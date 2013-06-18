event

TPP vs. RCEP: Southeast Asia’s Trade Dilemma

Tue. June 18th, 2013
Washington, DC

Southeast Asian countries are involved in negotiations for two very different trade agreements: the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). How do they differ and which one is best for Southeast Asia? Do these negotiations hurt or help efforts to resuscitate the Doha Round of global trade talks?

Matt Goodman, Sourabh Gupta, Meredith Miller, and Arvind Subramanian provided their perspectives. Vikram Nehru moderated.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman holds the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy at CSIS. Previously, he was White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the East Asia Summit.

Sourabh Gupta

Sourabh Gupta is a senior research associate at Samuels International where he provides analytical and advisory support on trade policy, politics, and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meredith Miller

Meredith Miller is senior vice president of trade, economic, and energy affairs and outreach, and director of the Washington, DC office at the National Bureau of Asian Research.

Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian is a senior fellow concurrently at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Center for Global Development. He specializes in trade and development.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Asia Program and Bakrie Chair in Southeast Asian Studies at the Carnegie Endowment. His research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.

EconomyTradeNorth AmericaUnited StatesEast AsiaSouth KoreaChinaTaiwanJapanSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Vikram Nehru

Former Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Nehru was a nonresident senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. An expert on development economics, growth, poverty reduction, debt sustainability, governance, and the performance and prospects of East Asia, his research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.

Matt Goodman

Sourabh Gupta

Meredith Miller

Meredith Miller is a principal at Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG) and co-leads the firm’s East Asia and Pacific practice. Prior to joining ASG, she was senior vice president at the National Bureau of Asian Research (NBR), where she led research programs on economic, energy, and trade issues. She previously served at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research as a Southeast Asia analyst and in the Bureau of East Asia and Pacific Affairs as deputy director of the Office of Economic Policy. Prior to joining the State Department she worked at the U.S.-Vietnam Trade Council on normalization of the bilateral economic relationship.

Arvind Subramanian