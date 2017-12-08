China Risk and China Opportunity for the U.S.-Japan Alliance

A continually rising and more assertive China presents both risks and opportunities for the international community, including the country’s greater military capacity, economic strength, overseas investment, and the ability to influence regional diplomacy. The United States and Japan approach China policy issues with many common views but often different priorities or diplomatic tools.

Shin Kawashima, Satoru Mori, and Michael Swaine discussed Japanese and American perspectives of China policy in the post-Party Congress environment, highlighting potential risks and opportunities for alliance coordination in the near to medium term. American and Japanese specialists added their analysis as a part of group discussion. Carnegie’s James L. Schoff moderated.

This event was co-sponsored by the Japan Forum on International Relations.

Shin Kawashima

Shin Kawashima is a professor in the department of international relations at the University of Tokyo where he specializes in modern Chinese diplomatic history.

Satoru Mori

Satoru Mori is a professor in the Faculty of Law at Hosei University. He specializes in international relations, U.S. foreign policy, and Cold War history.

Michael D. Swaine

Michael D. Swaine is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and one of the most prominent American analysts in Chinese security studies.

Matake Kamiya

Matake Kamiya is a professor at the National Defense Academy of Japan and an adjunct research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Yuichi Hosoya

Yuichi Hosoya is a professor in the Faculty of Law at Keio University where he focuses on post-war international history, Japanese diplomacy, and contemporary international security.

Sheila Smith

Sheila Smith is senior fellow for Japan studies at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is an an expert on Japanese politics and foreign policy.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese politics and security, and the private sector’s role in Japanese policymaking.