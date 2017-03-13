Potential Nuclear Dynamics in a Multipolar World of Strategic Ballistic Missile Defense

The U.S. deployment of ballistic missile defense systems in the Asia-Pacific, including the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea, is seen as a central component of protection for forward-deployed U.S. forces and extended deterrence for allied security by leaders in Washington. In Beijing, however, these ballistic missile defense systems are thought to undermine regional stability and heighten security dilemmas. The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act indicated that the United States will continue to deploy increasingly advanced missile defense capabilities in Asia in the coming years. What measures should leaders take to improve international cooperation surrounding the deployment of missile defense systems?

In a discussion moderated by Li Bin, a senior fellow based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center, missile defense expert Charles Ferguson shared his views on what confidence building measures could help mitigate these systems’ potentially negative impact on stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

This event was off the record.

Discussion Highlights

Shifting Strategic Dynamics: Russia and the United States have historically dominated the Asia-Pacific’s strategic landscape, but panelists argued that in a multi-polar global arena, the region will be affected by increasingly complex offensive and defensive dynamics. The ratcheting up of measures and countermeasures could lead to a cycle similar to that of an arms race, warned one panelist. The discussant added that with more players in the field, arms control will inevitably become increasingly complicated, with a greater likelihood for unanticipated and cross-domain effects.

