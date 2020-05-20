event

Global Civil Society and the Pandemic

Wed. May 20th, 2020
Live Online

Government responses to the new coronavirus are disrupting civil society all over the world. But while government measures are dramatically restricting civic space, the global crisis is also catalyzing new forms of mobilization.

In many countries, civil society actors are rising to the challenge, filling in gaps left by governments to provide essential services, spreading information about the virus, and protecting marginalized groups. They are also forging new coalitions to hold their governments to account.

These trends are encouraging, but questions remain about the pandemic’s long-term impact on civil society: Can the efforts of civic actors help counter governments’ negative narratives of them? Will the pandemic worsen existing divides in society or encourage new alliances? Can civic actors invent new ways to advocate, and could local initiatives transform into national-level action after the crisis?

Join members of Carnegie’s global Civic Research Network for a discussion on how civil society is responding to the pandemic and what the longer-term consequences could be for civic activism. This issue is explored in a recent Carnegie article, “Civil Society and the Coronavirus: Dynamism Despite Disruption.”

This virtual event will be moderated by Thomas Carothers.

To submit a question for the event, please use the YouTube chat or tweet at us @CarnegieDCG.

Thomas Carothers

Thomas Carothers is senior vice president for studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. In that capacity he oversees all of the research programs at Carnegie.  He also directs the Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program and carries out research and writing on democracy-related issues.

Youssef Cherif

Youssef Cherif is the deputy director of Columbia Global Centers | Tunis. He was previously the Al-Maidan project manager for Libya at the Institute for War and Peace Reporting and an expert affiliated to the Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies.

Maureen Kademaunga

Maureen Kademaunga is a doctoral researcher at the Human Economy Research Program at the University of Pretoria, South Africa. She leads For-Zim-Women/TsimbaKadzi, a political empowerment platform for women in Zimbabwe, and is a member of the board of directors for Global Witness.

Janjira Sombatpoonsiri

Janjira Sombatpoonsiri is an associate fellow at the German Institute of Global and Area Studies (GIGA) and researcher at the Institute of Asian Studies at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand. Her research focuses on civil society in democratization and authoritarianism, the politics of nonviolent struggle, and conflict transformation.

Vijayan MJ

Vijayan MJ is an independent researcher and writer associated with the Research Collective in New Delhi, India. Over the past two decades, he has been part of shaping the engagement and commitment of several civic initiatives for peace, justice, environmental protection, and community rights in India.

DemocracyCivil SocietyNorth AmericaUnited StatesSouth AmericaMiddle EastNorth AfricaSouth AsiaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.
event speakers

Thomas Carothers

Harvey V. Fineberg Chair for Democracy Studies; Director, Democracy, Conflict and Governance Program

Thomas Carothers, director of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace’s Democracy, Conflict, and Governance Program, is a leading expert on comparative democratization and international support for democracy.

Youssef Cherif

Youssef Cherif is the deputy director of Columbia Global Centers | Tunis. He was previously the Al-Maidan project manager for Libya at the Institute for War and Peace Reporting and an expert affiliated to the Tunisian Institute for Strategic Studies.

Maureen Kademaunga

Maureen Kademaunga is a Zimbabwean democracy activist and feminist who is currently serving as a member of Parliament in Zimbabwe. She has been a leading voice in Zimbabwe’s civil society in the fight for democracy as a student leader, founder of the #SheVotes campaign, and in various social movements, which has led to her constant harassment and arrests by the state. She is also an independent consultant with an interest in China-Africa relations, democracy, and governance and holds a BSc and Msc in international relations.

Janjira Sombatpoonsiri

Janjira Sombatpoonsiri is a research fellow at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies and an assistant professor at Thailand's Chulalongkorn University. Her current research focuses on autocratic weaponization of disinformation laws, digital propaganda and conflict narratives in Southeast Asia, and digital repression of protest movements. Her academic articles appear in, for instance, International Journal of Communication, Journal of Contemporary Asia, Voluntas, and Journal of Peace Research. She is a regional manager for the Digital Society Project.

Vijayan MJ

Vijayan MJ is an independent researcher and writer associated with the Research Collective and Centre for Financial Accountability in New Delhi, India. He also serves as the secretary general of the India Chapter of the Pakistan-India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy. Over the past two decades, he has been part of shaping the engagement and commitment of several civic initiatives for peace, justice, environmental protection, and community rights in India. He is a member of the Civic Research Network.