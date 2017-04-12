event

Militancy and Conflict in the Sahel and Maghreb

Wed. April 12th, 2017
Washington, DC

Crises and upheaval in the Maghreb and the Sahel have altered the regional security terrain. Security challenges are increasingly becoming entwined, and many are becoming more pronounced amongst at-risk border communities in marginalized peripheries and rural communities. This day-long conference brings together leading scholars from around the world to address the key security and governance challenges in the Maghreb and Sahel. Panelists will examine the interaction of the expanding horizon of insecurity with conflicts, political vacuums, and Western response policy. They will also discuss the broader ramifications of the trends for peace and development in both regions.

This event is co-hosted with the African Peacebuilding Network of the Social Science Research Council.

Agenda

8:30 a.m.

9:00 to 9:15 a.m.

Opening Remarks 
Michele Dunne, Cyril Obi

9:15 to 10:30 a.m.

The Security Complexes in the Maghreb and Sahel
Rasmus Boserup, Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck, Claire Spencer 
Moderator: Anouar Boukhars

10:30 to 10:45 a.m.

10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

West Africa and the Sahel: Violent Extremist Organizations
Bruce Whitehouse, Jimam Lar, Joel Nwokeoma, Amy Niang
Moderator: Cyril Obi

12:15 to 1:30 p.m.

Lunch Keynote
Eric Schmitt

1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

Libya’s Spillover into the Sahel
Frederic Wehrey, Faraj Najem, Manal Taha
Moderator: Intissar Fakir

Anouar Boukhars

Former Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Boukhars was a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. He is a professor of countering violent extremism and counter-terrorism at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, National Defense University.

Rasmus Boserup

Michele Dunne

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Program

Michele Dunne was a nonresident scholar in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on political and economic change in Arab countries, particularly Egypt, as well as U.S. policy in the Middle East.

Intissar Fakir

Former Fellow, Middle East Program, Editor in Chief, Sada

Intissar Fakir was a fellow and editor in chief of Sada in Carnegie’s Middle East Program.

Dalia Ghanem

Former Senior Resident Scholar, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Dalia Ghanem was a senior resident scholar at the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center in Beirut, where her research focuses on Algeria’s political, economic, social, and security developments. Her research also examines political violence, radicalization, civil-military relationships, transborder dynamics, and gender.

Jimam Lar

Faraj Najem

Amy Niang

Manal Taha

Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.