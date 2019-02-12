event

Resilient Democracy in a Digital World

Tue. February 12th, 2019
Washington, DC

In reaction to recent campaigns to compromise democratic elections and to influence public opinion, Western governments have taken steps to create more resilient democracies in the digital world. Join Carnegie for a discussion with experts from the United States and Europe on how governments and the private sector can take steps to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions on both sides of the Atlantic. The discussion will be introduced by Denis McDonough and moderated by Suzanne Kelly.

Denis McDonough

Denis McDonough is a visiting senior fellow in Carnegie’s Technology and International Affairs Program. Previously, he served as White House chief of staff for President Obama’s second term, managing the four thousand member White House staff, as well as cabinet secretaries and agency leaders.

Kajsa Ollongren

Kajsa Ollongren is the deputy prime minister and minister of interior and kingdom relations of the Netherlands. She oversees domestic policy, civil service, public administration, elections, local governments, and intelligence.

Matthew Travis

Matthew Travis is the first deputy director for the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). He supports CISA’s efforts to defend civilian networks, secure federal facilities, and manage systemic risk to national critical functions.

Thomas Rid

Thomas Rid is the professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies. Rid has over a decade of experience in international security and intelligence studies. Rid is currently finishing his sixth book, Active Measures: A History of Disinformation, coming in early 2020.

Suzanne Kelly

Suzanne Kelly is CEO and publisher of The Cipher Brief. Kelly previously served over a decade with CNN as a correspondent and executive producer, covering national security and intelligence.

Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Suzanne Kelly is CEO & publisher of the Cipher Brief and most recently served as CNN’s intelligence correspondent before spending two years in the private sector. She also worked as an executive producer for CNN and as a news anchor at CNN International based in Berlin and Atlanta. In Berlin, she anchored a morning news program that was broadcast live in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa and from Atlanta, she anchored a number of world news programs. She covered the NATO campaign in 1999 from Kosovo and Macedonia.