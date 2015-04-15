event
Promoting Russia-U.S.-China Nonproliferation Cooperation in a Time of Trilateral Conflict

Wed. April 15th, 2015
Moscow

Moscow, Washington, and Beijing hold dissimilar and sometimes opposing views on several security issues, including ballistic missile defense, strategic conventional weapons, and the INF Treaty. The conflict in Ukraine and the chill in U.S.-Russian relations have further complicated cooperation on security matters.

Richard Weitz, senior fellow and director of the Center for Political-Military Analysis at the Hudson Institute, spoke on the current dimensions of Russia-U.S.-China trilateral security relations and assessed the potential for cooperation in the sphere of nonproliferation and nuclear disarmament. Carnegie’s Petr Topychkanov moderated.

