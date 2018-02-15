event
Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Conflict in Yemen

Thu. February 15th, 2018
Beirut, Lebanon

Yemen has entered a new political and military phase following the death of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and the infighting in Aden between U.A.E.-backed secessionists and forces under the command of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. No formal or informal peace negotiations took place in 2017, as both the Houthis and Saudi-led coalition excluded the General Congress Party and Qatar, respectively, from their alliances. Simultaneously, these regional tensions and local divisions are further exacerbating the country's humanitarian crisis.

What does the near future hold for Yemen? Will the south secede? And if it does, how will this impact the ongoing fighting?

To answer these questions and more, the Carnegie Middle East Center and the Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies held an open discussion with Yemeni researchers and experts on various conflict scenarios and the fate of one of the world’s poorest countries after six years of revolution and war.

Program

Session I: Regional Tensions
3:00 to 4:30 p.m.
 
Jamila Ali Raja, researcher and former diplomat 
Maged al-Madhaji, executive director of Sana’a Center for Strategic Studies

Moderator: Maha Yahya
 
Session II: Local Conflict Dynamics
4:30 to 6:00 p.m.
 
Hussam Radman, journalist and researcher
Sama’a al-Hamdani, researcher and writer
Ameen Yafaee, activist and writer
 
Moderator: Farea al-Muslimi

Sama'a al-Hamdani

Researcher and writer

Maged al-Madhaji

Farea Al-Muslimi

Former Nonresident Scholar, Middle East Center

Al-Muslimi was a nonresident scholar at the Carnegie Middle East Center, where his research focuses on Yemeni and Gulf politics.

Hussam Radman

Journalist and Researcher

Jamila Ali Raja

Researcher and former diplomat

Ameen Yafaee

Maha Yahya

Director, Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center

Yahya is director of the Malcolm H. Kerr Carnegie Middle East Center, where her research focuses on citizenship, pluralism, and social justice in the aftermath of the Arab uprisings.