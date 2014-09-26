The investment of Asian firms in Africa’s cotton, textile, and apparel sectors could be both a boon and a hindrance for the continent’s own internal production. On the one hand, the arrival of Asian apparel and cotton manufacturers in Africa provides access to more modern technology and advanced management techniques that can benefit local producers. On the other hand, local producers are struggling in the face of cheaper cotton imports from Asia.

Carnegie–Tsinghua hosted a panel discussing the cotton-textile-apparel production chain in Africa, as analyzed by Carnegie–Tsinghua’s Tang Xiaoyang in his latest paper, “The Impact of Asian Investment on Africa’s Textile Industries.” Following his presentation, Liu Haifang of Peking University and Pang Xun, the co-director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center, gave their remarks. Jeremy Goldkorn of Danwei moderated the discussion.

Discussion Highlights

The Flying Geese Model: Participants discussed the driving role of textiles in both the nineteenth-century industrialization of the United Kingdom and in the later industrialization of Japan and other Asian-Pacific countries. The Flying Geese Model, as explained by participants, is a phase of industrialization in which developing countries begin with labor-intensive industries—such as cotton and textile production—as a precursor to more capital-intensive sectors. The wealth, knowledge, and technology that countries acquire from developing labor-intensive industries can then serve as a means to shift production gradually into more complex industrial sectors. Meanwhile, labor-intensive production then moves to other developing countries. Participants praised the utility of the Flying Geese Model for examining African industrialization and the importance of textile production. However, panelists speculated that a uniquely African model may be more insightful.



Tang Xiaoyang

Tang Xiaoyang is a resident scholar at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy and an assistant professor in the Department of International Relations at Tsinghua University. His research interests include political philosophy, China’s modernization process, and China’s engagement in Africa.

Pang Xun

Pang Xun is a resident scholar and co-director at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, where she is part of the China and the Developing World Program. Pang is an associate professor at Tsinghua University’s School of Social Sciences.

Jeremy Goldkorn

Jeremy Goldkorn is the founder and director of Danwei, a research firm that tracks Chinese media and Internet. Goldkorn also co-hosts the popular current affairs podcast “Sinocism.”

Liu Haifang

Liu Haifang is an associate professor at the School of International Studies at Peking University. Her research focuses on China-African relations, especially on the history of Chinese business operations in Africa and the perceptions of China and Chinese migrants throughout the continent.