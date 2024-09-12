Can the International Community Do More to Help Haiti?

The United States has shouldered a disproportionate financial burden for the MSS, contributing $380 million, while Canada has provided $59 million. The United States’ substantial contribution is understandable, given its geographical proximity and economic capacity. But the Haitian crisis is a regional issue that warrants a collective response from the international community. Major economies should step up to help meet the financial goal necessary to fully operationalize the mission.

Estimates suggest that achieving full operational capability for the MSS—covering soldier upkeep, police armaments, and training the Haitian National Police—will require around $600 million annually. Broadening the financial base for this mission will make it easier to raise the approximately $200 million needed to fully operationalize the mission.

In particular, France should increase its contribution significantly. Paris arguably has a historical responsibility to contribute more to the UN trust, given its historical ties to Haiti as its former colonial master. Then called Saint-Domingue, Haiti was one of France’s wealthiest colonies. After gaining independence in 1804, Haiti paid France 112 million francs (roughly $560 million in today’s dollars) for recognition of its sovereignty and to compensate slave owners. Alongside a humanitarian aid contribution of 13.5 million euros ($14.6 million) in 2023, France has so far only contributed 3 million euros ($3.3 million) to the MSS trust fund. Indeed, modestly, increasing this pledge would represent less than 0.01 percent of France’s GDP and be a minimal cost, given its historical and ethical imperatives.

If several G20 nations were to each contribute $30 million to 50 million to the UN trust fund, the target could be swiftly achieved. Additionally, the European Union could potentially provide funding, though this may face complications due to the need for unanimous agreement from all member states and the ongoing effort to support Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. Individual EU member states also could join France and Germany, which has pledged $5.41 million. Japan has yet to contribute to MSS funding but has a history of providing millions of dollars in aid to support Haitian-lead efforts to improve health and security. In Brazil, the administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva may be loath to take on a role in another peacekeeping mission, due to the problematic history of the UN-backed mission to Haiti it led between 2004 and 2017. The mission was marred by allegations of sexual abuse, a cholera outbreak, and violence against civilians. However, this reluctance should not preclude Brazil from providing financial assistance, even if minimal, to the MSS.

To emphasize the urgent need for shared responsibility in supporting the Kenyan police forces and the Haitian people, several upcoming international forums provide ideal opportunities for senior U.S. officials to make their case. The UN General Assembly (UNGA) meeting this month offers a significant platform to emphasize the necessity of global contributions to the MSS. This is an especially poignant message given the UNGA theme of Leaving No One Behind, and while the world wrestles with conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza and the climate crisis. Additionally, the G20 summit in Brazil in November presents another critical venue to advocate for burden-sharing.

The financial difficulties facing the MSS have led U.S. officials to consider a push for transitioning the mission to a UN peacekeeping operation. Although this shift might alleviate some financial challenges, it would require formal approval from the UN Security Council. That process would involve obtaining a new mandate and securing votes from permanent members, which could lead to significant operational delays. Such delays could further jeopardize both Kenya’s commitment to the mission and Haiti’s chances to hold elections in 2026. The Haitian people have made significant efforts to develop on-the-ground solutions for their future governance. What they urgently need right now is assistance to restore stability and order rather than benign neglect from the international community.