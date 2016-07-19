The Obama Doctrine and Asia

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a conversation with Kurt Campbell and Derek Chollet about Obama’s foreign policy doctrine and, in particular, his rebalance toward the Asia-Pacific. Carnegie President William J. Burns introduced the conversation, and James Mann moderated. Campbell’s new book, The Pivot: The Future of American Statecraft in Asia, and Chollet’s new book, The Long Game: How Obama Defied Washington and Redefined America’s Role in the World were both be available for purchase.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

Kurt M. Campbell

Kurt M. Campbell is chairman and chief executive officer of The Asia Group, LLC, a strategic advisory and capital management group specializing in the dynamic Asia-Pacific region. He also serves as chairman of the Center for a New American Security, and is author of the book, The Pivot: The Future of American Statecraft in Asia (Twelve, 2016).

Derek Chollet

Derek Chollet is counselor and senior advisor for security and defense policy at the German Marshall Fund of the United States, and author of the book, The Long Game: How Obama Defied Washington and Redefined America’s Role in the World (PublicAffairs, June 2016). From 2012 to 2015, he served as the U.S. assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, where he managed U.S. defense policy toward Europe (including NATO), the Middle East, Africa, and the Western Hemisphere.

James Mann

James Mann is a scholar in residence at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. He is a Washington-based author who has written a series of books including The Obamians: The Struggle Inside the White House to Redefine American Power (Penguin Books, 2013) and The China Fantasy: How Our Leaders Explain Away Chinese Repression (Viking Adult, 2007). He is a former newspaper reporter, China correspondent, and columnist who wrote for more than twenty years for the Los Angeles Times.