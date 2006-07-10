event

U.S. and Russia on the Eve of the G8 Summit

Mon. July 10th, 2006
Washington, D.C.

Live Webcast press conference took place on Monday, July 10, 2006. 

IMGXYZ500IMGZYX Participants included the Director of the Russian and Eurasian Program Andrew Kuchins and Carnegie Vice President for Studies - Russia, China and Eurasia Mark Medish from Washington, and the Director of the Carnegie Moscow Center Rose Gottemoeller and Deputy Director Dmitri Trenin from Moscow. Carnegie experts engaged in a dialogue with U.S., Russian and international media by videoconference.

President Putin has emphasized that during Russia's presidency the G8 will dedicate efforts to ensure global energy security, to discuss renewable energy sources and protection of the environment, to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, and to further develop the global economy. These issues were examined in this press conference.

Contact: Marina Barnett (REP program) +1 202/939-2283 or Jennifer Linker (media) +1 202/939-2372; Natalia Bubnova ( Moscow Center ) +7 (495) 935-8904, ext. 230.

event speakers

Andrew Kuchins

Former Senior Associate and Director, Russian & Eurasian Program

Mark Medish

Former Visiting Scholar

Medish served in the Clinton administration as special assistant to the President and senior director for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian Affairs on the National Security Council from 2000 to 2001.

Rose Gottemoeller

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Nuclear Policy Program

Rose Gottemoeller is a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Nuclear Policy Program. She also serves as lecturer at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies and is a research fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Dmitri Trenin

Former Director, Carnegie Moscow Center

Trenin was director of the Carnegie Moscow Center from 2008 to early 2022.