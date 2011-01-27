The U.S.-Russia Values Gap

IMGXYZ2872IMGZYXAfter two years of close cooperation the U.S.-Russia reset can boast impressive accomplishments in the security and economic spheres. But the stability of the relationship remains in doubt as long as the “values gap” between the two strategic partners goes unaddressed. Carnegie’s Matthew Rojansky, David Kramer of the Freedom House, and Daniel Russell of the State Department discussed the challenges and opportunities for the Obama administration as it seeks to build and cement a permanent and constructive relationship with Russia. Carnegie’s Ambassador James F. Collins moderated.

Accomplishments and Challenges

Since the “reset” emerged as a top item on President Obama’s foreign policy agenda, the relationship with Russia acquired new dimensions: historically successful U.S.-Russia cooperation on security issues gave way to a broader, more multifaceted partnership on issues ranging from nuclear proliferation to agriculture and sports. As the scope of cooperation widens further, the greatest source of tension between Moscow and Washington—the state of Russia’s domestic political situation and the lack of progress in the democratic sphere—remains unresolved. Building a mechanism to effectively address this “values gap” is critical for the bilateral relationship to move forward, said Collins.

Two Models of Reset: Linkage vs. Compartmentalization

Critics of the reset suggest two different approaches to bridge the values gap. Some observers call for stronger linkage between progress in U.S.-Russia cooperation and Russia’s domestic situation, while others emphasize separating the two issues. Ultimately, both approaches fail to provide a balanced mechanism to sustain the engagement, suggested Rojansky.

“Linkage” Approach: The “linkage” approach championed by some critics of Obama’s Russia policy stresses the importance of conditionality to hold Russia accountable for its domestic political situation. According to Rojansky, this philosophy is flawed for three reasons:

Exaggerated assumptions: Linkage falsely assumes that the U.S. administration exercises sufficient leverage to coerce Russian leaders to act against their own interests in return for benefits derived from Moscow’s engagement with Washington. This approach may prove especially counterproductive should Russia perceive U.S. demands for greater democracy as a threat to its core values and choose to walk away from the negotiating table.

Inconsistency: Linkage policy can be effective only if it is applied consistently. Historically, however, security and economic interests outweighed values priorities, asserted Rojansky and Kramer.

Losing the leverage : Holding cooperation on U.S.-Russia shared strategic interests hostage to values differences is counterproductive because it destroys the very relationships to which it seeks to apply leverage, said Rojansky.



Cultivates dependency: Such engagement policy runs the risk of making Russian civil society vulnerable and dependent on external assistance.

Conveys a misleading message: An artificial segregation of cooperation on issues of common interest and the need for political reform in Russia may falsely lead Russia to think that for Washington democratic values are not an important dimension of its Russia agenda.

Increases uncertainty: The absence of a government-to-government engagement on issues of democracy and human rights makes the relationship vulnerable to a conflict that may arise from values differences and derail the relationship as a whole.

What Should be Done?