to identify disinformation and their knowledge of the news media increased, their locus of control changed only slightly. Ultimately, trainees’ ability to identify accurate news stories did not improve, and they remained distrustful of the media as a whole.32 A major challenge, then, is news consumers who feel under threat from the information environment rather than empowered to inform themselves. One potential intervention point could be social media platforms, which can provide tools and make other design choices to help users compare on-platform information with credible external sources (see case study 4). This could reinforce users’ locus of control while assisting them in exercising it.
Educators should be mindful of media literacy expert Paul Mihailidis’s warning that “critical thought can quickly become cynical thought.”33 In a 2018 essay, media scholar danah boyd argued that individuals who are both cynical about institutions and equipped to critique them can become believers in, and advocates for, conspiracy theories and disinformation. To avoid this trap, media literacy education must be designed carefully. This means empowering people to engage with media critically, constructively, and discerningly rather than through the lenses of undifferentiated paranoia and distrust.34
How Easily Does It Scale?
While media literacy training shows promise, it suffers challenges from speed, scale, and targeting. Many approaches will take years to reach large numbers of people, including many vulnerable and hard-to-reach populations. Attempts to reach scale through faster, leaner approaches, like gamified online modules or community-based efforts to train the trainers, are highly voluntary and most likely to impact already motivated individuals rather than large percentages of the public.
Many media literacy projects are not particularly expensive to deliver to small audiences. However, achieving wide impact requires high-scale delivery, such as integrating media literacy into major institutions like public education—a costly proposition. When a proposed 2010 bill in the U.S. Congress, the Healthy Media for Youth Act, called for $40 million for youth media literacy initiatives, leading scholars deemed the amount insufficient and advocated for larger financial commitments from the government, foundations, and the private sector.35
Once the resources and curricula are in place, it will still take time to develop necessary infrastructure to implement large-scale media literacy programs. For example, hiring skilled educators is a critical yet difficult task. Studies from the European Union (EU) and South Africa both identified major deficiencies in teachers’ own abilities to define core media literacy concepts or practice those concepts themselves.36
Case Study 3: Fact-Checking
Key takeaways:
A large body of research indicates that fact-checking can be an effective way to correct false beliefs about specific claims, especially for audiences that are not heavily invested in the partisan elements of the claims. However, influencing factual beliefs does not necessarily result in attitudinal or behavioral changes, such as reduced support for a deceitful politician or a baseless policy proposal. Moreover, the efficacy of fact-checking depends a great deal on contextual factors—such as wording, presentation, and source—that are not well understood. Even so, fact-checking seems unlikely to cause a backfire effect that leads people to double down on false beliefs. Fact-checkers face a structural disadvantage in that false claims can be created more cheaply and disseminated more quickly than corrective information; conceivably, technological innovations could help shift this balance.
Key sources:
- Brendan Nyhan, Ethan Porter, Jason Reifler, Thomas Wood, “Taking Fact-Checks Literally But Not Seriously? The Effects of Journalistic Fact-Checking on Factual Beliefs and Candidate Favorability,” Political Behavior 42 (2019): https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11109-019-09528-x.
- Thomas Wood and Ethan Porter, “The Elusive Backfire Effect: Mass Attitudes’ Steadfast Factual Adherence,” Political Behavior 41 (2019): https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11109-018-9443-y.
- Emily Thorson, “Belief Echoes: The Persistent Effects of Corrected Misinformation,” Political Communication 33 (2015): https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10584609.2015.1102187.
Description and Use Cases
Fact-checking, in this report, refers broadly to the issuance of corrective information to debunk a false or misleading claim. A 2020 global survey by Carnegie identified 176 initiatives focused on fact-checking and journalism, while the Duke University Reporters’ Lab counted more than 400 active fact-checking efforts across more than 100 countries in 2023.1 These initiatives come in many different forms. They include dedicated, stand-alone organizations, such as Snopes, as well as fact-checkers integrated into newspapers and TV programs. Some prioritize political claims, like the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” and the website PolitiFact. Others address health claims, like the CoronaVirusFacts/DatosCoronaVirus Alliance Database led by the International Fact-Checking Network at the Poynter Institute.2
Collaborative fact-checking models uniting the efforts of several organizations have also emerged, like Verificado 2018, an effort to collect rumors and disinformation circulating on WhatsApp during the 2018 Mexican elections and deliver corrections through private messaging.3 Projects like this attempt to quickly reach a large audience through a medium people already use. Other initiatives in multiple countries have attempted to crowdsource from citizen fact-checkers.
In recent years, some social media companies have highlighted fact-checks on their platforms and used the assessments of fact-checkers to inform other policy actions. For example, Meta’s third-party fact-checking program routes Facebook and Instagram posts that contain potential falsehoods to fact-checkers certified through the International Fact-Checking Network and applies a label if the posts are false or disputed.4 (For more on social media labeling, see case study 4.) Beyond social media, fact-checks can also be disseminated on dedicated websites or during televised political debates, among other possibilities.
How Much Do We Know?
Fact-checking is well-studied—markedly more so than other interventions. Nearly 200 articles related to fact-checking published since 2013 were reviewed for this case study. However, the strong empirical research base also reveals that fact-checking’s effectiveness depends on a complex interplay of multiple factors which remain poorly understood. Research has only begun to probe the specific parameters that apparently affect fact-checking’s impact, such as format, language, and source. Additionally, much of the academic literature on fact-checking comes from laboratory studies based on unrepresentative samples of university students, or from online quizzes based on crowdsourcing platforms like Amazon’s Mechanical Turk—raising questions about the findings’ generalizability. Among other problems, the subjects of such studies may be more interested or engaged with fact-checking content presented to them by experimenters, as compared with members of the general public who encounter such content organically. More research evaluating the longitudinal impact of ongoing fact-checking efforts in a diverse set of real-time, real-world environments is still needed.
How Effective Does It Seem?
A number of studies suggest that it is easier to cause people to disbelieve false claims but harder to change the behaviors related to those beliefs. For example, international studies have shown fact-checks to have some success at changing beliefs about viral diseases, but they do not always lead to increased intent to receive vaccines or improved public health behaviors.5 This disconnect may be especially large for politically charged topics in divided societies. Fact-checking the claims of political figures has limited impact on voters’ support for a candidate or policy position—even when the voters can correctly reject false claims.6
In general, studies find strong evidence of confirmation bias: subjects are more susceptible to false claims that align with preexisting beliefs or allegiances and are more resistant to fact-checks associated with an opposing political party or its positions.7 In fact, research suggests that accuracy is not always a top-of-mind issue for news consumers. For example, one 2013 study suggested that individuals put more stock in the perceived trustworthiness (or sincerity) of a corrective source than in the source’s actual expertise on the relevant topic.8 In another study, right-leaning, U.S.-based participants who were asked to judge the validity of articles tended to provide “expressive” assessments—aimed more at demonstrating their partisan allegiance than at seriously evaluating a source’s credibility.9 To be sure, many studies of fact-checking and confirmation bias focus on U.S. audiences, where political polarization is especially strong.10 It is possible that partisan barriers to fact-checking are less present in more unified societies.11
Some research initially sparked concern that fact-checking might perversely cause audiences to double down on their false beliefs. The term “backfire effect” was initially coined to describe this behavior in a 2010 article by political scientists Brendan Nyhan and Jason Reifler and took root in American public consciousness after the 2016 U.S. presidential election.12 However, more recent research (including by Nyhan) suggests that backfiring may be a rare phenomenon.
The efficacy of fact-checks depends on many factors. The precise wording of fact-checks matters, with more straightforward refutations being more effective than nuanced explanations. Additionally, one 2015 study found that a fact-check that provides an alternative “causal explanation for an unexplained event is significantly more effective than a denial even when the denial is backed by unusually strong evidence.”13 In other words, replacing a false story with a true story works better than merely refuting the false story. However, many of these factors remain poorly understood; for example, research is inconclusive on whether fact-checks should repeat the false claim being debunked or avoid doing so.
The use of emotion and storytelling in fact-checks is another potentially important but under-researched area. One study found that “narrative correctives,” which embed fact-checks within an engaging story, can be effective—and stories that end on an emotional note, such as fear or anger, work better than those that do not.14 Another study suggested that anger and anxiety increase motivated reasoning and partisan reactions, although this did not seem to prevent fact-checks from influencing users.15
One of the most important outstanding research areas is the durability of fact-checks: how long is corrective information remembered and believed by the recipient? Studies have reached complicated or conflicting results. Some research, for example, has suggested that a recipient’s increase in knowledge of truthful information may last longer than any change in deeper beliefs or attitudes related to that knowledge.16 This finding highlights an important difference between informational knowledge and affective feeling—both of which influence people’s beliefs and behaviors. A 2015 study found evidence that misinformation affected the audience’s sentiment toward public figures even after false claims were immediately debunked.17
How Easily Does It Scale?
The large number of ongoing fact-checking efforts around the world indicates that this intervention can be undertaken at reasonable expense. Some efforts, such as those incorporated into for-profit journalistic enterprises, may even be self-sustaining—whether on their own or as part of a larger business model. Initiatives like the International Fact-Checking Network have received financial and other support from philanthropists, tech companies, and universities.
Fact-checking does face at least two scaling challenges. First, it often takes much more time and expertise to produce a fact-check than to generate the false content being debunked. So long as fact-checkers face this structural disadvantage, fact-checking cannot be a comprehensive solution to disinformation. Rather than scale up to match the full scope of false claims, fact-checkers must instead do triage. Second, fact-checks require distribution mechanisms capable of competing effectively with the spread of disinformation. This means finding ways to reach the audience segments most vulnerable to disinformation. The faster and the more frequent the fact-checks, the better. Ideally, fact-checking should occur before or at the same time as the false information is presented. But this is no easy task. Given the significant investments already being made to produce fact-checks, funders should ensure that distribution mechanisms are sufficient to fully leverage fact-checkers’ work.
Technological innovation may help to reduce the cost of producing high-quality fact-checks and enable their rapid dissemination. Crowdsourcing methods, such as Twitter’s Birdwatch (later renamed Community Notes on X), are one approach that merits further study.18 Others have begun to test whether generative AI can be used to perform fact-checks. While today’s generative AI tools are too unreliable to produce accurate fact-checks without human supervision, they may nevertheless assist human fact-checkers in certain research and verification tasks, lowering costs and increasing speed.19 Ultimately, both crowdsourcing and AI methods still depend on the availability of authoritative, discoverable facts by which claims can be assessed. Producing this factual baseline—whether through science, journalism, or other knowledge-seeking efforts—is an important part of the fact-checking cycle. This too requires funding.
Case Study 5: Counter-messaging Strategies
Key takeaways:
There is strong evidence that truthful communications campaigns designed to engage people on a narrative and psychological level are more effective than facts alone. By targeting the deeper feelings and ideas that make false claims appealing, counter-messaging strategies have the potential to impact harder-to-reach audiences. Yet success depends on the complex interplay of many inscrutable factors. The best campaigns use careful audience analysis to select the most resonant messengers, mediums, themes, and styles—but this is a costly process whose success is hard to measure. Promising techniques include communicating respect and empathy, appealing to prosocial values, and giving the audience a sense of agency.
Key sources:
- Jacob Davey, Henry Tuck, and Amarnath Amarasingam, “An Imprecise Science: Assessing Interventions for the Prevention, Disengagement and De-radicalisation of Left and Right-Wing Extremists,” Institute for Strategic Dialogue, 2019, https://www.isdglobal.org/isd-publications/an-imprecise-science-assessing-interventions-for-the-prevention-disengagement-and-de-radicalisation-of-left-and-right-wing-extremists.
- Rachel Brown and Laura Livingston, “Counteracting Hate and Dangerous Speech Online: Strategies and Considerations,” Toda Peace Institute, March 2019, https://toda.org/assets/files/resources/policy-briefs/t-pb-34_brown-and-livingston_counteracting-hate-and-dangerous-speech-online.pdf.
- Benjamin J. Lee, “Informal Countermessaging: The Potential and Perils of Informal Online Countermessaging,” Studies in Conflict & Terrorism 42 (2018): https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/1057610X.2018.1513697.
Description and Use Cases
Counter-messaging, in this report, refers to truthful communications campaigns designed to compete with disinformation at a narrative and psychological level instead of relying solely on the presentation of facts. Counter-messaging is premised on the notion that evidence and logic aren’t the only, or even the primary, bases of what people believe. Rather, research has shown that people more readily accept claims which jibe with their preexisting worldviews and accepted stories about how the world works, especially if framed in moral or emotional terms.1Moreover, claims are more persuasive when the messenger is a trusted in-group member who appears to respect the audience members and have their best interests at heart. While such factors often facilitate the spread of disinformation, counter-messaging campaigns seek to leverage them in service of truthful ideas.
In a sense, counter-messaging is no different from ordinary political communication, which routinely uses narratives, emotion, and surrogate messengers to persuade. But counter-messaging is sometimes implemented with the specific goal of countering disinformation—often because purely rational appeals, like fact-checking, seem not to reach or have much impact on hard-core believers of false claims. By changing the narrative frame around an issue and speaking in ways designed to resonate, counter-messaging aims to make audiences more open to facts and less ready to accept sensational falsehoods.
One example comes from Poland, where xenophobia toward migrants from the Middle East during the Syrian civil war was fueled in part by false stories of disease and criminality.2 A Polish counter-messaging campaign called Our Daily Bread featured a video of refugees and other marginalized people baking bread, a cherished Polish activity. Rather than presenting facts and evidence about the impact of migration on Polish society or refuting false stories about migrants, the video instead used personal vignettes, evocative imagery, and unifying words. The video attracted significant media attention and was viewed more than 1 million times in the first day after its release.3 Similarly, many efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccines and counter disinformation about them employed themes of personal responsibility. Other such efforts focused on recruiting local doctors as messengers, based on the premise that many people trust their family doctors more than national authorities.4 Vaccine-related public messaging campaigns also partnered with Christian, Jewish, and Muslim faith leaders to reach religious communities in Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States.5
As these examples indicate, counter-messaging is not always exclusively aimed at countering false claims; other common objectives include promoting desirable behaviors, bolstering social cohesion, and rallying support for government policies. Many initiatives have sought specifically to thwart terrorist recruitment under the banner of “countering violent extremism” and “deradicalization.” For example, the Redirect Method developed by Jigsaw and Moonshot used digital advertising to steer individuals searching for extremist content toward “constructive alternate messages.”6 Other approaches have used one-on-one online conversations or in-person mentorship relationships to dissuade those showing interest in extremism.7 While many of these efforts were designed to address Islamic extremists, they have also been applied to White supremacist and other hate groups.
How Much Do We Know?
For decades, disciplines such as social psychology, political science, communications, advertising, and media studies have researched issues relevant to counter-messaging. Fields that have themselves been subject to persistent disinformation—such as public health and climate science—have also devoted a great deal of attention to counter-messaging in recent years. Efforts to study and suppress hate and extremist groups are particularly relevant, because such groups often employ disinformation.8 Nevertheless, these bodies of knowledge, though replete with useful insights, have generally not used disinformation as their primary frame for evaluating the efficacy of counter-messaging. This leaves us to rely on analogies and parallels rather than direct evidence.
The relevant literature highlights how hard it is to assess the impact of any form of persuasion. For example, many studies of COVID-19-related counter-messages measured changes in subjects’ reported attitudes or beliefs but were unable to verify whether those shifts persisted or led to behavioral changes.9 Studies based on surveys or laboratory experiments are common, but these do not fully capture how audiences react in more natural settings. In the field of countering violent extremism, practitioners report lacking the expertise or resources to evaluate the impact of their work beyond using social media engagement metrics and their gut instinct.10 A review of online counter-extremism interventions similarly found “virtually all” of the evaluations included in the study measured processes, like social media engagement, not outcomes. The review offered several proposals for more impact-based assessments, such as the inclusion of calls to action like contacting a hotline, which can be quantified as a sign of behavior.11
How Effective Does It Seem?
The core insight of counter-messaging—that communications tailored to the narrative and psychological needs of a specific audience are more effective than generic, purely fact-based approaches—is well-established.12 Beyond this basic premise, however, it is difficult to generalize about counter-messaging because of the intervention’s breadth, diversity, and overlap with ordinary politics. Some forms seem capable of affecting individuals’ beliefs and, more rarely, influencing the behaviors informed by those beliefs. Yet success may often depend on the interplay of a large number of factors that can be difficult to discern or control. A granular understanding of the audience should, in theory, enable the selection of mediums, messengers, messages, styles, and tones most likely to resonate with them.13 In practice, developing this audience understanding is a difficult task and determining the best communication approaches is an evolving science at best.
One theme that emerges from many assessments of counter-messaging . . . is the importance of communicating respect and empathy.
One theme that emerges from many assessments of counter-messaging, including public health and counter-extremism interventions, is the importance of communicating respect and empathy. People are often put off by the sense that they are being debated or chastised.14 For example, counselors working with White supremacists had the most success in changing subjects’ views through sustained dialogue that avoided moral judgement.15 Encouraging empathy toward others, such as religious minorities or immigrants, can also be effective; one study found that such messages make individuals more likely to delete their previous hate speech and less likely use hate speech again in the future.16 Similar efforts may be useful in reaching the so-called moveable middle, such as social media spectators who do not spread hateful content or false information themselves but are open to persuasion in either direction. For example, a study on anti-Roma hate speech in Slovakia found more users left pro-Roma comments on anti-Roma posts after researchers intervened with counter-speech.17
Other studies have explored how moral and emotional framings affect audiences, including their perceptions of what is true. Studies of climate change skepticism found that the most effective messages for countering misinformation offer individuals the sense that they can take meaningful action, as opposed to messages that portray the world as doomed.18 A review of public health messaging found some audience segments were moved more by calls to protect themselves or loved ones than by appeals to social responsibility.19
The speaker of the counter-message seems to be quite important. Studies in the rural United States found that friends and family members, community organizations, religious leaders, and medical professionals were the most effective messengers in responding to COVID-19 rumors. In India, health professionals and peers were found to be the most trusted.20 Given the influence of informal messengers like social peers, analysts have considered the possibility of using them for official objectives.21 Volunteer groups countering disinformation, such as the Lithuanian Elves or the North Atlantic Fella Organization, can bring scale, authenticity, and creativity—traits that official efforts often lack.22 Likewise, organic content used to rebut extremist claims and narratives appears more persuasive than government-created content.
There is a risk that poorly designed counter-messaging campaigns can entrench or elevate the very views being rebutted.23 A U.S. Department of State campaign called Think Again, Turn Away illustrates this problem. The anti–Islamic State campaign, launched in 2013, engaged directly with extremists on Twitter but was ultimately deemed counterproductive. Its graphic content and combative tone increased the visibility of Islamic State accounts that replied to the campaign’s posts with anti-U.S. rhetoric, while forcing the State Department to engage on unflattering topics like the torture of Iraqi prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison.24 Critics have claimed that Think Again, Turn Away was not focused on the drivers of online extremism and was too clearly affiliated with the U.S. government to serve as a credible messenger. These shortcomings point to the complexities of effective counter-messaging and the need to carefully think through message control, effective messengers, appropriate mediums, and characteristics of the target audience.
How Easily Does It Scale?
Counter-messaging faces implementation challenges due to its often reactive nature. Campaigns frequently arise in response to a belated recognition that disinformation narratives have already grown in strength and impact. Such narratives may have roots going back years, decades, or longer, and their adherents can build up psychological investments over a lifetime. The narratives underpinning disinformation also often evoke powerful emotions, like fear, which can be difficult to defuse once activated.25 To mitigate disinformation’s first-mover advantages, counter-messengers can try to anticipate such narratives before they spread—for example, predicting attacks on mail-in voting during the 2020 U.S. election—but this is not always feasible.
The need to tailor counter-messaging to a specific audience and context makes scaling more difficult. Reaching large audiences may require breaking them into identifiable subpopulations, each of which would then receive its own research, message development, and novel or even competing strategies. Opting instead for a more generic, large-scale campaign risks undercutting much of the specificity associated with effective counter-messaging. Moreover, broad campaigns increase the odds of misfires, such as the use of messages or messengers that persuade one audience while making another audience double down on its initial beliefs. Elevating rumors or extremist viewpoints is a particular concern. When a concerning narrative is not yet widespread, campaigners may want to pair strategic silence on the national stage with more discrete messaging that targets specific populations more likely to encounter the narrative.26 When the narrative at issue has already become popular, a broad counter-messaging strategy may be appropriate. New digital technologies have the potential to make counter-messaging cheaper and easier to scale, just as innovation can aid in spreading disinformation.
Given the costs of effective counter-messaging at scale, many campaigns seem only modestly funded. The State Department’s now-shuttered Center for Strategic Counterterrorism Communications spent only $6 million on digital outreach in 2012, the year before it launched Think Again, Turn Away.27 The center’s successor entity, the Global Engagement Center, had a budget of more than $74 million in 2020.28 Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine awareness campaign—which included multiple mediums and consultants for outreach to specific vulnerable communities—cost about $24 million.29 For comparison, major brands spend much, much more on advertising (about 10 percent of total revenue, according to one survey).30 Volunteer-driven efforts, like the North Atlantic Fella Organization, may be appealing partners for external funders due to their low cost and high authenticity. However, overt official support for such activities can diminish their credibility. Extremism scholar Benjamin Lee suggests that looser relationships involving “provision of tools and training” might mitigate this risk.31
Case Study 6: Cybersecurity for Elections and Campaigns
Key takeaways:
There is good reason to think that campaign- and election-related cybersecurity can be significantly improved, which would prevent some hack-and-leak operations and fear-inducing breaches of election systems. The cybersecurity field has come to a strong consensus on certain basic practices, many of which remain unimplemented by campaigns and election administrators. Better cybersecurity would be particularly helpful in preventing hack-and-leaks, though candidates will struggle to prioritize cybersecurity given the practical imperatives of campaigning. Election systems themselves can be made substantially more secure at a reasonable cost. However, there is still no guarantee that the public would perceive such systems as secure in the face of rhetorical attacks by losing candidates.
Key sources:
- “Recommendations to Defend America’s Election Infrastructure,” Brennan Center for Justice, October 23, 2019, https://www.brennancenter.org/our-work/research-reports/recommendations-defend-americas-election-infrastructure.
- Erik Brattberg and Tim Maurer, “Russian Election Interference: Europe’s Counter to Fake News and Cyber Attacks,” Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, May 2018, https://carnegieendowment.org/files/CP_333_BrattbergMaurer_Russia_Elections_Interference_FINAL.pdf.
- William Adler and Dhanaraj Thakur, “A Lie Can Travel: Election Disinformation in the United States, Brazil, and France,” Center for Democracy and Technology, December 2021, https://cdt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-12-13-CDT-KAS-A-Lie-Can-Travel-Election-Disinformation-in-United-States-Brazil-France.pdf.
Description and Use Cases
Cybersecurity improvements have been proposed as a way to mitigate two distinct kinds of election-related disinformation and influence threats. One threat is hack-and-leak operations, which involve the theft and public exposure of sensitive information about candidates, campaigns, and other political figures. Leaked data may be partially modified or fully authentic. Russian state actors carried out notable hack-and-leaks during the U.S. presidential election in 2016, the French presidential election in 2017, and the UK general election in 2019.1 To prevent hack-and-leaks, many experts have called for increased cybersecurity protection of candidates, campaigns, and political parties, as well as government offices involved in election processes. This can be done through improved adherence to cybersecurity best practices, donated or discounted cybersecurity services, and specialized training, among other options.2 Importantly, such efforts should extend to personal accounts and devices, not just official ones. In 2019, the U.S. Federal Election Commission issued an advisory opinion that some political campaigns could receive free cybersecurity assistance from private firms without violating rules on corporate campaign contributions.3
The second threat is that hackers may probe or compromise election systems, such as the networks that hold voter registration data or vote tallies. If these operations are discovered and publicized, they can heighten fear that election outcomes are subject to manipulation, thereby reducing confidence in the results—even if this fear is unwarranted. For example, a declassified report by the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence found that in 2016, Russian actors were in a position to delete or modify voter registration data but did not do so. Other U.S. election infrastructure was probed for vulnerabilities, but there was no evidence to suggest vote totals were modified.4
The cybersecurity of election systems can often be improved by implementing standard best practices applicable to any organization, such as proactively monitoring network activity, conducting penetration testing, and developing incident response plans. But election systems may also need security measures tailored to their unique context. Such actions can include regularly backing up voter registration databases, certifying voting machines, maintaining a paper trail for electronic ballots, and conducting post-election audits.5 The cybersecurity of election systems is intertwined with other aspects of election administration. For example, maintaining accurate electronic tallies of votes depends in part on ensuring that any paper ballots are physically secure and that election workers are properly supervised. (The role of electronic voting machines, a major policy question, is beyond the scope of this report.6)
Coordination, transparency, and communication are also areas of focus. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has designated election systems as “critical infrastructure,” allowing it to create structures for better communication between stakeholders and to provide security assistance, such as free cybersecurity assessments for election administrators.7 Other U.S. examples include the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing & Analysis Center, a voluntary coordination body created in 2020, and proposals for a national public database of voting system defects.8
How Much Do We Know?
The threat of cyber operations against campaigns and election infrastructure is well documented across several countries, but there are few detailed evaluations of the cybersecurity response. In general, the cybersecurity field has come to a strong consensus on certain basic practices to protect against threats. These include multifactor authentication, routine backups (kept segregated from originals), frequent patching, and vulnerability testing. Other actions or principles that have gained favor in recent years include cloud migration, zero trust architecture, and threat intelligence. However, there is very little quantitative evidence of these practices’ comparative cost-effectiveness. Additionally, it is hard to judge the efficacy of best practices in thwarting a highly capable, persistent state actor.
There is a clear causal link between improving campaign cybersecurity and reducing the risk of hack-and-leak operations. With election systems, however, cybersecurity is only half the battle. To maintain public confidence in election integrity, administrators must also convince people that systems are truly secure. This critical second step has received less attention from researchers and analysts.
How Effective Does It Seem?
There is good reason to think that campaign- and election-related cybersecurity can be significantly improved. A 2018 assessment of election administration in all fifty U.S. states found that a distressing number of states had not taken basic precautions, such as minimum cybersecurity standards for voter registration systems.9 This state of affairs may not be uncommon across government bodies in many countries. A 2022 cybersecurity audit of the U.S. federal government found that eight of the twenty-three assessed agencies showed significant deficiencies in their ability to detect cyber incidents and protect themselves through basic policies like multifactor authentication and data encryption.
In other words, there are still simple ways to improve cybersecurity in many governmental and political institutions, including campaign and election infrastructure.10 Moreover, such investments would probably prevent a number of intrusions. A 2022 study by the research consultancy ThoughtLab found that organizations which performed well against the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework, a common benchmark used in many public- and private-sector organizations in the United States and elsewhere, suffered somewhat fewer damaging cyber incidents than lower-performing organizations.11
|Table 2. U.S. Government Recommendations for Securing Election Systems
|Best Practice
|Summary
|Software and patch management
|Create an inventory of software in use by the organization. Deploy patches in a timely manner.
|Log management
|Maintain secure, centralized logs of devices on and off the network. Review logs to identify, triage, and assess incidents.
|Network segmentation
|Create separate virtual or physical networks for each part of the organization. Use dedicated systems for election-related tasks.
|Block suspicious activity
|Enable blocking, not just alerting, of suspicious activity by default. Scan emails and train employees on phishing attacks.
|Credential management
|Require strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.
|Establish a baseline for host and network activity
|Track the amount, timing, and destination of typical network traffic to identify anomalies. Create a “gold image” of hosts for comparison.
|Organization-wide IT guidance and policies
|Maintain incident response and communications plans, an approved software list, and other policies for cyber hygiene.
|Notice and consent banners for computer systems
|Require that users consent to monitoring, disclosing, and sharing of data for any purpose.
|Source: “Best Practices for Securing Election Systems,” U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, November 11, 2022, https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/news/best-practices-securing-election-systems.
In addition to prevention, the NIST framework also emphasizes preparedness to respond to and recover from an incident. The 2017 French presidential election provides a celebrated example: Emmanuel Macron’s campaign prepared for an eventual Russian hack-and-leak operation by creating fake email addresses, messages, and documents so that stolen materials could not be verified and might discredit the leakers.12 Immediate disclosure of all hacking attempts, both to authorities and the public, also built awareness of the disinformation threat to the election. This could be seen as a form of inoculation, or “pre-bunking,” which refers to anticipating a specific disinformation narrative or technique and proactively confronting it before it spreads.13 However, it seems likely that other political, legal, and media factors also played a role in diminishing the influence of the Russian operation.
Unfortunately, public fears of election irregularities cannot always be allayed by truthful assurances that election systems are secure. In United States (in 2020–2021) and Brazil (in 2022–2023), false rhetorical attacks on the integrity of the electoral process by losing candidates and their supporters led to organized postelection violence.14 A side-by-side comparison of the two examples is revealing, because the two countries have substantially different voting systems. In the United States, a complex set of rules and practices delayed the vote count in a number of states, which laid the groundwork for conspiracy theories of electoral manipulation despite the presence of extensive safeguards and paper-backed auditing mechanisms.15 Brazil, in contrast, has an all-electronic voting system that allows for rapid results—though it lacks a paper trail to enable physical audits.16 Despite these divergent approaches, both countries were destabilized by disinformation about election security.
How Easily Does It Scale?
Improving the cybersecurity of political campaigns faces significant cultural and leadership barriers. Campaigns are ephemeral, frenetic environments. They employ large numbers of temporary workers and volunteers who are minimally vetted and trained. Democratic politics also has an inherently open quality—candidates and surrogates must interact with wide swaths of the public, both in person and online—that runs at cross-purposes with physical and cyber security. Finally, a dollar spent on cybersecurity is a dollar not spent on winning votes.
Given these factors, campaigns and candidates often resist making cybersecurity a priority. In the EU, for example, political parties have chronically underfunded their own digital security.17 A dedicated EU fund could help, but politicians would still need to spend scarce time and attention on cybersecurity and accept the inconveniences that sometimes come with it. When the Netherlands offered cybersecurity training to politicians and government officials before the country’s 2017 elections, few expressed interest.18 One-off or annual trainings are also less effective than more frequent trainings—let alone cultural and organizational shifts in behavior mandated and enforced by leadership.19 While some cultural shifts have indeed occurred in recent years across many countries, in campaigns and more generally, political campaigns will likely continue to lag behind other major organizations in their cybersecurity practices.
The cost of securing election infrastructure, while not trivial, seems modest given its foundational importance to democracy.
One advantage of cybersecurity, as compared to other disinformation countermeasures, is that a proven set of best practices already exists and has been widely (if inconsistently) adopted in other sectors. This makes scaling much easier. However, cybersecurity is not necessarily cheap. The size and complexity of national elections and the number of necessary improvements mean that—in the United States, at least—the sums required are significant.20 In 2018, for example, the U.S. Congress allocated $380 million for election security improvements—including cybersecurity—with millions more given by state governments.21 And in 2020, the COVID-19 relief bill allocated another $400 million for elections, with state officials often prioritizing cybersecurity in their grant requests.22 Experts tend to propose even larger and more sustained expenditures.23 The Brennan Center for Justice has called for five-year allocations of $833 million to help state and local governments with cybersecurity, $486 million to secure voter registration infrastructure, and $316 million to protect election agencies from “insider threats.”24
The cost of securing election infrastructure, while not trivial, seems modest given its foundational importance to democracy. Still, governments must find the political will to make such investments. Proposed measures to improve the security of the 2019 elections for the European Parliament faced resistance from member states that viewed the problem as overhyped or were themselves complicit in election disinformation.25
