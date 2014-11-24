Jihadist Movements in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq: Inevitable Rise or Policy Failure?

The growth of jihadist movements in the Middle East has fueled regional instability and captured global attention. Adam Baczko, Gilles Dorronsoro, and Arthur Quesnay addressed their emergence in Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq. Based on extensive fieldwork, they assessed the failure of U.S. policy to anticipate current developments and suggest new orientations. They also analyzed the similarities and differences between the Taliban and the Islamic State regarding military strategy, governance, and engagement with Western countries, and compared the respective levels of sectarian violence in Iraq and Syria with Afghanistan. Frederic Wehrey served as a discussant, and Frederic Grare moderated.

Adam Baczko

Adam Baczko currently works as the order, conflict, and violence fellow at Yale University. He is a PhD student in Political Science at the EHESS in Paris and general editor at Noria Research. He authored reports and articles on Afghanistan and Syria, with a particular focus on insurgent governance.

Gilles Dorronsoro

Gilles Dorronsoro serves as a professor of political science at the University of Paris, and a non-resident scholar at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He has authored numerous reports and articles on Afghanistan and Syria, including “Afghanistan, Unending Revolution.”

Frederic Grare

Frederic Grare is senior associate and director of Carnegie’s South Asia Program. He works on India’s Look East policy, on Afghanistan and Pakistan’s regional policies, and on the tension between stability and democratization, including civil-military relations, in Pakistan.

Arthur Quesnay

Arthur Quesnay is a fellow at the French Institute for Near East (IFPO) and analyst at Noria Research. He has authored reports and articles on Iraq, Libya, and Syria, with a particular focus on sectarian conflict and social dynamics of insurgencies.

Frederic Wehrey

Frederic Wehrey is a senior associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He focuses on Gulf political and security affairs, Libya, and U.S. policy in the Middle East.