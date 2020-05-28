event
Carnegie India

Coronavirus and the Future of India-EU Relations

Thu. May 28th, 2020
Zoom Webinar

India and the European Union (EU) share a strong relationship based on common economic and security interests. However, the coronavirus pandemic coupled with a fragmented multipolar world has led to widespread disruptions in global trade and investment. This halt threatens to exacerbate some of the pre-existing fragilities in the current global framework. The questions arising for the India and EU are: can they leverage their partnership to deal with the evolving geo-political consequences of the pandemic? Will this alter not only the India-EU relationship, but also their relationship with other countries like China? Additionally, in an increasingly digital future, what role will tech partnerships, issues surrounding data privacy, and opportunities for capital investment, play in strengthening India-EU ties?

We hosted a virtual discussion with François Godement, Rakesh Sood, Garima Mohan, William Echikson, and Erkki Maillard, in collaboration with the Institut Montaigne, on the future of India-EU relations. The discussion was moderated by Rudra Chaudhuri.

Speakers

François Godement

François Godement is the senior advisor for Asia, Institut Montaigne, Paris.

Rakesh Sood

Rakesh Sood is a distinguished fellow at Observer Research Foundation.

Garima Mohan

Garima Mohan is a fellow in the Asia Program, German Marshall Fund of the United States.

William Echikson

William Echikson is an associate senior research fellow and head of Digital Forum, Centre for European Policy Studies

Erkki Maillard

Erkki Maillard is senior vice president, European and international affairs, EDF.

Moderator

Rudra Chaudhuri

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His primary research interests include the diplomatic history of South Asia and contemporary security issues.

Foreign PolicySouth AsiaIndiaEurope
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

François Godement

Nonresident Senior Fellow, Asia Program

Godement, an expert on Chinese and East Asian strategic and international affairs, is a nonresident senior fellow in the Asia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Rakesh Sood

Rakesh Sood is a former Indian diplomat with over four decades of experience. During his diplomatic career, he served as ambassador and permanent representative to the Conference on Disarmament, ambassador to Afghanistan, Nepal, and France, and special envoy of the prime minister for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation. He is currently a distinguished fellow at the Observer Research Foundation.

Garima Mohan

Nonresident Fellow, Carnegie India

Garima Mohan was a nonresident fellow at Carnegie India. Her research focuses on the foreign and security policies of rising powers, particularly that of India, and on Europe-India relations.

William Echikson

Rudra Chaudhuri

Director, Carnegie India

Rudra Chaudhuri is the director of Carnegie India. His research focuses on the diplomatic history of South Asia, contemporary security issues, and the important role of emerging technologies and digital public infrastructure in diplomacy, statecraft, and development. He and his team at Carnegie India chair and convene the Global Technology Summit, co-hosted with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Erkki Maillard