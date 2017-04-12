Militancy and Conflict in the Sahel and Maghreb

Registration
Crises and upheaval in the Maghreb and the Sahel have altered the regional security terrain. Security challenges are increasingly becoming entwined, and many are becoming more pronounced amongst at-risk border communities in marginalized peripheries and rural communities. This day-long conference brings together leading scholars from around the world to address the key security and governance challenges in the Maghreb and Sahel. Panelists will examine the interaction of the expanding horizon of insecurity with conflicts, political vacuums, and Western response policy. They will also discuss the broader ramifications of the trends for peace and development in both regions.
This event is co-hosted with the African Peacebuilding Network of the Social Science Research Council.
Agenda
8:30 a.m.
Registration
9:00 to 9:15 a.m.
Opening Remarks
Michele Dunne, Cyril Obi
9:15 to 10:30 a.m.
The Security Complexes in the Maghreb and Sahel
Rasmus Boserup, Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck, Claire Spencer
Moderator: Anouar Boukhars
10:30 to 10:45 a.m.
Break
10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
West Africa and the Sahel: Violent Extremist Organizations
Bruce Whitehouse, Jimam Lar, Joel Nwokeoma, Amy Niang
Moderator: Cyril Obi
12:15 to 1:30 p.m.
Lunch Keynote
Eric Schmitt
1:30 to 3:00 p.m.
Libya’s Spillover into the Sahel
Frederic Wehrey, Faraj Najem, Manal Taha
Moderator: Intissar Fakir