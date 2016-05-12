event

Transforming U.S. Policy for a New Middle East

Thu. May 12th, 2016
Washington, DC

Carnegie hosted a discussion of Chas W. Freeman, Jr.’s new book America’s Continuing Misadventures in the Middle East and the policy implications for the United States’ many recent military and diplomatic trials in the Middle East.

The discussion centered on the complex consequences of U.S. policy in light of the Arab Spring, the increasing roles played in the region by China and other emerging powers, and the simmering Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chas W. Freeman, Jr.

Chas W. Freeman, Jr. is chairman of the Board of Projects International, Inc. He is also a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

William Quandt

William Quandt holds the Edward R. Stettinius chair in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is director and senior associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Political ReformForeign PolicyMiddle EastNorth Africa
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Chas W. W. Freeman, Jr. Jr.

William Quandt