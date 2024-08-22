Kenya Is at an Inflection Point. It Needs a New Path to Progress.

Technology: The Accelerant

Another factor that has played a key role in this moment is internet connectivity and social media. Kenya’s internet connectivity rate is among the highest in the region, with 40 percent of the population having an internet connection—marked by a high mobile data subscription. The country has been deemed the Silicon Savannah due to its technological innovations, such as the mobile money platform MPESA, and its position as an African technology leader. Thanks to this widespread connectivity, a large part of Kenya’s youth uses popular social media sites to communicate and engage on different issues.

It was no surprise that the protests were driven by social media, including X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, and TikTok. Kenyans’ use of global social media apps has been rapidly expanding over the past decade, especially among younger people. TikTok in particular has a massive youth following in the country and was regarded as the epicenter for the Gen Z #RejectFinanceBill movement.

Other technologies also rose to prominence during the protests. Zello, a push-to-talk walkie-talkie app, saw more than 40,000 downloads in Kenya in a period of one week. The app served as a real-time communication channel for coordinating movement. An AI-driven finance bill chat tool allowed users to ask questions and get information about the proposed bill, marking a significant shift in how Kenyans get their policy information. In addition, Gen Z content producers used social media to show how politicians were living in opulence and flaunting their wealth, even as majority of Kenyans were struggling with basic needs. Video snippets of the political elite, marked with the hashtag #RutoMustGo, continue to fuel the demand for change, long after the finance bill was dropped.

Using social media as a civic engagement tool is not new for Kenya—but it’s also a double-edged sword. Platforms like X have been used by citizens to air political grievances as well as by the government for its propaganda. Kenyans on Twitter, or KOT, is a known force in the country and has been accused of cyberbullying. During the protests, popular bloggers and social media influencers were targeted by government security agents for their online activity, with cases of abductions and harrowing tales.

However, social media as a tool for digital activism in Kenya has largely remained accessible. This contrasts with countries such as Nigeria or Uganda, where the internet or access to social media has been slowed or shut down during unrest. Though many Kenyans reported that the internet was throttled during the finance bill demonstrations, Safaricom, Kenya’s major mobile carrier, later issued a statement claiming that the loss of service was caused by severed underwater cables.

The Crossroads

More than two months after the first demonstrations began, the reverberations continue, but with dissipated action. Progress has inched forward, but a definitive path or new strategy has not yet emerged.

Ruto’s efforts to calm the situation have included a raft of measures such as hosting an online event where he apologized for the police violence and announced the resignation of the country’s police boss. He also restricted the number of advisers in government ministries, banned all state and public officers from participating in fundraisers, reduced the number of state institutions, and fired most of his cabinet. The latter should have been seen as a step in the right direction but was mired in distrust and skepticism, which was partially validated when he reappointed some of the sacked ministers and appointed others from the opposition.

Some argue that the appointment of opposition is a strategy from an outdated playbook. Ruto’s so-called broad-based cabinet has received a mixed reaction: it’s been applauded by some, but it has not received widespread support from demonstrators, who perceive it as recycling the old guard and failing to respond to demands for accountability. Additionally, Ruto called for national dialogue, but his pleas have been rejected by the Gen Z protesters and other leaders, as they do not think the gesture is sincere. Kenya’s Gen Z protesters have largely retreated from the streets, but their digital activism continues, with an undeterred call for change.

Kenya’s inflection has brought to light several issues that require resolution, including a reduced currency of trust. The government is plagued by a legitimacy conundrum: Ruto’s election was free and fair, but he and his administration have suffered a significant loss of trust. The legislative branch also lost its favor. The lawmakers who supported the bill were the majority, and their political patronage has been exposed. They will need to reestablish themselves as a true people’s parliament, especially after the exposure of some parliament members’ overt demonstration of unexplainable wealth. Rooting out corruption must be a key priority.

In addition to restoring trust, Ruto also must deal with the policy implications of the withdrawn finance bill, the annual legislation that determines government fiscal stipulations for the year. The new cabinet secretary now has the task of developing a new fiscal plan while being mindful of the issues that sparked the demonstrations—as well as dealing with the additional complication of an annulled 2023 finance act. The government needs to take action to finance Kenya’s budgetary needs and repay its loans while also developing a longer-term plan that sets it on a path of economic freedom and growth—one that should lean on the strengths of the educated, tech-savvy youth that brought Kenya to this inflection point.

Kenya has already identified technology as a tool for socioeconomic growth. Now, its leaders must urgently translate this strategy into action. Young people urgently need jobs and economic opportunities. Ruto’s digital superhighway agenda holds potential for delivering on 1 million jobs in five years through the gig economy. But this is not enough, as 1 million young Kenyans are estimated to enter the job market annually. New thinking is needed; near-term and long-term solutions are needed to generate new economic opportunities for Kenya’s young talent.

In addition, the country has rolled out innovation programs, such as the proposed Kenyan Startup Fund, that aim to identify and nurture creative talent. This fund, when implemented, can resolve a key challenge in the innovative ecosystem—securing seed funding—that is a major hindrance for the growth and expansion of startups. For this initiative to succeed, there must be a corruption-free environment. Previous, similar initiatives have been plagued by mismanagement, leading to minimal advancements, so addressing corruption will be critical for the success of any new strategy.

An emphasis should also be placed on digital manufacturing initiatives. The U.S.-Kenya digital agreement committed Washington’s support for semiconductor manufacturing in Kenya, the first such operation in Africa. This foreign policy initiative presents Kenya with a golden opportunity to position itself as a key player in a cutting-edge sector within the region. The global semiconductor industry is projected to become a trillion-dollar business by 2030, and with the demand for chips expected to increase, Kenya can secure both regional leadership and economic prosperity.

Finally, Kenya’s leaders must reshape their communication strategy for a digital-native generation. New political and policy avenues of engagement that extend to the spaces where the majority youth spend their time are essential for ensuring sustained dialogue. Presidential engagement on platforms such as X should not be limited to crisis management but should continue dialogue. AI as a tool for policy engagement should also be explored further.

Kenya’s many lessons should guide other African countries that face tensions similar to those that contributed to Kenya’s inflection point. Kenya’s youth are no longer a projected demographic wave that requires predictive analysis. Rather, they are a current political force with the right and responsibility to steer the country in the direction they want it to go. Kenya and other African countries must find pathways to engage the unmet potential of the youth and transform the demographic shift into an economic asset. Failure to reshape government playbooks will be detrimental to African leaders—not just Ruto. The Gen Z protests should not be treated as a fleeting cloud, else the government may soon find that the demonstrations were not an isolated event.