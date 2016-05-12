Transforming U.S. Policy for a New Middle East

Carnegie hosted a discussion of Chas W. Freeman, Jr.’s new book America’s Continuing Misadventures in the Middle East and the policy implications for the United States’ many recent military and diplomatic trials in the Middle East.

The discussion centered on the complex consequences of U.S. policy in light of the Arab Spring, the increasing roles played in the region by China and other emerging powers, and the simmering Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Chas W. Freeman, Jr.

Chas W. Freeman, Jr. is chairman of the Board of Projects International, Inc. He is also a trustee of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

William Quandt

William Quandt holds the Edward R. Stettinius chair in the Department of Politics at the University of Virginia.

Michele Dunne

Michele Dunne is director and senior associate in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.