Carnegie Hosts and Producers’ Favorite Podcast Episodes of 2024

Carnegie Connects: “Covering Conflict: A Conversation With Clarissa Ward of CNN”

Of the many wonderful Carnegie Connects episodes this year, one that stood out for me personally was my interview with Clarissa Ward, senior international correspondent for CNN. In the perilous world of war and conflict journalism, Ward's insights into the craft of covering conflict zones—in her case, Gaza, Myanmar, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine—were compelling on both the professional and personal levels. What made the interview, though, were Ward's observations on how she manages risk, tries to maintain her objectivity in the most emotionally painful and wrenching of circumstances, and keeps her fierce commitment to telling the stories of humans caught up in conflict.