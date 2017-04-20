event

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble on G20 Priorities and Transatlantic Relations

Thu. April 20th, 2017
Washington, DC

At a moment of uncertainty and unease in global politics and economics, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble offered his thoughts on the future of Europe, the transatlantic partnership, and the global economy, as well as previewed the G20’s priorities during Germany's presidency. 

Wolfgang Schäuble

Wolfgang Schäuble is the German federal minister of finance.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He previously served as U.S. deputy secretary of state.

