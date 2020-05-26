Cyberspace in Times of Corona: A Conversation with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid

Join us for a timely conversation with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and New York Times national security correspondent David Sanger on the implications of the global pandemic response on cybersecurity, privacy, and democracy.

Estonia currently holds the presidency of the UN Security Council and is a leader in digital innovation from elections to personal identity. How can these be leveraged to adjust to the new normal during this global pandemic? How can nations protect their citizens and provide essential government functions digitally? What particular challenges does the COVID-19 pandemic pose from a cybersecurity perspective? How can states work together to fight those threats and strengthen norms for cyberspace while protecting democratic principles and values?

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat, email europe@ceip.org, or tweet at us @CarnegieEndow using #AskCarnegie.

Erik Brattberg

Erik Brattberg is the director of the Europe Program and fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Kersti Kaljulaid

Kersti Kaljulaid is the president of Estonia.

David E. Sanger

David E. Sanger is a national security correspondent and senior writer at the New York Times. He is also the author of the book, The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age.

Tim Maurer

Tim Maurer is the co-director of the Cyber Policy Program and a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.