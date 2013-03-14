Europe’s Eastern Neighborhood and the Future of the Eastern Partnership

To conclude his visit to Washington, Romano Prodi visited the Carnegie Endowment to discuss the future of the Eastern Partnership. In November, the EU will convene a landmark summit of the Eastern Partnership, bringing together European heads of state with leaders of the six Eastern Partnership countries: Ukraine, Moldova, Belarus, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia. As president of the European Commission from 1999 to 2004, Prodi oversaw a key stage of the EU’s eastward expansion. He spoke about the added complexity of further expansion, prospects for EU-Russia cooperation, and the euro crisis.

EU Enlargement

Prodi commented on Russia’s “strong reaction” to the prospect of Ukraine becoming an EU member. Adding that Ukraine was heavily polarized, he concluded that it had been wise to cap the enlargement at ten states in 2004. Eurozone: Prodi was confident that the worst of the euro crisis has passed, and that despite the criticism and significant challenges in the near term, the currency will be gradually adopted by more states.

The Eastern Partnership