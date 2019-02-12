Resilient Democracy in a Digital World

This event has reached capacity and registration has closed. The livestream will begin at 11:15 A.M.

In reaction to recent campaigns to compromise democratic elections and to influence public opinion, Western governments have taken steps to create more resilient democracies in the digital world. Join Carnegie for a discussion with experts from the United States and Europe on how governments and the private sector can take steps to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions on both sides of the Atlantic. The discussion will be introduced by Denis McDonough and moderated by Suzanne Kelly.

The livestream for this event will be available on this page at 11:15 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 12. Registration is not necessary to access the livestream.

Denis McDonough

Denis McDonough is a visiting senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Previously, he served as White House chief of staff for President Obama’s second term, managing the four thousand member White House staff, as well as cabinet secretaries and agency leaders.

Kajsa Ollongren

Kajsa Ollongren is the deputy prime minister and minister of interior and kingdom relations of the Netherlands. She oversees domestic policy, civil service, public administration, elections, local governments, and intelligence.

Matthew Travis

Matthew Travis is the first deputy director for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). He supports CISA’s efforts to defend civilian networks, secure federal facilities, and manage systemic risk to national critical functions.

Thomas Rid

Thomas Rid is the professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. Rid has over a decade of experience in international security and intelligence studies. Rid is currently finishing his sixth book, Active Measures: A History of Disinformation, coming in early 2020.

Suzanne Kelly

Suzanne Kelly is CEO and publisher of The Cipher Brief. Kelly previously served over a decade with CNN as a correspondent and executive producer, covering national security and intelligence.