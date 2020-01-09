event

Salafism in the Maghreb

Thu. January 9th, 2020
Washington, DC

A dynamic region amidst great change, the Maghreb (Mauritania, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya) is also home to the conservative, literalist interpretation of Islam known as Salafism, which has emerged as a major social and political force. Join scholars Frederic Wehrey and Anouar Boukhars for the launch of their new book, Salafism in the Maghreb: Politics, Piety, and Militancy. They explore Salafism’s relationship to the region’s ruling regimes, societies, other Islamist currents, and armed conflicts—and the implications for Western and U.S. policy. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and a signing will take place after the event. 

Civil SocietyReligionNorth AfricaEgyptLibyaAlgeriaMauritaniaMoroccoTunisia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
Frederic Wehrey

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Frederic Wehrey is a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, where his research focuses on governance, conflict, and security in Libya, North Africa, and the Persian Gulf.

Anouar Boukhars

Nonresident Fellow, Middle East Program

Boukhars was a nonresident fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program. He is a professor of countering violent extremism and counter-terrorism at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, National Defense University.

Sharan Grewal

Peter Mandaville

Moderator: Peter Mandaville is a professor of international affairs in the Schar School of Policy and Government and co-director of the Ali Vural Ak Center for Global Islamic Studies at George Mason University.

Sarah Yerkes

Senior Fellow, Middle East Program

Sarah Yerkes is a senior fellow in Carnegie’s Middle East Program, where her research focuses on Tunisia’s political, economic, and security developments as well as state-society relations in the Middle East and North Africa.