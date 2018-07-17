Developments in U.S. Missile Defense Policy and Their Regional Impact

U.S. missile policies and defense capabilities have long influenced East and Northeast Asia’s security outlook. While the United States argues that its deployment of the THAAD missile defense system in South Korea is necessary to counter the nuclear threat from North Korea, Chinese experts worry that U.S. missile defense assets in the region could undermine China’s strategic nuclear deterrent capability. The dispute over the THAAD deployment is just one recent example of how divergent perceptions of missile defense systems can damage regional bilateral and multilateral relations. In anticipation of the release of the Trump administration’s Missile Defense Review, this roundtable discussion will closely examine recent changes in U.S. missile defense policy and their potential impact on major power security relationships in the region.

Tong Zhao moderated this timely discussion featuring Li Bin, Wu Riqiang, Lora Saalman, and Liu Chong on new developments in U.S. missile defense policy and how they shape the Asia-Pacific security landscape.

This event was off the record.

DISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTS

Focusing on the current gap between American and Chinese military capabilities, discussants explored Chinese military development strategies and Beijing’s corresponding long-term geopolitical objectives. Some argued that despite the supremacy of U.S. anti-missiles capabilities, tactics like decoy missiles largely render the U.S. technological advantages obsolete. Yet, scholars warned that this does not imply that China will stop advancing its own anti-missile technologies. For China to assume a larger role on the world stage, it will have to develop its missile defense program. Implications of U.S. LRDR Capabilities: Panelists explored the implications of new American Long Range Discrimination Radar (LRDR) technology in the Asia Pacific Region. Given the potential range of American LRDR technology, some discussants argued that U.S. anti-missile detection facilities in Japan or South Korea could also track Chinese military activity. This would severely damage Beijing’s second strike nuclear capabilities and upset regional stability. Other participants, however, argued that experts should only consider the current confirmed capabilities of U.S. anti-missile technology when making strategic decisions. Furthermore, short detection ranges limit the reach of U.S. anti-missile facilities, effectively moving western Chinese military bases out of detection range and preserving Chinese second strike capabilities.

Tong Zhao

Tong Zhao is a fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, based at the Carnegie–Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing. His research focuses on strategic security issues, including nuclear weapons policy, arms control, nonproliferation, missile defense, space security, and China’s security and foreign policy.

Li Bin

Li Bin is a senior fellow working jointly in the Nuclear Policy Program and the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. A physicist and expert on nuclear disarmament, his research focuses on China’s nuclear and arms control policy and on U.S.-Chinese nuclear relations.

Wu Riqiang

Wu Riqiang is an associate professor at the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China.

Lora Saalman

Lora Saalman is vice president of the Asia-Pacific Program at the EastWest Institute.

Liu Chong

Liu Chong is deputy director of the Institute of International Security and Arms Control at the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR).