Covering COVID-19: Perceptions of U.S. Leadership in the Time of Pandemic

Tue. May 19th, 2020
Live Online

The coronavirus pandemic may well be the most serious global crisis since the Second World War. Confronted by the deadly threat, governments are focusing resources on managing the virus within their own borders and markedly directing little attention toward an effective international response. Even more striking is the U.S. absence on the international stage. Traditionally a lead interventional actor, the United States has remained conspicuously absent since the start of the pandemic, making international headlines as the global community grapples with the need for a cohesive collective response. What realistic and practical steps should the United States have been taking to help coordinate an international response? And how have U.S. allies and adversaries, particularly the EU, Russia, and China, responded to the United States’ absence?

Reporting from the front lines, Tom Friedman, Susan Glasser, and David Rennie will join the Carnegie Endowment’s Aaron David Miller to discuss the troubling geopolitical landscape that has emerged during the coronavirus pandemic and the perception of U.S. leadership by governments across the globe.

Foreign PolicyGlobal GovernanceNorth AmericaUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Tom Friedman

Susan Glasser

Susan Glasser is a staff writer at the New Yorker, where she writes a weekly column on life in Trump’s Washington. Glasser, with her husband Peter Baker, is the author of Kremlin Rising, about Vladimir Putin’s Russia, and most recently The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III.

David Rennie

David Rennie is Beijing bureau chief for the Economist and author of the weekly Chaguan column on China. He is the cohost, with Alice Su, of the Drum Tower podcast. He joined the Economist in 2007 as a European Union correspondent based in Brussels. Previously he was on the foreign staff of the Daily Telegraph, with postings in Sydney, Beijing, Washington D.C., and Brussels.

Aaron David Miller

Senior Fellow, American Statecraft Program

Aaron David Miller is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, focusing on U.S. foreign policy.