Understanding China-Japan Relations 1945-2019

Emerging from the rubble of the second World War, China and Japan developed into the second and third largest economies in the world, becoming pillars of success, models for developing countries, and the dominant regional powers in East Asia. Despite being bound by a number of linguistic, cultural, economic, and philosophical ties, the relationship between the two countries has often been defined by mutual suspicion and even conflict, which has left deep and persistent scars that continue to challenge bilateral relations.

Ezra Vogel discussed his new book, China and Japan: Facing History, and examined the sources of current strains between the two countries. He offered his recommendations on how they can overcome the past to both improve their relationship and work together toward common interests.

Ezra F. Vogel

Ezra F. Vogel is the Henry Ford II professor of the social sciences emeritus at Harvard University. He succeeded John Fairbank as the second director of Harvard’s East Asian Research Center, served as director of the U.S.-Japan Program, director of the Fairbank Center, and as the founding director of the Asia Center. He was the director of the undergraduate concentration in East Asian Studies from its inception in 1972 until 1991 and previously served as national intelligence officer for East Asia at the National Intelligence Council.

James L. Schoff

James L. Schoff is a senior fellow in the Carnegie Asia Program. His research focuses on U.S.-Japan relations and regional engagement, Japanese technology innovation, and regional trade and security dynamics.

Satohiro Akimoto

Satohiro Akimoto is chairman and president of Sasakawa Peace Foundation USA. He was the head teaching fellow for the “Industrial East Asia” course taught by Professor Ezra Vogel at Harvard University.