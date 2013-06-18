TPP vs. RCEP: Southeast Asia’s Trade Dilemma

Southeast Asian countries are involved in negotiations for two very different trade agreements: the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). How do they differ and which one is best for Southeast Asia? Do these negotiations hurt or help efforts to resuscitate the Doha Round of global trade talks?

Matt Goodman, Sourabh Gupta, Meredith Miller, and Arvind Subramanian provided their perspectives. Vikram Nehru moderated.

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman holds the William E. Simon Chair in Political Economy at CSIS. Previously, he was White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation and the East Asia Summit.

Sourabh Gupta

Sourabh Gupta is a senior research associate at Samuels International where he provides analytical and advisory support on trade policy, politics, and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meredith Miller

Meredith Miller is senior vice president of trade, economic, and energy affairs and outreach, and director of the Washington, DC office at the National Bureau of Asian Research.

Arvind Subramanian

Arvind Subramanian is a senior fellow concurrently at the Peterson Institute for International Economics and the Center for Global Development. He specializes in trade and development.

Vikram Nehru

Vikram Nehru is a senior associate in the Asia Program and Bakrie Chair in Southeast Asian Studies at the Carnegie Endowment. His research focuses on the economic, political, and strategic issues confronting Asia, particularly Southeast Asia.