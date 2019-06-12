event

The Future of Conflict: Carnegie Junior Fellows Conference 2019

Wed. June 12th, 2019
Washington, DC

As renewed rivalries set in among great powers and instability grows around the world, it is more difficult than ever to predict the nature of future conflicts. How will future wars between states be fought? How likely is great power conflict? How does growing violence within states impact the international system? And how does the potent combination of new technologies, resurgent authoritarianism and populism, and the changing role of international organizations affect these dynamics?

Join us for a conference that will bring together experts and young professionals to discuss the future of conflict. The conference will host two discussion sessions on dimensions of future conflicts as well as a careers panel. At lunch, participants will convene in small breakouts to reflect on challenges facing young professionals in international affairs. The conference will close with a keynote address from Christian Brose of Anduril Industries and the Carnegie Endowment, and a post-conference reception will follow.

Agenda

11:00 to 11:30 a.m.        

Check-in

11:30 to 11:45 a.m. 

Introduction
Thomas Carothers

11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

The Future of Great Power War

Mara Karlin, Andrea Kendall-Taylor, Patricia Kim
Moderator: Paul Stronski

As rivalry reemerges between the United States, Russia, and China, how likely are military conflicts involving the great powers? What pressure points might erupt into conflict, and how might potential hostilities play out?

12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Lunch and Small Group Breakout Sessions

Small groups of conference participants will discuss which future conflicts will be most pressing for the next generation of policymakers, and how young professionals begin to address these global challenges.

1:45 to 2:45 p.m.

Thinking Beyond Borders: Understanding Intrastate Conflict

Laia Balcells, Anjali Dayal, Frances Z. Brown

Most violence in the world now happens within state borders. What do we need to know to understand and tackle this last frontier of violence?

3:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Careers Panel

Desha Girod, Andrew Kim, Jon Bateman
Moderator: Usha Sahay

Is a PhD important for policy work? Do I need to work on Capitol Hill to be taken seriously in DC? Is a consulting job worth the long hours? A panel of mid-career experts will share their advice on how to start a career in foreign policy on the right track.

4:10 to 5:00 p.m.

Keynote with Christian Brose

A Q&A will follow.

5:00 p.m.

Reception

Keynotes and Speakers

Christian Brose
Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and Head of Strategy, Anduril Industries

Laia Balcells
Provost’s Distinguished Professor, Department of Government Georgetown University

Jon Bateman
Fellow, Cyber Policy Initiative, Technology and International Affairs, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Frances Z. Brown
Fellow, Democracy Conflict, and Governance Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Thomas Carothers
Senior Vice President for Studies, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Anjali Dayal
Assistant Professor of International Politics, Political Science Department, Fordham University

Desha Girod
Director of the M.A. in Conflict Resolution, and Associate Professor, Department of Government, Georgetown University

Mara Karlin
Director, Strategic Studies Program, and Associate Professor of the Practice, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies

Andrea Kendall-Taylor
Senior Fellow and Director, Transatlantic Security Program, Center for a New American Security

Patricia Kim
Senior Policy Analyst, China, United States Institute of Peace

Andrew Kim
Senior Analyst, Public Policy & Government Relations, Google

Usha Sahay
Managing Editor, War on the Rocks

Paul Stronski
Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Christian Brose was a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and head of strategy at Anduril Industries.

Brookings Institution

Andrea Kendall-Taylor

Andrea Kendall-Taylor is a senior fellow and director of the Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security. Prior to her research post, she served for eight years as a senior intelligence officer at the National Intelligence Council and the Central Intelligence Agency.

Paul Stronski

Senior Fellow, Russia and Eurasia Program

Paul Stronski was a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program, where his research focuses on the relationship between Russia and neighboring countries in Central Asia and the South Caucasus.

Anjali Dayal

Anjali Dayal is a senior scholar in residence at the United States Institute of Peace and an associate professor of international politics at Fordham University’s Lincoln Center campus.

Frances Z. Brown

Vice President for Studies

r. Frances Z. Brown is a vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where her scholarship focuses on U.S foreign policy, democracy, conflict, Africa, and the Middle East.

Jon Bateman

Senior Fellow and Co-Director, Technology and International Affairs Program

Jon Bateman is a senior fellow and co-director of the Technology and International Affairs Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.