Return of Global Russia

The Kremlin’s presence is increasingly visible throughout the Middle East and parts of the Western Balkans, Latin America, and Africa. Since 2012, Vladimir Putin has engaged in a sustained campaign to expand Russia’s global reach. The Kremlin is relying on a highly adaptable toolkit to chip away at the liberal international order and to capitalize on the West’s inability to come up with a unified strategy to respond.

The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace hosted a keynote speech by Senator Mark Warner and panel discussion on an important new phase in Russia’s more assertive foreign policy and its implications for Western policymakers.

Mark Warner

Mark Warner is the senior senator from Virginia and vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

John McLaughlin

John McLaughlin served as the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency from 2000 to 2004 and as acting director of the CIA in 2004.

Elizaveta Osetinskaya

Elizaveta Osetinskaya is a UC Brekeley Graduate School of Journalism fellow and former editor in chief of RBC, Vedomosti, and Forbes Russia.

Andrew Weiss

Andrew Weiss is vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Bianna Golodryga

Bianna Golodryga is a correspondent at CBS News and contributor on CNN.

William J. Burns

William J. Burns is president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.