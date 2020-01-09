A dynamic region amidst great change, the Maghreb (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya) is also home to the conservative, literalist interpretation of Islam known as Salafism, which has emerged as a major social and political force. Join scholars Frederic Wehrey and Anouar Boukhars for the launch of their new book, Salafism in the Maghreb: Politics, Piety, and Militancy. They explore Salafism’s relationship to the region’s ruling regimes, societies, other Islamist currents, and armed conflicts—and the implications for Western and U.S. policy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and a signing will take place after the event.

Frederic Wehrey

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Anouar Boukhars

Anouar Boukhars is a nonresident senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Sharan Grewal

Sharan Grewal is a visiting fellow in the Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution.

Peter Mandaville

Peter Mandaville is professor of government and politics in the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

Sarah Yerkes

Sarah Yerkes is a fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.