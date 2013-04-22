Inside Lashkar-e-Taiba

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistani terrorist organization best known for the high-profile November 2008 attack in Mumbai, has established itself as one of the most feared groups in the region. The speakers at this event will provide an inside account of the group’s development and workings drawing on a recently published study, The Fighters of Lashkar-e-Taiba: Recruitment, Training, Deployment, and Death. C. Christine Fair, Don Rassler, Nadia Shoeb, and Anirban Ghosh discussed LeT and considered broader lessons for policy approaches to countering violent extremism. Carnegie’s Frederic Grare moderated.