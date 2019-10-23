Moving Target: China Policy Coordination for the United States and Japan

While the United States and Japan share perceptions toward an increasingly assertive China, U.S.-Japan policy coordination vis-à-vis China is under strain as the U.S.-China trade conflict drags on and public disapproval of China’s human rights practices and other behavior grows. Japan seeks to minimize adverse economic impacts and still aims to improve Japan-China relations overall. The allies are moving to isolate and pressure Beijing, but also trying to strengthen cooperation or gain concessions in certain priority areas.

Matake Kamiya, Shin Kawashima, and Carla Freeman discussed evolving Japanese and American perspectives of China policy and future prospects ahead of high-level engagement opportunities at November’s APEC and East Asia Summits. Carnegie’s James L. Schoff moderated.

This event was cosponsored by the Japan Forum on International Relations and will showcase a new set of policy briefs published by Carnegie and the Japan Forum on International Relations.

Matake Kamiya

Matake Kamiya is a professor of international relations at the National Defense Academy of Japan and a director and distinguished research fellow at the Japan Forum on International Relations. He is also an adjunct research fellow at the Japan Institute of International Affairs.

Shin Kawashima

Shin Kawashima is a professor in the department of international relations at the University of Tokyo where he specializes in modern Chinese diplomatic history.

Carla P. Freeman

Carla P. Freeman is an associate research professor of China studies at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) and executive director of the SAIS Foreign Policy Institute.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program, where his research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement. He was previously a senior adviser for East Asia policy in the U.S. Department of Defense.