Transition in Libya: The Next Steps

The Libyan transition has entered the difficult phase of creating a new political system. This system will be shaped by elections, the writing of a constitution, and the balance of political power among the many groups that participated in the uprising and still hold sway in the country.

To examine current developments and challenges in Libya’s transition process, Carnegie hosted a panel discussion with Azza Kamel Maghur, a Libyan lawyer and democracy advocate, and the American-Libyan Council's Fadel Lamen. Carnegie's Marina Ottaway moderated.

Current Challenges Facing the Libyan Transition

Security : The security situation in Libya needs to be addressed, Maghur said. She suggested that the best way to restore security was by integrating freedom fighters into state institutions; controlling the proliferation of arms; building proper police and military forces and institutions; and developing a strategy to deal with the criminals released from prison by the previous regime. Lamen added that demobilizing the militias, a critical step in building security, has proven difficult because demobilization efforts lack sufficient funding, a clear plan, and a role for local councils in the process.



National Reconciliation : The National Transitional Council (NTC) needs to take an active role in designing a framework for national reconciliation and work with civil society, tribes, and religious leaders to achieve reconciliation, Maghur stated.



Judicial Reform : The Libyan judiciary is facing enormous challenges, Maghur said. It needs to be reformed and strengthened in order to play its role in the transition.



Amendments to the Constitutional Declaration : Article 30 of the Constitutional Declaration should be amended to grant the General National Congress (GNC) that will be elected in June legislative power only, rather than legislative and executive power, Maghur asserted. This will help prevent the GNC from accumulating too much power, she explained.



Centralization : As a result of Qadhafi's legacy, many Libyans are resistant to central authority, Lamen added. This legacy of mistrust compounds the difficulty of building a strong and stable political system in Libya. Furthermore, inefficacy continues to plague the country's state bureaucracy, which also hinders efforts to build trust in the central government. Finally, a centralized government cannot bring the local militias under control. This can only be accomplished by the local councils.



Vision for the Future: The NTC and central government have not yet articulated a clear vision for the future, and the Constitutional Declaration falls short of what is needed, Lamen concluded.

Future of the National Transitional Council of Libya