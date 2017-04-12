Militancy and Conflict in the Sahel and Maghreb

Crises and upheaval in the Maghreb and the Sahel have altered the regional security terrain. Security challenges are increasingly becoming entwined, and many are becoming more pronounced amongst at-risk border communities in marginalized peripheries and rural communities. This day-long conference brings together leading scholars from around the world to address the key security and governance challenges in the Maghreb and Sahel. Panelists will examine the interaction of the expanding horizon of insecurity with conflicts, political vacuums, and Western response policy. They will also discuss the broader ramifications of the trends for peace and development in both regions.

This event is co-hosted with the African Peacebuilding Network of the Social Science Research Council.

Agenda

Registration

Opening Remarks

Michele Dunne, Cyril Obi

The Security Complexes in the Maghreb and Sahel

Rasmus Boserup, Dalia Ghanem-Yazbeck, Claire Spencer

Moderator: Anouar Boukhars

Break

West Africa and the Sahel: Violent Extremist Organizations

Bruce Whitehouse, Jimam Lar, Joel Nwokeoma, Amy Niang

Moderator: Cyril Obi

Lunch Keynote

Eric Schmitt

Libya’s Spillover into the Sahel

Frederic Wehrey, Faraj Najem, Manal Taha

Moderator: Intissar Fakir