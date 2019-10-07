Challenges and Priorities For the EU’s New Leadership

Early registration has closed. We will be accepting on-site registration. You can watch the livestream at 2:00 P.M.

The arrival of a new European Commission this autumn coincides with a pressing list of internal and external challenges for the European Union. As EU leaders seek to shore up the “European Project” at home and defend European interests and multilateralism in a more competitive world, they must also grapple with a slowing economy, continued populism and political upheaval, the fallout from an uncertain Brexit, insecurity in its neighborhood and a global geopolitical order in flux. Against this backdrop, what will be the EU’s top priorities for next five years? Are Europeans really ready to step up to the plate? What are the implications of a greater emphasis on “European sovereignty” for the United States and the transatlantic relationship? Join a group of Carnegie experts for a discussion with deep insights from Europe.

This event is co-funded by the Erasmus+ Programme of the European Union.​

Stavros Lambrinidis

Stavros Lambrinidis is the Ambassador of the European Union to the United States, as of March 1, 2019. From 2012 to February 2019, he served as the European Union Special Representative for Human Rights. In 2011, he was Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece.

Marisa Bellack

Marisa Bellack is the Washington Post’s Europe editor. Based in Washington, she oversees bureaus in London, Paris, Brussels, Berlin, and Rome. She joined the Post in 2007, serving five years as digital editor for opinions and five years as deputy editor of the Sunday Outlook section.

Federiga Bindi

Federiga Bindi is a nonresident scholar in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace working on European politics, EU foreign policy, and transatlantic relations.

Stefan Lehne

Stefan Lehne is a visiting scholar at Carnegie Europe in Brussels. He is a former senior Austrian and EU official and an expert on EU foreign policy, the Western Balkans and Central Europe.

Pierre Vimont

Pierre Vimont is a senior fellow at Carnegie Europe in Brussels. Prior to joining Carnegie, Vimont was the first executive secretary-general of the European External Action Service and French ambassador to the United States and to the European Union.

David Whineray

David Whineray is a nonresident fellow in the Europe Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is a former senior British diplomat with postings in Washington, New York, London, and Brussels.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is director of the Europe Program and a fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington. He is an expert on European politics and security and transatlantic relations.

