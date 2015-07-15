The Future of the U.S.-Korea Alliance and Northeast Asia

The U.S.-ROK relationship has evolved from a strategic alliance designed to deter aggression from North Korea into a “comprehensive strategic alliance,” expanding well beyond the security realm. But this broader vision of the alliance is still in development. With the Obama-Park summit postponed due to the outbreak of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome in Korea, the allies now have more time to solidify an agenda that not only reaffirms their strong bilateral relationship, but sets goals for cooperation on hot-button regional and global issues. Thank you for joining us for a U.S.-ROK statesmen's dialogue on the key issues for the summit agenda and how the allies should address current regional challenges, while further modernizing the alliance to tackle the emerging global threats of the twenty-first century. Douglas H. Paal and Donald Manzullo gave opening remarks. The ROK National Assembly’s National Defense Committee Chairman Hwang Jin-ha delivered a keynote address, which was followed by a panel discussion. Carnegie’s Duyeon Kim moderated.

This event was co-organized by the Korea Economic Institute of America.

Hwang Jin-ha

Hwang Jin-ha is chairman of the ROK National Assembly’s National Defense Committee, a three-term lawmaker, and a retired lieutenant general.

Yu Myung-hwan

Yu Myung-hwan is a former ROK foreign minister. He has served as the ROK ambassador to Japan, the Philippines, and Israel during his thirty-seven-year diplomatic career.

Kathleen Stephens

Kathleen Stephens recently retired from her thirty-five-year diplomatic career during which she served as the U.S. ambassador to the ROK.

Evans Revere

Evans Revere is senior director of the Albright Stonebridge Group. He previously served as the principal deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

Douglas H. Paal

Douglas H. Paal is vice president for studies and Asia program director at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as an unofficial U.S. representative to Taiwan as director of the American Institute in Taiwan.

Donald Manzullo

Donald Manzullo is the president and chief executive officer of the Korea Economic Institute of America. He previously served as a ten-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives and chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific.

Duyeon Kim

Duyeon Kim is an associate in the Nuclear Policy Program and the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She was previously the foreign ministry correspondent for a South Korean news broadcaster.

Agenda

2:30 to 2:40 p.m.

Opening Remarks and Introduction

Douglas H. Paal, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Donald Manzullo, Korea Economic Institute of America

2:40 to 2:50 p.m.

Keynote Address

Hwang Jin-ha, National Defense Committee Chairman, ROK National Assembly

2:50 to 4:15 p.m.

Statesmen's Dialogue