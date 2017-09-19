U.S.-China Collaboration on Global Development

During Xi Jinping’s first state visit to the United States in 2015, much attention was placed on agreements made by the two leaders on cyber security and commitments on South China Sea policy. Less well known is that the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to designate funding toward cooperation on international development. The agreement serves as a guiding framework for curbing global poverty through cooperation on issues like food security, public health, and humanitarian assistance and disaster response.

The Carnegie-Tsinghua Center’s Tang Xiaoyang moderated a discussion with Justin Finnegan, who led the negotiations on the U.S.-China development agreement at the United States Agency for International Development. Finnegan discussed the MoU’s significance, how it was developed, and the importance of cooperative global development measures.

This event was off the record.

Discussion Highlights

U.S. and Chinese Approaches to Aid: The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) was founded in the early 1960s to formalize U.S. interests in foreign institutions. One explained that the United States and China have different approaches to aid. China does not consider itself a donor in traditionally Western terms and places its focus on South-South cooperation. In contrast to the bottom-up U.S. system and Washington’s historical commitment to development, China is still building its development capacity and adopting a top-down approach, which a panelist argued poses a challenge to the effectiveness of on-the-ground communication between U.S. and Chinese officials. Due to China’s remarkable transformation and unprecedented success in poverty reduction, a discussant said, the international community is especially interested in evolving China’s global footprint.

Tang Xiaoyang

Tang Xiaoyang is a resident scholar and deputy director of the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center and an associate professor in the Department of International Relations at Tsinghua University.

Justin Finnegan

Justin Finnegan was the founding managing director of the Mountain Hazelnuts Group. He previously served as the senior deputy assistant to the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development under the Obama administration.